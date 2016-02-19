Reflections on Population
2nd Edition
Authors: Rafael M. Salas
eBook ISBN: 9781483190860
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 352
Description
Reflections on Population is written by a former Executive Director of the United Nations Fund for Population Activities, which is a sequel to International Population Assistance: The First Decade, released in 1979. This book mainly focuses on providing reflections on the work of the UN Fund. Specifically, it tackles population growth and structure, fertility, women’s status, family, and morbidity and mortality. Programs spearheaded by the Fund in promoting knowledge and implementation of population policies and programs are then presented and discussed. This text will be very invaluable to those interested in studying population.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
I. Thinking about Population, 1984
II. Fertility, Status of Women and the Family
Introduction
Excerpts from Statements
On the Matter of Fertility Transition
On the Matter of Family Planning in Fertility Transition
On the Matter of Human Rights Aspects of Family Planning
On the Matter of Population and the Role and Status of Women
On the Matter of the Family as an Institution
On the Matter of Family Size
Issues for the Future
III. Morbidity and Mortality
Introduction
Excerpts from Statements
On the Matter of Mortality
On the Matter of Health
Issues for the Future
IV. Population Distribution, Internal and International Migration
Introduction
Excerpts from Statements
On the Matter of Migration
On the Matter of Urbanization
Issues for the Future
V. Population Growth and Structure
Introduction
Excerpts from Statements
On the Matter of Population Structure
On the Matter of the Aging
On the Matter of Environment, Resources and Population
On the Matter of Poverty, Employment and Population
On the Matter of Food and Population
Issues for the Future
VI. Promotion of Knowledge and Implementation of Policies and Programs
Introduction
Excerpts from Statements
On the Matter of Countries Achieving Self-reliance
On the Matter of Basic Data Collection and Analysis
On the Matter of Research and Training
On the Matter of Population Education and Communication
On the Matter of Integration of Population Policies with Development Planning
Issues for the Future
VII. International Co-operation and the Role of UNFPA
Introduction
Excerpts from Statements
On International Co-operation in Population Matters
On the Role of the UNFPA
Issues for the Future
VIII. By the Year 2000 and Beyond
IX. The Mexico City Conference
References
Appendix A. Recommendations for the Further Implementation of the World Population Plan of Action and Mexico City Declaration on Population and Development
Appendix B. World Population Plan of Action
Appendix C. Reports on the State of World Population 1980 - 1984
Appendix D. Selected Statements
The World Population Crisis
Population in Asia: The Cresting Wave
Population Problems and International Co-operation
The Population Wave
UNFPA and the Arab World
Population - Common Problems, Common Interests
National Growth, National Strength
Appendix E. List of Major Statements since January 1979
Index
Special Index to Concepts in the World Population Plan of Action and the Recommendations for the Further Implementation of the World Population Plan of Action
