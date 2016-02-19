Region of Revolt: Focus on Southeast Asia deals with the phenomenon of revolt and revolutionary change in Southeast Asia. Countries covered include Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, Burma, Thailand, Cambodia, and the Philippines. Images of revolt, such as those indicating heroism, are considered, along with traditional patterns of revolt. This book is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with an overview of images typically associated with revolt, including those of brave but beautiful women leading their troops against the enemy. The next chapter explores the four categories of revolt in Southeast Asia: revolts against foreign domination; revolt involving elite rivalries; revolts of minorities and of regions; and the ""millenarian"" revolt. Subsequent chapters focus on tradition in anti-colonial revolts; the years before and during World War II; revolts that failed, such as those in Malaya and the Philippines; and revolts that half-succeeded, such as the one staged by Vietnam against French colonial power. The myth of the Vietnam War is also discussed, along with theorists and theories of wars and revolts. This monograph will be a useful resource for political scientists, military strategists, and foreign policymakers.