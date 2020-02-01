Regulation of Nitrogen-Fixing Symbioses in Legumes, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The diversity of legume-rhizobium symbioses
Julie Ardley
2. Parasponia; an evolutionary outlier of rhizobium symbiosis
Rene Geurts
3. Rhizobium diversity in the light of evolution
Delphine Capela
4. Genomes of rhizobia
Turlough Finan
5. Gene regulation by extracytoplasmic function (ECF) sigma factors in alpha-rhizobia
Anke Becker
6. Early symbiotic signaling between Plant and Bacteria
Frederic Debelle
7. Rhizobia infection, a journey to the inside of plant cells
Macarena Marín
8. Differentiation of symbiotic nodule cells and their rhizobium endosymbionts
Peter Mergaert
9. Nodule Organogenesis
Pascal Ratet
10. Nitrogen Fixation by the Legume-Rhizobium Symbiosis
Juan Imperial
11. Legume nodule senescence: a coordinated death mechanism between the bacteria and the plant cells
Renaud Brouquisse
12. Hormonal interactions in the regulation of the nitrogen-fixing legume Rhizobium symbiosis
Ulrike Mathesius
13. Redox control of the legume-rhizobium symbiosis
Manuel Becana
14. The pathway of nodule number regulation in legumes
Peter Gresshoff
15. Partner preferences in Rhizobium-legume symbiosis and impact on agro-ecological strategies using symbiotic legumes
Marc Lepetit
Description
The Nitrogen-Fixing Legume-Rhizobium Symbiosis, Volume 94, the latest release in the Advances in Botanical Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on The diversity of legume-rhizobium symbioses, Parasponia; an evolutionary outlier of rhizobium symbiosis, Rhizobium diversity in the light of evolution, Genomes of rhizobia, Gene regulation by extracytoplasmic function (ECF) sigma factors in alpha-rhizobia, Early symbiotic signaling between Plant and Bacteria, Rhizobia infection, a journey to the inside of plant cells, Differentiation of symbiotic nodule cells and their rhizobium endosymbionts, Nodule Organogenesis, Nitrogen Fixation by the Legume-Rhizobium Symbiosis, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Botanical Research series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the Nitrogen-Fixing Legume-Rhizobium Symbiosis
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of botanical research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081027981
About the Serial Volume Editors
Pierre Frendo Serial Volume Editor
Pierre Frendo is at Université Nice Sophia Antipolis, France
Affiliations and Expertise
Universite Nice Sophia Antipolis, France
Catherine Masson-Boivin Serial Volume Editor
Catherine Masson is at Laboratoire des Interactions Plantes Micro-organismes, France
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire des Interactions Plantes Micro-organismes, France
Florian Frugier Serial Volume Editor
Florian Frugier is at Institute of Plant Sciences, France
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Plant Sciences, France