Regional Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126521023, 9781483268330

Regional Analysis

1st Edition

Volume 2: Social Systems

Editors: Carol A. Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483268330
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1976
Page Count: 398
Description

Regional Analysis, Volume II: Social Systems consists of studies on the general applications of the regional framework for analyzing socioeconomic systems as they exist and develop in territorial-environmental systems.

This volume is concerned with social systems, emphasizing the interrelationships among the institutional components of complex societies. Marriage and kinship, political organization, formation of ethnic and cultural-territorial groups, and stratification systems that are affected by regional-environmental variables are also covered.

This publication is beneficial to social and regional scientists, geographers, economists, social anthropologists, archeologists, sociologists, and political scientists intending to acquire knowledge of the implications of rural-urban relations and regional settlement patterns.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Section A Introduction: The Regional Approach to Social Systems

Chapter 1 Analyzing Regional Social Systems

Geography and Regional Science

Cultural Ecology and Systems Theory

Social Organization in Complex Societies

References

Chapter 2 Regional Social Systems: Linking Quantitative Analysis and Field Work

Community Studies

Spatial Distribution and Explanation of Sociocultural Phenomena

Problems of Application of Multivariate Techniques

Comparative Community Studies: Linking Primary and Secondary Data

References

Section B Marriage and Kinship

Chapter 3 Vaupés Marriage: A Network System in the Northwest Amazon

Introduction

Introduction to the Vaupés Region

Regional Aspects of Vaupés Social Organization

Toward a More Formal Regional Analysis of Vaupes Marriage

Conclusions

References

Chapter 4 Lineage Cells and Regional Definition in Complex Societies

Complex Societies

The Case of Northern India

The Case of Highland Scotland

Conclusions

References

Chapter 5 Spatial Aspects of Marriage Patterns as Influenced by Marketing Behavior in West Central Taiwan

The Rationale

The Taiwanese Case

Conclusion

References

Chapter 6 Factors Underlying Endogamous Group Size

Procedures

Semiclosed Groups

Endogamous Group Size

The Effect of Population Density

Regional Patterns

Beyond Propinquity

Conclusions

References

Chapter 7 Central-Place Theory and Endogamy in China

Ambiguities and Problems in the Data

Stages of Development

Interlocking Units

Mechanisms and Explanations

Conclusions

References

Section C Religion, Politics, and Stratification

Chapter 8 Ethnicity and Local Systems: The Religious Organization of Welshness

Introduction: Views of Ethnicity

Social and Economic Background

Mobilizing Institutions: Alliance and Dissent

Testing the Model: Regions, Religion, and Politicization

References

Chapter 9 Javanese Religious Orientations in the Residency of Surakarta

The Empirical Setting: The Residency of Surakarta

The Data Base and Definition of Variables

Hypothesized Relationships

Findings

Interpretation of Findings

Conclusions

References

Chapter 10 Centers and Boundaries of Regional Caste Systems: Toward a General Model

The Definition of Dominance

Dominance in Relation to Local Interaction Hierarchies

Dominance in Relation to Space: A General Model

Details Concerning Data Collection

Analysis of Settlement Patterns

Analysis of Food Transactions

Grouping the Sample Points

Historical and Social Considerations

Conclusions

References

Section D Political Economy: Social Aspects of Economic Systems

Chapter 11 Export Monoculture and Regional Social Structure in Puno, Peru

The Organisation of Dendritic Systems

The Region: History, Production, and Periphery

The Core Area

Conclusions

References

Chapter 12 Exchange Systems and the Spatial Distribution of Elites: The Organization of Stratification in Agrarian Societies

Agrarian Distribution Systems

Uncommercialized Systems

Partially Commercialized Systems

Fully Commercialized Systems

Concluding Remarks

References

Index

