Regulators and Effectors of Small GTPases, Part F: Ras Family I - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121822330, 9780080522555

Regulators and Effectors of Small GTPases, Part F: Ras Family I, Volume 332

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: John Abelson Melvin Simon
Serial Volume Editors: W. Balch Channing Der Alan Hall
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121822330
eBook ISBN: 9780080522555
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd April 2001
Page Count: 492
Description

The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than 40 years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today, truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences. This volume and its companions (Volumes 255, 256, 257, and the forthcoming 325 and 329) cover all biochemical and biological assays currently in use for analyzing the role of small GTPases in these aspects of cell biology at the molecular level.

Readership

Biochemists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, pharmacologists, neurophysiologists, and neurochemists. Academic and research libraries, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and private research facilities.

@qu:"As a collection of methods, this work is exceptional for the level of detail included. ...This is a necessary addition to the library of anyone interested in the biology of small GTPases." @source:—Stephen A. Adam for DOODY PUBLICATION REVIEWS (2002)

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

John Abelson Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

W. Balch Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

Channing Der Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, USA

Alan Hall Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University College of London, U.K.

