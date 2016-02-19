Regulation of HMG-CoA Reductase is a nine-chapter text that focuses on the research developments in the regulation of HMG-CoA reductase enzyme and cholesterol biosynthesis. This book deals first with the role of cholesterol in the regulation of its own biosynthesis and the work involving compactin and related competitive inhibitors of HMG-CoA reductase. The subsequent chapters examine the reversible phosphorylation of HMG-CoA reductase in hormonal and other short-term physiological changes and the structure and properties of the enzyme, including evidence for modulation of enzyme activity and structure unrelated to phosphorylation. These topics are followed by discussions on the regulation of reductase in the biosynthesis of ubiquinone, dolichols, and isopentenyl-tRNA and the regulation of reductase activity in extrahepatic tissues. This text further explores the contributions made through the use of cultured cells and their genetic manipulation, with emphasis on the great potential of this approach. The concluding chapters address the status of the low-density lipoprotein pathway and related mechanisms. These chapters also consider the regulation of human hepatic HMG-CoA reductase and the special problems inherent in work with human tissues. Enzyme scientists and researchers and graduate students will find this book invaluable.