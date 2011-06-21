Regional Analgesia and Acute Pain Management, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 29-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue brings the anesthesiologist up to date on current essential topics in regional analgesia and acute pain management, including the latest state-of-the-art techniques and drugs. Subjects covered include prevention and treatment of local anesthetic systemic and neurotoxicity; complications of RA and pain management (medicolegal issues including anticoagulation, infection, etc.); assessment and treatment of post block neurologic injury (history, physical, investigations, EMG, NCS); new ultrasound guided techniques for peripheral nerve blocks and evidence based outcome review; emerging techniques and drugs for neuraxial and paravertebral blocks; local infiltration analgesia (for a variety of surgical procedures, wound infusions, infusion devices); continuous PNB in hospital and at home; recent advances in multimodal analgesia (new drugs & strategies, such as capsaisin, long acting opioid and local anesthetics); challenges in acute pain management (including the opioid tolerant patient, patients with comorbidities such as MS, DM and renal failure); economics and practice management issues associated with acute pain management; pediatric pain management; new concepts of acute pain management (including strategies to prevent chronic pain, opioid induced hyperalgesia, and more).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 21st June 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455700158
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437724264
About the Authors
Sugantha Ganapathy Author
University of Western Ontario
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Western Ontario
Vincent Chan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Anesthesia, University of Toronto, Canada; Board Member, American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine; Member, Committee on Regional Anesthesia, American Society of Anesthesiologists