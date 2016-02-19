Regression Estimators

The book is divided into four parts. The first part (Chapters I and II) discusses the need for alternatives to least square estimators, gives a historical survey of the literature and summarizes basic ideas in Matrix Theory and Statistical Decision Theory used throughout the book. The second part (Chapters III and IV) covers the estimators from both the Bayesian and from the frequentist points of view and explores the mathematical relationships between them. The third part (Chapters V-VIII) considers the efficiency of the estimators with and without averaging over a prior distribution. Part IV, the final two chapters IX and X, suggests applications of the methods and results of Chapters III-VII to Kaiman Filters and Analysis of Variance, two very important areas of application.

Table of Contents



﻿Preface

Part I Introduction and Mathematical Preliminaries

Chapter I. Introduction

1.0. Motivation for Writing This Book

1.1. Purpose of This Book

1.2. Least Square Estimators and the Need for Alternatives

1.3. Historical Survey

1.4. The Structure of the Book

Chapter II. Mathematical and Statistical Preliminaries

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Matrix Theory Results

2.2 The Bayes Estimator

2.3 The Minimax Estimator

2.4 Criterion for Comparing Estimators: Theobald's 1974 Result

2.5 Some Useful Inequalities

2.6 Some Miscellaneous Useful Matrix Results

2.7 Summary

Part II The Estimators

Chapter III. The Estimators

3.0. Introduction

3.1. The Least Square Estimator and Its Properties

3.2. The Generalized Ridge Regression Estimator

3.3. The Mixed Estimators

3.4. The Linear Minimax Estimator

3.5. The Bayes Estimator

3.6. Summary and Remarks

Chapter IV. How the Different Estimators Are Related

4.0. Introduction

4.1. Alternative Forms of the Bayes Estimator Full Rank Case

4.2. Alternative Forms of the Bayes Estimator Non-Full Rank Case

4.3. The Equivalence of the Generalized Ridge Estimator and the Bayes Estimator

4.4. The Equivalence of the Mixed Estimator and the Bayes Estimator

4.5. Ridge Estimators in the Literature as Special Cases of the BE, Minimax Estimators, or Mixed Estimators

4.6. Extension of Results to the Case where U'FU Is Not Positive Definite

4.7. An Extension of the Gauss-Markov Theorem

4.8. Summary and Remarks

Part III The Efficiencies of the Estimators

Chapter V. Measures of Efficiency of the Estimators

Chapter VI. The Average MSE

6.0. Introduction

6.1. The Forms of the MSE for the Minimax, Bayes and the Mixed Estimator

6.2. Relationship Between the Average Variance and the MSE

6.3. The Average Variance and the MSE of the BE

6.4. Alternative Forms of the MSE of the Mixed Estimator

6.5. Comparison of the MSE of Different BE

6.6. Comparison of the Ridge and Contraction Estimator's MSE

6.7. Summary and Remarks

Chapter VII. The MSE Neglecting the Prior Assumptions

7.0. Introduction

7.1. The MSE of the BE

7.2 The MSE of the Mixed Estimators Neglecting the Prior Assumptions

7.3. The Comparison of the Conditional MSE of the Bayes Estimator and the Least Square Estimator and the Comparison of the Conditional and the Average MSE

7.4. The Comparison of the MSE of a Mixed Estimator with the LS Estimators

7.5. The Comparison of the MSE of Two BE

7.6. Summary

Chapter VIII. The MSE for Incorrect Prior Assumptions

8.0. Introduction

8.1. The BE and Its MSE

8.2. The Minimax Estimator

8.3. The Mixed Estimator

8.4. Contaminated Priors

8.5. Contaminated (Mixed) Bayes Estimators

8.6. Summary

Part IV Applications

Chapter IX. The Kaiman Filter

9.0. Introduction

9.1. The Kaiman Filter as a Bayes Estimator

9.2. The Kaiman Filter as a Recursive Least Square Estimator and the Connection with the Mixed Estimator

9.3. The Minimax Estimator

9.4. The Generalized Ridge Estimator

9.5. The Average MS

9.6. The MSE for Incorrect Initial Prior Assumptions

9.7. Applications

9.8. Recursive Ridge Regression

9.9. Summary

Chapter X. Experimental Design Models

10.0. Introduction

10.1. The One Way ANOVA Model

10.2. The Bayes and Empirical Bayes Estimators

10.3. The Two Way Classification

10.4. The Bayes and Empirical Bayes Estimators

10.5. Summary

Appendix to Section 10.2

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index