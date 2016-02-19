Reflective Optics
1st Edition
Description
This is the first book dedicated exclusively to all-reflective imaging systems. It is a teaching tool as well as a practical design tool for anyone who specializes in optics, particularly for those interested in telescopes, infrared, and grazing-incidence systems. The first part of the book describes a unified geometric optical theory of all-reflective imaging systems (from near-normal to grazing incidence) developed from basic principles. The second part discusses correction methods and a multitude of closed-form solutions of well-corrected systems, supplemented with many conventional and unconventional designs examples. This book will be useful to anyone interested in the theory of optical image formation and in the actual design of image-forming instruments.
Readership
Optical designers, optical engineers, researchers, and advanced students interested in geometrical optics and image formation theory.
Table of Contents
Coordinates and Sign Conventions. The Law of Reflection and the Formation of a Point Image. First-Order Optics. Aberrations of Conic Reflectors. Third-Order Optics. The Seidel Aberrations. Third-Order Correction of a One-Mirror System. Third-Order Correction of Two-Mirror Systems. Third-Order Correction of Three-Mirror Systems. Third-Order Correction PF Multi-Mirror Systems. Aberration Theory for Grazing-Incidence Systems. Stigmatic and Aplanatic Systems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th May 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139106
About the Author
Dietrich Korsch
Affiliations and Expertise
Korsch Optics Inc., Huntsville, Alabama