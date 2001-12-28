Reflow Soldering Processes
1st Edition
Description
Focused on technological innovations in the field of electronics packaging and production, this book elucidates the changes in reflow soldering processes, its impact on defect mechanisms, and, accordingly, the troubleshooting techniques during these processes in a variety of board types. Geared toward electronics manufacturing process engineers, design engineers, as well as students in process engineering classes, Reflow Soldering Processes and Troubleshooting will be a strong contender in the continuing skill development market for manufacturing personnel.
Written using a very practical, hands-on approach, Reflow Soldering Processes and Troubleshooting provides the means for engineers to increase their understanding of the principles of soldering, flux, and solder paste technology. The author facilitates learning about other essential topics, such as area array packages--including BGA, CSP, and FC designs, bumping technique, assembly, and rework process,--and provides an increased understanding of the reliability failure modes of soldered SMT components. With cost effectiveness foremost in mind, this book is designed to troubleshoot errors or problems before boards go into the manufacturing process, saving time and money on the front end. The author's vast expertise and knowledge ensure that coverage of topics is expertly researched, written, and organized to best meet the needs of manufacturing process engineers, students, practitioners, and anyone with a desire to learn more about reflow soldering processes. Comprehensive and indispensable, this book will prove a perfect training and reference tool that readers will find invaluable.
Key Features
Provides engineers the cutting-edge technology in a rapidly changing field
Offers in-depth coverage of the principles of soldering, flux, solder paste technology, area array packages--including BGA, CSP, and FC designs, bumping technique, assembly, and the rework process
Readership
Manufacturing design and process engineers, both students and practitioners.
Table of Contents
Introduction to Surface Mount Electronic Packaging Technology; Fundamentals of Solders and Soldering (includes Soldering Theory, Effect of Elemental Constituents on Wetting, Phase Diagram and Soldering, Microstructure and Soldering, Effect of Impurities on Soldering); Solder Paste Technology (includes Fluxing Reactions, Flux Chemistry, Solder Powder, Solder Paste Composition and Manufacturing, Solder Paste Rheology); Surface Mount Assembly Processes (includes Solder Paste Materials, Printer Level Consideration, Effect of Reflow Atmosphere on Soldering, Solder Joint Inspection, In-Circuit Testing); SMT Problems Prior to Reflow (includes Flux Separation, Crusting, Paste Hardening, Poor Stencil Life, Poor Print Thickness, Squeegee Hanging, Slump, Poor Print Quality, Needle Clogging, Low Tack); SMT Problems During Reflow; SMT Problems After Reflow; BGA and CSP Solder Bumping BGA, CSP, and Flip Chip Solder Bumping; BGA and CSP Board Level Assembly (including ; Problems Occurred at Assembly Stage and Rework); BGA and CSP Rework; Flip Chip Reflow Soldering; Optimizing Reflow Profile via Defect Mechanisms Analysis; Lead-Free Soldering Trends of Solder Paste and Flux Technology; How to Select Solder Pastes or Fluxes; Conclusions; Appendix; References; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2001
- Published:
- 28th December 2001
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080492247
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750672184
About the Author
Ning-Cheng Lee
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President of Technology, Indium Corp. of America
Reviews
This excellent book on reflow soldering, by noted expert Doctor Ning-Cheng Lee, offers a unique approach that will be invaluable to anyone concerned with the practical applications of microelectronics packaging. - FlipChips Dot Com Dr. Lee makes good use of the large (7 by 10 inch) format to place multiple graphics on almost every page. At less than one inch thick, this 280-page book can be easily slipped into an ordinary briefcase, and carried without muscle strain. - FlipChips Dot Com An extensive list of references to technical literature follows each chapter, although only a specialist or a nut case would need to dig deeper than the material included in Dr. Lee's book. My major criticism of the book is that the title doesn't do full justice to Dr. Lee's unique approach. "Troubleshooting Reflow Soldering for Health and Happiness" would be my choice. - FlipChips Dot Com ...tool for those involved in reflow soldering surface mounted electronics devices. -SMT, April 2002 Lee is a well-known authority on soldering science, and is the author of numerous technical papers and studies. -SMT, April 2002