Regenerated Organs
1st Edition
Future Perspectives
Description
Regenerated Organs: Future Perspectives provides the translational-research aspects, currently lacking in existing literature, in this rapidly-moving field. The book is divided into six sections: Engineering Approaches, Cardiovascular System, Musculoskeletal Regeneration, Regenerative Neuroscience, Respiratory Research, a Future Outlook and Conclusions. Each chapter is multi-authored by international experts in each area. The book's primary audience is academic faculty and those in industry interested in translational research in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering. Additionally, this book is ideal for graduate students in the field.
Key Features
- Discusses recent advances in tissue and organ fabrication
- Provides translational-research aspects that are often lacking in existing literature
- Contains chapters that are multi-authored by international experts in the field
Readership
Academic faculty and those in industry interested in translational research in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering
Table of Contents
1. Fundamentals on Tissue/Organ Regeneration
2. Tissue Repair with Natural Extra Cellular Matrix (ECM) Scaffolds
3. Engineered Surfaces: A Plausible Alternative in Overviewing Critical Barriers for Reconstructing Modern Therapeutics or Biomimetic Scaffolds
4. Strategies of 3D Bioprinting and Parameters that Determine Cell Interaction with the Scaffold
5. Multipotent Nature of Dental Pulp Stem Cells for Regeneration of Varied Tissues- A Personalized Medicine Approach
6. Regenerating the Heart: The Past, The Present, and The Future
7. Engineering Cardiac Tissue: Concepts and Future
8. Vascular Regeneration and Tissue Engineering: Requirement, Progress, Clinical Impact and Future Challenges
9. Oral Tissue Regeneration: Current Status & Future Perspective
10. Regenerative Technologies for Oral Structures
11. State-of-the-Art Strategies and Future Interventions in Bone and Cartilage Repair for Personalized regenerative Therapy
12. Muscle Tissue Engineering - A Materials Perspective
13. Recent Developments and New Potentials in Neuronal Regeneration
14. Regenerated Lung
15. 3D Printing in Regenerative Medicine
16. Role of umbilical cord stem cells in tissue engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128210857
About the Editor
Chandra Sharma
Chandra P. Sharma iChandra P. Sharma is Adjunct Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Biotechnology, Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal University, and Hon. Emeritus Professor, College of Biomedical Engineering & Applied Sciences, Purbanchal University, Nepal. He was formerly Senior Scientist, G and Head, Biomedical Technology Wing, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Trivandrum and has been Head, Biosurface Technology Division, SCTIMST, Trivandrum. He has also been Associate Head, Biomedical Technology Wing, and Associate Dean, SCTIMST Trivandrum. He has been recognized with various awards and honors such as MRSI medal (1994) and MRSI-ICSC Superconductivity & Materials Science Annual Prize Award 2009 - Materials Research Society of India, Distinguished Scientist award - Society for Biomaterials and Artificial Organs, India (SBAOI) and shares Whitaker and National Science Foundation Award - International Society for Artificial Organs (ISAO) USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Biotechnology, Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal University, and Hon. Emeritus Professor, College of Biomedical Engineering and Applied Sciences, Purbanchal University, Nepal. Formerly G and Head, Biomedical Technology Wing, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum(SCTIMST) Head, Biosurface Technology Division, Assoc.Head, BMT Wing, SCTIMST, Associate Dean-PhD Programme, SCTIMST, India
Ratings and Reviews
