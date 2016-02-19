Regulation of matrix Accumulation
1st Edition
Description
Regulation of Matrix Accumulation discusses the development of research and studies on connective tissue.
This book emphasizes biochemical characterization of individual connective tissue components and interactions between cells and extracellular macromolecules. Other topics include the intracellular turnover of collagen; biological regulation of collagenase activity; feedback regulation of collagen synthesis; steroid hormone regulation of extracellular matrix proteins; and control of elastin synthesis, including its molecular and cellular aspects. The catalytic and biological properties of elastases; characterization and regulation of lysyl oxidase; and matrix accumulation and the development of form, considering proteoglycans and branching morphogenesis, are explained as well. Included in this text is an autobiography and personal retrospective by Miles Partridge, one of the contributors that greatly influenced the progress in understanding extracellular matrix biology. This publication is a good reference for students and researchers conducting work on biology, specifically on connective tissue.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Reflections on a Career in Connective Tissue Research
Text
References
Intracellular Turnover of Collagen
Introduction
II. Biosynthesis
III. Proteolytic Processing of Secretory Proteins
IV. Role of Intracellular Proteinases in Maintaining Collagen Synthesis
V. Degradation of Secretory Proteins: Collagen
VI. Regulation of Collagen Production by Changes in Intracellular Degradation
References
The Biological Regulation of Collagenase Activity
I Introduction
II. Regulatory Aspects of Molecules Intrinsic to the Collagenolytic System
III. Extrinsic Regulation of Collagenase Activity: A Selective Survey of Collagenolytic Systems and Their Regulation
IV. Summary and Future Perspective
References
Feedback Regulation of Collagen Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. The Aminopropeptides
III. Experiments on Feedback Inhibition of Aminopropeptides on Collagen Biosynthesis
IV. Clinical Importance of Collagen Feedback Regulation
References
Steroid Hormone Regulation of Extracellular Matrix Proteins
Introduction
II. Glucocorticoid Regulation of Collagen Metabolism in Tissues
III. Glucocorticoid Regulation of Collagen Metabolism in Cells
IV. Sex Hormone Regulation of Collagen Metabolism in Tissues
V. Sex Hormone Regulation of Collagen Metabolism in Cells
VI. Glucocorticoid Regulation of Elastin Metabolism in Tissues
VII. Glucocorticoid Regulation of Elastin Metabolism in Cells
VIII. Sex Hormone Regulation of Elastin Metabolism in Vascular Tissue
IX. Steroid Hormone Regulation of Fibronectin Metabolism in Liver and Cells
X. Future Prospectives of Steroid Hormone Regulation of the Synthesis of the Proteinaceous Components of the Extracellular Matrix
References
Control of Elastin Synthesis: Molecular and Cellular Aspects
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Biology
III. Biosynthesis and Secretion
IV. Assembly of Elastic Fibers
V. Regulation of Production
VI. Evolution of Elastin
VII. Summary and Perspectives
References
Elastases: Catalytic and Biological Properties
I. Introduction
II. Definition and Occurrence
III. Pancreatic Elastases: Occurrence and Molecular Properties
IV. Leukocyte Elastases: Occurrence and Molecular Properties
V. Catalytic Properties of Pancreatic and Leukocyte Elastases
VI. Pancreatic and Leukocyte Elastase Inhibitors
VII. Other Mammalian Elastases
VIII. Nonmammalian Elastases
IX. Assay of Elastases: A Critical Minireview
X. Pathological Role of Elastases
XI. Elastase Inhibitors as Potential Drugs
XII. Concluding Remarks
References
Characterization and Regulation of Lysyl Oxidase
I. Introduction
II. Posttranslational Modifications of Connective Tissue Proteins
III. Assay and Purification of Lysyl Oxidase
IV. Physical Properties
V. Catalytic Properties
VI. Pathology
VII. Physiological Control of Lysyl Oxidase
VIII. Summary and Prospects
References
Matrix Accumulation and the Development of Form: Proteoglycans and Branching Morphogenesis
Introduction
II. Branching Morphogenesis
III. Proteoglycans and Hyaluronic Acid
IV. Proteoglycans and Hyaluronate in Branching Organs
V. Effects of ß-D-Xyloside
VI. Basal Lamina in Branching Morphogenesis
VII. Possible Functions of Proteoglycans in Branching Morphogenesis
References
Index
