Regional Studies, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter I. The Strata-Bound Ore Deposits in the Eastern Alps
Introduction
Lead-Zinc (Barite-Fluorite) Deposits
Sulfide ("Kies") Deposits with Copper Contents
Uranium Deposits and Copper Mineralisations in Sandstones
Scheelite Deposits
Stibnite Deposits
Cinnabar Deposits
Magnesite Deposits
Siderite Deposits
Manganese Deposits
Summary and Conclusions
Chapter 2. Stratabound Mineral Deposits of the Canadian Cordillera
Introduction
Tectonic Framework
Stratigraphic Framework of the Columbian Orogen
Proterozoic
Paleozoic and Early Mesozoic
Late Mesozoic and Tertiary
Stratigraphic Framework of the Pacific Orogen
Crystalline Basement
Paleozoic Rocks
Mesozoic Rocks
Cenozoic Rocks
Definitions
Stratabound Deposits in the Columbian Orogen: Deposits in Rocks of Proterozoic Age
General Geology of the Belt-Purcell Supergroups
Copper in the Belt and Purcell Supergroups
Copper Mineralization in Other Purcell Rocks
Summary
Lead and Zinc in the Purcell Supergroup
Summary
Iron Formation in the Windermere (Hadrynian) System
Stratabound Deposits in the Columbian Orogen: Deposits of Early and Middle Paleozoic (and Latest Proterozoic) Age
Lead and Zinc Mineralization in Southern Cordillera
Lead-Zinc Mineralization in Northern Cordillera
General Distribution and Geology of Deposits of Middle Devonian Age
Summary
Stratabound Deposits in the Pacific Orogen
Massive Sulphide Deposits
Stratabound and Stratiform Deposits
Stratabound Deposits with Dispersed Mineralization
Deposits with Copper Sulphide - Native Copper Mineralizations
Summary
Chapter 3. Comparison of Volcanogenic Mineral Deposits in the Northern Appalachians and their Relationship to Tectonic Evolution
Introduction
General Geology
Precambrian
Cambrian-Ordovician
Silurian-Devonian
Carboniferous and Later
Volcanogenic Mineral Deposits
Deposits in Volcanic Rocks Along Disrupted Continental Margin (or Intracratonic Basin) Deposits in Submarine Mafic ("Oceanic Ridge") Volcanic Rocks
Deposits in Submarine Mafic to Felsic ("Island Arc") Volcanic Rocks
Terrestrial Sub-Volcanic Deposits
Discussion
Postscript
Chapter 4. The Ores of the South Pennines and Mendip Hills, England — A Comparative Study
Introduction
South Pennines
Introduction
Stratigraphy
Structure
Later Geological History
Permo-Triassic Mineralization
Minerals Present
The Ore Bodies
Thermal Zoning
Fluid Inclusions
Isotope Dating
Wall-Rock Alteration
Genesis of the Ore Deposits
The Mendip Hills
Introduction
Stratigraphy
Structure
The Mineral Field
Mineralogy
Thermal, Isotope and Other Studies
Ore Genesis
Comparisons of South Pennine and Mendip Orefields
Conclusions
Chapter 5. Ores of the Northern Pennines, The Lake District and North Wales
Introduction
Northern Pennine Orefield - Alston Block
The Mineral Deposits
The Minerals
Zonation of the Orefield
Fluid-Inclusion Studies
Wall-Rock Alteration
Age of Mineralisation
Genesis of the Ores
Northern Pennine Orefield - Askrigg Block
The Mineral Deposits
Zonation of the Orefield
Lake District Orefield
The Mineral Deposits
Zonation of the Orefield
Fluid-Inclusion Studies
Wall-Rock Alteration
Age of the Mineralisation
Genesis of the Ores
Northeast Wales Orefield
Stratigraphy
Structure
Minerals
The Ore Bodies
Zonation of the Orefield
Fluid-Inclusion Studies
Wall-Rock Alteration
Age of Mineralisation
Genesis of the Ore Deposits
Conclusions
Chapter 6. Genesis of Irish Base-Metal Deposits
Introduction: The Geological Framework
Occurrence, Nature and Genesis of the Mineral Deposits
The Caledonian Metamorphic Belt
The Variscan Fold Belt
Red-Bed Copper Deposits
Vein Deposits
The Variscan Foreland - The Central Plain of Ireland
The Deposits in the Lower Palaeozoic Inliers
The Deposits in the Lower Carboniferous
Chapter 7. A Review of Southern African Stratiform Ore Deposits - their Position in Time and Space
Introduction
The Stratigraphic History of Southern Africa
Classification of Stratiform Ore Deposits
Mechanical Concentrations
Ancient Placer Deposits
Recent Submarine, Coastal and Alluvial Placer Deposits
Organic Accumulations
Coal and Oil Shale in the Karroo Supergroup
Petroleum
Chemical Precipitates
Limestone, Dolomite and Marble
Ironstone
Iron Formation
Manganese
The Asbestiform Amphiboles
Volcanogenic Ore Deposits
Volcanogenic Deposits in Greenstone Belts
Volcanogenic Deposits in the Northwest Cape Province
Volcanogenic Deposits in the Damara Supergroup, South West Africa
Stratiform Epigenetic Deposits
Hypo-, meso- and epi-Thermal Ore Deposits
Pyrometasomatic Deposits
Telethermal Deposits
Deposits Related to Surficial Processes
High-Grade Iron Deposits
Manganese
Phosphates
Gypsum
Calcrete
Salt
Bauxite
Deposits Related to Metamorphism
Metamorphic Minerals in Carbonate Rocks
Silicates and Oxides of Alumina
Southern African Metallogenic Epochs
Description
Regional Studies is a collection of papers that deals with strata-bound mineral deposits in the Eastern Alps, in the Canadian Cordillera, in north-central, and southwest England. Other papers describe southern African stratiform ore deposits and the genesis of Irish base-metal deposits. One paper compares the various types of volcanogenic mineral deposits and their depositional environments characterized by distinct assemblages of volcanic rocks, which formed in the Northern Appalachians during certain episodes of the tectonic evolution. The paper notes that the youngest volcanogenic deposits of economic interest are tungsten—molybdenum—tin—bismuth base metal deposits in highly altered rhyolitic sub-volcanic complexes at Mount Pleasant, New Brunswick. Another paper reviews the mineral occurrences in southern Africa that include stratiform, non-magmatic, ore deposits, The paper considers a subdivision of deposits formed from surficial chemical processes during previous (or current) cycles of weathering and erosion. Many ore bodies have a dual origin: for example, the iron in the high-grade hematite deposits is partly syngenetic and partly epigenetic. The paper also illustrates the time-dependence of some stratiform ore deposits in southern Africa in a schematic diagram. Geologists, researchers, or engineers whose works are related with ore deposits and mining will benefit tremendously from the collection.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444598950