Regression Analysis
2nd Edition
Description
Regression Analysis provides complete coverage of the classical methods of statistical analysis. It is designed to give students an understanding of the purpose of statistical analyses, to allow the student to determine, at least to some degree, the correct type of statistical analyses to be performed in a given situation, and have some appreciation of what constitutes good experimental design.
Key Features
- Examples and exercises contain real data and graphical illustration for ease of interpretation
- Outputs from SAS 7, SPSS 7, Excel, and Minitab are used for illustration, but any major statistical
software package will work equally well
Readership
Because of the universal appeal of statistics and statistical methodology, most graduate programs include as part of their curriculum one or two course in statistical methods. In addition, undergraduate students majoring in mathematics or statistics are required or encouraged to take courses in statistical methods. This book is intended to serve as a text for such courses. The book requires no mathematics beyond algebra, however, mathematically oriented students will still find the material in the text challenging
Table of Contents
1. The Analysis of Means: A Review of Basics and an Introduction to Linear Models
2. Simple Linear Regression:Linear Regression with One Independent Variable
3. Multiple Regression
4. Problems with Observations
5. Multicollinearity
6. Problems with the Model
7. Curve Fitting
8. Introduction to Nonlinear Models
9. Indicator Variables
10. Categorical Response Variables
11. Generalized Linear Models
Appendix
A: Statistical Tables
B: A Brief Introduction to Matrices
C: Estimation Procedures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 27th March 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522975
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120885978
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300013
About the Author
Rudolf Freund
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas A&M University, U.S.A.
William Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Florida, Jacksonville, Florida, U.S.A.
Ping Sa
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Florida
Reviews
"...is well-written , well-organized, and succeeds in making regression analysis understandable, without being overly technical." --Donice McCune, Stephen F. Austin University
"I would say that this book is excellent from both a pedagogical perspective and a learning perspective (by the student). The instructor will enjoy discussing various concepts and then illustrating the concepts through the thorough examples. 6. This textbook will help give the students additional mathematical maturity for handling other statistics courses, especially applied courses like Analysis of Variance." --Steven Garren, James Madison University