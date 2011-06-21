Regional Analgesia and Acute Pain Management, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724264, 9781455700158

Regional Analgesia and Acute Pain Management, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 29-2

1st Edition

Authors: Sugantha Ganapathy Vincent Chan
eBook ISBN: 9781455700158
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724264
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st June 2011
Page Count: 192
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue brings the anesthesiologist up to date on current essential topics in regional analgesia and acute pain management, including the latest state-of-the-art techniques and drugs.  Subjects covered include prevention and treatment of local anesthetic systemic and neurotoxicity; complications of RA and pain management (medicolegal issues including anticoagulation, infection, etc.); assessment and treatment of post block neurologic injury (history, physical, investigations, EMG, NCS); new ultrasound guided techniques for peripheral nerve blocks and evidence based outcome review; emerging techniques and drugs for neuraxial and paravertebral blocks; local infiltration analgesia (for a variety of surgical procedures, wound infusions, infusion devices); continuous PNB in hospital and at home; recent advances in multimodal analgesia (new drugs & strategies, such as capsaisin, long acting opioid and local anesthetics); challenges in acute pain management (including the opioid tolerant patient, patients with comorbidities such as MS, DM and renal failure); economics and practice management issues associated with acute pain management; pediatric pain management; new concepts of acute pain management (including strategies to prevent chronic pain, opioid induced hyperalgesia, and more).

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455700158
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724264

About the Authors

Sugantha Ganapathy Author

University of Western Ontario

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Western Ontario

Vincent Chan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Anesthesia, University of Toronto, Canada; Board Member, American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine; Member, Committee on Regional Anesthesia, American Society of Anesthesiologists

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.