Regulation of Matrix Accumulation discusses the development of research and studies on connective tissue. This book emphasizes biochemical characterization of individual connective tissue components and interactions between cells and extracellular macromolecules. Other topics include the intracellular turnover of collagen; biological regulation of collagenase activity; feedback regulation of collagen synthesis; steroid hormone regulation of extracellular matrix proteins; and control of elastin synthesis, including its molecular and cellular aspects. The catalytic and biological properties of elastases; characterization and regulation of lysyl oxidase; and matrix accumulation and the development of form, considering proteoglycans and branching morphogenesis, are explained as well. Included in this text is an autobiography and personal retrospective by Miles Partridge, one of the contributors that greatly influenced the progress in understanding extracellular matrix biology. This publication is a good reference for students and researchers conducting work on biology, specifically on connective tissue.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Reflections on a Career in Connective Tissue Research

Text

References

Intracellular Turnover of Collagen

Introduction

II. Biosynthesis

III. Proteolytic Processing of Secretory Proteins

IV. Role of Intracellular Proteinases in Maintaining Collagen Synthesis

V. Degradation of Secretory Proteins: Collagen

VI. Regulation of Collagen Production by Changes in Intracellular Degradation

References

The Biological Regulation of Collagenase Activity

I Introduction

II. Regulatory Aspects of Molecules Intrinsic to the Collagenolytic System

III. Extrinsic Regulation of Collagenase Activity: A Selective Survey of Collagenolytic Systems and Their Regulation

IV. Summary and Future Perspective

References

Feedback Regulation of Collagen Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. The Aminopropeptides

III. Experiments on Feedback Inhibition of Aminopropeptides on Collagen Biosynthesis

IV. Clinical Importance of Collagen Feedback Regulation

References

Steroid Hormone Regulation of Extracellular Matrix Proteins

Introduction

II. Glucocorticoid Regulation of Collagen Metabolism in Tissues

III. Glucocorticoid Regulation of Collagen Metabolism in Cells

IV. Sex Hormone Regulation of Collagen Metabolism in Tissues

V. Sex Hormone Regulation of Collagen Metabolism in Cells

VI. Glucocorticoid Regulation of Elastin Metabolism in Tissues

VII. Glucocorticoid Regulation of Elastin Metabolism in Cells

VIII. Sex Hormone Regulation of Elastin Metabolism in Vascular Tissue

IX. Steroid Hormone Regulation of Fibronectin Metabolism in Liver and Cells

X. Future Prospectives of Steroid Hormone Regulation of the Synthesis of the Proteinaceous Components of the Extracellular Matrix

References

Control of Elastin Synthesis: Molecular and Cellular Aspects

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Biology

III. Biosynthesis and Secretion

IV. Assembly of Elastic Fibers

V. Regulation of Production

VI. Evolution of Elastin

VII. Summary and Perspectives

References

Elastases: Catalytic and Biological Properties

I. Introduction

II. Definition and Occurrence

III. Pancreatic Elastases: Occurrence and Molecular Properties

IV. Leukocyte Elastases: Occurrence and Molecular Properties

V. Catalytic Properties of Pancreatic and Leukocyte Elastases

VI. Pancreatic and Leukocyte Elastase Inhibitors

VII. Other Mammalian Elastases

VIII. Nonmammalian Elastases

IX. Assay of Elastases: A Critical Minireview

X. Pathological Role of Elastases

XI. Elastase Inhibitors as Potential Drugs

XII. Concluding Remarks

References

Characterization and Regulation of Lysyl Oxidase

I. Introduction

II. Posttranslational Modifications of Connective Tissue Proteins

III. Assay and Purification of Lysyl Oxidase

IV. Physical Properties

V. Catalytic Properties

VI. Pathology

VII. Physiological Control of Lysyl Oxidase

VIII. Summary and Prospects

References

Matrix Accumulation and the Development of Form: Proteoglycans and Branching Morphogenesis

Introduction

II. Branching Morphogenesis

III. Proteoglycans and Hyaluronic Acid

IV. Proteoglycans and Hyaluronate in Branching Organs

V. Effects of ß-D-Xyloside

VI. Basal Lamina in Branching Morphogenesis

VII. Possible Functions of Proteoglycans in Branching Morphogenesis

References

Index