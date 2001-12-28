Focused on technological innovations in the field of electronics packaging and production, this book elucidates the changes in reflow soldering processes, its impact on defect mechanisms, and, accordingly, the troubleshooting techniques during these processes in a variety of board types. Geared toward electronics manufacturing process engineers, design engineers, as well as students in process engineering classes, Reflow Soldering Processes and Troubleshooting will be a strong contender in the continuing skill development market for manufacturing personnel.

Written using a very practical, hands-on approach, Reflow Soldering Processes and Troubleshooting provides the means for engineers to increase their understanding of the principles of soldering, flux, and solder paste technology. The author facilitates learning about other essential topics, such as area array packages--including BGA, CSP, and FC designs, bumping technique, assembly, and rework process,--and provides an increased understanding of the reliability failure modes of soldered SMT components. With cost effectiveness foremost in mind, this book is designed to troubleshoot errors or problems before boards go into the manufacturing process, saving time and money on the front end. The author's vast expertise and knowledge ensure that coverage of topics is expertly researched, written, and organized to best meet the needs of manufacturing process engineers, students, practitioners, and anyone with a desire to learn more about reflow soldering processes. Comprehensive and indispensable, this book will prove a perfect training and reference tool that readers will find invaluable.