Region of Revolt - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080175331, 9781483157245

Region of Revolt

1st Edition

Focus on Southeast Asia

Authors: Milton Osborne
eBook ISBN: 9781483157245
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 176
Description

Region of Revolt: Focus on Southeast Asia deals with the phenomenon of revolt and revolutionary change in Southeast Asia. Countries covered include Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, Burma, Thailand, Cambodia, and the Philippines. Images of revolt, such as those indicating heroism, are considered, along with traditional patterns of revolt. This book is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with an overview of images typically associated with revolt, including those of brave but beautiful women leading their troops against the enemy. The next chapter explores the four categories of revolt in Southeast Asia: revolts against foreign domination; revolt involving elite rivalries; revolts of minorities and of regions; and the ""millenarian"" revolt. Subsequent chapters focus on tradition in anti-colonial revolts; the years before and during World War II; revolts that failed, such as those in Malaya and the Philippines; and revolts that half-succeeded, such as the one staged by Vietnam against French colonial power. The myth of the Vietnam War is also discussed, along with theorists and theories of wars and revolts. This monograph will be a useful resource for political scientists, military strategists, and foreign policymakers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

I Images of Revolt

II Traditional Patterns of Revolt

III Tradition in a Colonial Context

IV Seedtime of Revolt: The Years before the Second World War

V The Second World War

VI Malaya and the Philippines: Two Revolts That Failed

VII The Revolt That Half Succeeded

VIII The Myth-Ridden War

IX Theorists and Theories

X Region of Revolt

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

Milton Osborne

