Regional Analysis
1st Edition
Volume 2: Social Systems
Description
Regional Analysis, Volume II: Social Systems consists of studies on the general applications of the regional framework for analyzing socioeconomic systems as they exist and develop in territorial-environmental systems.
This volume is concerned with social systems, emphasizing the interrelationships among the institutional components of complex societies. Marriage and kinship, political organization, formation of ethnic and cultural-territorial groups, and stratification systems that are affected by regional-environmental variables are also covered.
This publication is beneficial to social and regional scientists, geographers, economists, social anthropologists, archeologists, sociologists, and political scientists intending to acquire knowledge of the implications of rural-urban relations and regional settlement patterns.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Section A Introduction: The Regional Approach to Social Systems
Chapter 1 Analyzing Regional Social Systems
Geography and Regional Science
Cultural Ecology and Systems Theory
Social Organization in Complex Societies
References
Chapter 2 Regional Social Systems: Linking Quantitative Analysis and Field Work
Community Studies
Spatial Distribution and Explanation of Sociocultural Phenomena
Problems of Application of Multivariate Techniques
Comparative Community Studies: Linking Primary and Secondary Data
References
Section B Marriage and Kinship
Chapter 3 Vaupés Marriage: A Network System in the Northwest Amazon
Introduction
Introduction to the Vaupés Region
Regional Aspects of Vaupés Social Organization
Toward a More Formal Regional Analysis of Vaupes Marriage
Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 Lineage Cells and Regional Definition in Complex Societies
Complex Societies
The Case of Northern India
The Case of Highland Scotland
Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 Spatial Aspects of Marriage Patterns as Influenced by Marketing Behavior in West Central Taiwan
The Rationale
The Taiwanese Case
Conclusion
References
Chapter 6 Factors Underlying Endogamous Group Size
Procedures
Semiclosed Groups
Endogamous Group Size
The Effect of Population Density
Regional Patterns
Beyond Propinquity
Conclusions
References
Chapter 7 Central-Place Theory and Endogamy in China
Ambiguities and Problems in the Data
Stages of Development
Interlocking Units
Mechanisms and Explanations
Conclusions
References
Section C Religion, Politics, and Stratification
Chapter 8 Ethnicity and Local Systems: The Religious Organization of Welshness
Introduction: Views of Ethnicity
Social and Economic Background
Mobilizing Institutions: Alliance and Dissent
Testing the Model: Regions, Religion, and Politicization
References
Chapter 9 Javanese Religious Orientations in the Residency of Surakarta
The Empirical Setting: The Residency of Surakarta
The Data Base and Definition of Variables
Hypothesized Relationships
Findings
Interpretation of Findings
Conclusions
References
Chapter 10 Centers and Boundaries of Regional Caste Systems: Toward a General Model
The Definition of Dominance
Dominance in Relation to Local Interaction Hierarchies
Dominance in Relation to Space: A General Model
Details Concerning Data Collection
Analysis of Settlement Patterns
Analysis of Food Transactions
Grouping the Sample Points
Historical and Social Considerations
Conclusions
References
Section D Political Economy: Social Aspects of Economic Systems
Chapter 11 Export Monoculture and Regional Social Structure in Puno, Peru
The Organisation of Dendritic Systems
The Region: History, Production, and Periphery
The Core Area
Conclusions
References
Chapter 12 Exchange Systems and the Spatial Distribution of Elites: The Organization of Stratification in Agrarian Societies
Agrarian Distribution Systems
Uncommercialized Systems
Partially Commercialized Systems
Fully Commercialized Systems
Concluding Remarks
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th July 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268330