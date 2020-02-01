Regulation of Nitrogen-Fixing Symbioses in Legumes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081027981

Regulation of Nitrogen-Fixing Symbioses in Legumes, Volume 94

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Pierre Frendo Catherine Masson-Boivin Florian Frugier
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081027981
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

1. The diversity of legume-rhizobium symbioses
Julie Ardley
2. Parasponia; an evolutionary outlier of rhizobium symbiosis
Rene Geurts
3. Rhizobium diversity in the light of evolution
Delphine Capela
4. Genomes of rhizobia
Turlough Finan
5. Gene regulation by extracytoplasmic function (ECF) sigma factors in alpha-rhizobia
Anke Becker
6. Early symbiotic signaling between Plant and Bacteria
Frederic Debelle
7. Rhizobia infection, a journey to the inside of plant cells
Macarena Marín
8. Differentiation of symbiotic nodule cells and their rhizobium endosymbionts
Peter Mergaert
9. Nodule Organogenesis
Pascal Ratet
10. Nitrogen Fixation by the Legume-Rhizobium Symbiosis
Juan Imperial
11. Legume nodule senescence: a coordinated death mechanism between the bacteria and the plant cells
Renaud Brouquisse
12. Hormonal interactions in the regulation of the nitrogen-fixing legume Rhizobium symbiosis
Ulrike Mathesius
13. Redox control of the legume-rhizobium symbiosis
Manuel Becana
14. The pathway of nodule number regulation in legumes
Peter Gresshoff
15. Partner preferences in Rhizobium-legume symbiosis and impact on agro-ecological strategies using symbiotic legumes

Marc Lepetit

Description

The Nitrogen-Fixing Legume-Rhizobium Symbiosis, Volume 94, the latest release in the Advances in Botanical Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on The diversity of legume-rhizobium symbioses, Parasponia; an evolutionary outlier of rhizobium symbiosis, Rhizobium diversity in the light of evolution, Genomes of rhizobia, Gene regulation by extracytoplasmic function (ECF) sigma factors in alpha-rhizobia, Early symbiotic signaling between Plant and Bacteria, Rhizobia infection, a journey to the inside of plant cells, Differentiation of symbiotic nodule cells and their rhizobium endosymbionts, Nodule Organogenesis, Nitrogen Fixation by the Legume-Rhizobium Symbiosis, and much more.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Botanical Research series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on the Nitrogen-Fixing Legume-Rhizobium Symbiosis

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of botanical research

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st February 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081027981

About the Serial Volume Editors

Pierre Frendo Serial Volume Editor

Pierre Frendo is at Université Nice Sophia Antipolis, France

Affiliations and Expertise

Universite Nice Sophia Antipolis, France

Catherine Masson-Boivin Serial Volume Editor

Catherine Masson is at Laboratoire des Interactions Plantes Micro-organismes, France

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire des Interactions Plantes Micro-organismes, France

Florian Frugier Serial Volume Editor

Florian Frugier is at Institute of Plant Sciences, France

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Plant Sciences, France

