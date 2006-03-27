Regression Analysis - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780120885978, 9780080522975

Regression Analysis

2nd Edition

Authors: Rudolf Freund William Wilson Ping Sa
eBook ISBN: 9780080522975
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120885978
Paperback ISBN: 9781493300013
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th March 2006
Page Count: 480
Description

Regression Analysis provides complete coverage of the classical methods of statistical analysis. It is designed to give students an understanding of the purpose of statistical analyses, to allow the student to determine, at least to some degree, the correct type of statistical analyses to be performed in a given situation, and have some appreciation of what constitutes good experimental design.

Key Features

  • Examples and exercises contain real data and graphical illustration for ease of interpretation
  • Outputs from SAS 7, SPSS 7, Excel, and Minitab are used for illustration, but any major statistical
    software package will work equally well

Readership

Because of the universal appeal of statistics and statistical methodology, most graduate programs include as part of their curriculum one or two course in statistical methods. In addition, undergraduate students majoring in mathematics or statistics are required or encouraged to take courses in statistical methods. This book is intended to serve as a text for such courses. The book requires no mathematics beyond algebra, however, mathematically oriented students will still find the material in the text challenging

Table of Contents

1. The Analysis of Means: A Review of Basics and an Introduction to Linear Models
2. Simple Linear Regression:Linear Regression with One Independent Variable
3. Multiple Regression
4. Problems with Observations
5. Multicollinearity
6. Problems with the Model
7. Curve Fitting
8. Introduction to Nonlinear Models
9. Indicator Variables
10. Categorical Response Variables
11. Generalized Linear Models

Appendix
A: Statistical Tables
B: A Brief Introduction to Matrices
C: Estimation Procedures

About the Author

Rudolf Freund

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas A&M University, U.S.A.

William Wilson

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Florida, Jacksonville, Florida, U.S.A.

Ping Sa

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Florida

Reviews

"...is well-written , well-organized, and succeeds in making regression analysis understandable, without being overly technical." --Donice McCune, Stephen F. Austin University

"I would say that this book is excellent from both a pedagogical perspective and a learning perspective (by the student). The instructor will enjoy discussing various concepts and then illustrating the concepts through the thorough examples. 6. This textbook will help give the students additional mathematical maturity for handling other statistics courses, especially applied courses like Analysis of Variance." --Steven Garren, James Madison University

