Regional Analysis, Volume II: Social Systems consists of studies on the general applications of the regional framework for analyzing socioeconomic systems as they exist and develop in territorial-environmental systems.

This volume is concerned with social systems, emphasizing the interrelationships among the institutional components of complex societies. Marriage and kinship, political organization, formation of ethnic and cultural-territorial groups, and stratification systems that are affected by regional-environmental variables are also covered.

This publication is beneficial to social and regional scientists, geographers, economists, social anthropologists, archeologists, sociologists, and political scientists intending to acquire knowledge of the implications of rural-urban relations and regional settlement patterns.