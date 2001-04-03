Regulators and Effectors of Small GTPases, Part F: Ras Family I, Volume 332
1st Edition
Description
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than 40 years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today, truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences. This volume and its companions (Volumes 255, 256, 257, and the forthcoming 325 and 329) cover all biochemical and biological assays currently in use for analyzing the role of small GTPases in these aspects of cell biology at the molecular level.
Readership
Biochemists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, pharmacologists, neurophysiologists, and neurochemists. Academic and research libraries, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and private research facilities.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 3rd April 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121822330
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522555
Reviews
@qu:"As a collection of methods, this work is exceptional for the level of detail included. ...This is a necessary addition to the library of anyone interested in the biology of small GTPases." @source:—Stephen A. Adam for DOODY PUBLICATION REVIEWS (2002)
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
John Abelson Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
W. Balch Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA
Channing Der Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, USA
Alan Hall Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University College of London, U.K.