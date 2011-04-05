Regulation of Organelle and Cell Compartment Signaling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123822130, 9780123822147

Regulation of Organelle and Cell Compartment Signaling

1st Edition

Cell Signaling Collection

Editors: Ralph Bradshaw Edward A. Dennis
eBook ISBN: 9780123822147
Paperback ISBN: 9780123822130
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th April 2011
Page Count: 550
Description

This must-have cell signaling title will appeal to researchers across molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology and genetics. The articles are written and edited by experts in the field and emphasize signaling to and from intracellular compartments including transcriptional responses to cytoplasmic and nuclear signaling events, chromatin remodeling and stress responses, the regulation of endoplasmic reticulum function, control of cell cycle progression and apoptosis and the modulation of the activities of mitochondria and other organelles.

Key Features

  • Articles written and edited by experts in the field
  • Thematic volume covering regulation of endoplasmic reticulum function, regulation of cell cycle progression, and quality control and assurance in mitochondrion events
  • Up-to-date research on events in membrane proteins and proteins of intracellular matrix

Readership

Professionals, researchers and graduate students in molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology, biomedicine, structural biology, systems biology, and genetics.

Table of Contents

244 Nuclear Receptor Coactivators

245 Corepressors in Mediating Repression by Nuclear Receptors

246 Steroid Hormone Receptor Signaling

247 Role of COUP-TFII in Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

248 Nuclear Receptors in Drosophila melanogaster

249 JAK-STAT Signaling

250 FOXO Transcription Factors: Key Targets of the PI3K-Akt Pathway

251 The Multi-gene Family of Transcription Factor AP-1

252 NF-KB: a Key Integrator of Cell Signaling

253 Transcriptional Regulation via the cAMP Responsive Activator CREB

254 The NFAT Family: Structure, Regulation and Biological Functions

255 Ubiquitination/Proteasome

256 The SMADs

257 Complexity of Stress Signaling

258 Signal Transduction in the Escherichia coli SOS Response

259 Oxidative Stress and Free Radical Signal Transduction

260 Screening Approaches to Identify Genes Required for DNA Double-Strand Break

261 Radiation Responses in Drosophila

262 Double-strand Break Recognition and its Repair by Non-homologous End Joining

263 ATM-Mediated Signaling Defends the Integrity of the Genome

264 Signaling to the p53 Tumor Suppressor through Pathways

265 The p53 Master Regulator and Rules of Engagement with Target Sequences

266 Nuclear and Cytoplasmic Functions of Abl Tyrosine Kinase

267 Radiation-induced Cytoplasmic Signaling

268 The Heat-Shock Response and the Stress of Misfolded Proteins

269 Hypoxia-Mediated Signaling Pathways

270 Regulation of mRNA Turnover by Cellular Stress

271 Oncogenic Stress Responses

272 Ubiquitin and FANC Stress Responses

273 Stress and g -H2AX

274 Translational Control by Amino Acids and Energy

275 Translation Control and Insulin Signaling

276 ER and oxidative stress: Implications in disease

277 Regulation of mRNA Turnover

278 Signaling to Cytoplasmic Polyadenylation and Translation

279 Translational Control in Invertebrate Development

280 The Role of Alternative Splicing During the Cell Cycle and Programmed Cell Death

281 Signaling Pathways that Mediate Translational Control of Ribosome Recruitment

282 The SWI/SNF and RSC Nucleosome Remodeling Complexes

283 ISWI Chromatin Remodeling Complexes

284 The INO80 Chromatin Remodeling Complex

285 Histone Acetylation Complexes

286 Regulation of Histone Deacetylase Activities and Functions by Phosphorylation and

287 Histone Methylation: Chemically Inert But Chromatin Dynamic

288 Histone Phosphorylation: Chromatin Modifications

289 Histone Variants: Signaling or Structural Modules?

290 Silent Chromatin Formation and Regulation in the Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae

291 Gene Silencing and Chromatin Modification by Polycomb Complexes

292 Histone Ubiquitination

293 Chromatin-mediated Control of Gene Expression in Innate Immunity and Inflammation

About the Editor

Ralph Bradshaw

Ralph Bradshaw

Ralph A. Bradshaw is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Physiology and biophysics at the University of California, Irvine. Prior to that he was on the faculty of the Department of Biological Chemistry, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO and was Professor and Chair of the Department of Biological Chemistry at the University of California, Irvine. From 2006 to 2015, he was a member of the Mass Spectrometry Facility and Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the University of California, San Francisco. He holds degrees from Colby College and Duke University and was a post-doctoral fellow at Indiana University and the University of Washington. He has served as president for FASEB, was the founding president of the Protein Society and was the treasurer of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. His research has focused on protein chemistry and proteomics, with emphasis on the structure and function of growth factors and their receptors, particularly nerve growth factor and fibroblast growth factor, and the involvement of receptor tyrosine kinases in cell signalling. He has also studied in the role of proteolytic processing and N-terminal modification in protein stability and turnover.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Chemistry; and Mass Spectrometry Facility, University of California, San Francisco, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, College of Medicine, University of California, Irvine, Irvine, CA

Edward A. Dennis

Edward A. Dennis is Distinguished Professor and former Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Professor in the Department of Pharmacology in the School of Medicine at the University of California, San Diego. He is also Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Lipid Research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Department of Pharmacology in the School of Medicine at the University of California, San Diego

Reviews

"In order to keep researchers and students up to date on developments in the field, 55 articles were selected and reprinted from the 2008 second edition of the ‘Handbook of Cell Signaling’ on the transcriptional regulation and the function of nuclei and other subcellular organelles in signaling activities. After an overview, they cover nuclear signaling in transcription, chromatic remodeling, and stress response; signaling to and from intracellular compartments; and cell cycle and cell death signaling. This is one of four volumes of such reprints, called the Cell Signaling Collection."--Reference and Research Book News

Ratings and Reviews

