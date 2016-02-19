Reflections on Population - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080324067, 9781483190860

Reflections on Population

2nd Edition

Authors: Rafael M. Salas
eBook ISBN: 9781483190860
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 352
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Reflections on Population is written by a former Executive Director of the United Nations Fund for Population Activities, which is a sequel to International Population Assistance: The First Decade, released in 1979. This book mainly focuses on providing reflections on the work of the UN Fund. Specifically, it tackles population growth and structure, fertility, women’s status, family, and morbidity and mortality. Programs spearheaded by the Fund in promoting knowledge and implementation of population policies and programs are then presented and discussed. This text will be very invaluable to those interested in studying population.

Table of Contents


Dedication

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

I. Thinking about Population, 1984

II. Fertility, Status of Women and the Family

Introduction

Excerpts from Statements

On the Matter of Fertility Transition

On the Matter of Family Planning in Fertility Transition

On the Matter of Human Rights Aspects of Family Planning

On the Matter of Population and the Role and Status of Women

On the Matter of the Family as an Institution

On the Matter of Family Size

Issues for the Future

III. Morbidity and Mortality

Introduction

Excerpts from Statements

On the Matter of Mortality

On the Matter of Health

Issues for the Future

IV. Population Distribution, Internal and International Migration

Introduction

Excerpts from Statements

On the Matter of Migration

On the Matter of Urbanization

Issues for the Future

V. Population Growth and Structure

Introduction

Excerpts from Statements

On the Matter of Population Structure

On the Matter of the Aging

On the Matter of Environment, Resources and Population

On the Matter of Poverty, Employment and Population

On the Matter of Food and Population

Issues for the Future

VI. Promotion of Knowledge and Implementation of Policies and Programs

Introduction

Excerpts from Statements

On the Matter of Countries Achieving Self-reliance

On the Matter of Basic Data Collection and Analysis

On the Matter of Research and Training

On the Matter of Population Education and Communication

On the Matter of Integration of Population Policies with Development Planning

Issues for the Future

VII. International Co-operation and the Role of UNFPA

Introduction

Excerpts from Statements

On International Co-operation in Population Matters

On the Role of the UNFPA

Issues for the Future

VIII. By the Year 2000 and Beyond

IX. The Mexico City Conference

References

Appendix A. Recommendations for the Further Implementation of the World Population Plan of Action and Mexico City Declaration on Population and Development

Appendix B. World Population Plan of Action

Appendix C. Reports on the State of World Population 1980 - 1984

Appendix D. Selected Statements

The World Population Crisis

Population in Asia: The Cresting Wave

Population Problems and International Co-operation

The Population Wave

UNFPA and the Arab World

Population - Common Problems, Common Interests

National Growth, National Strength

Appendix E. List of Major Statements since January 1979

Index

Special Index to Concepts in the World Population Plan of Action and the Recommendations for the Further Implementation of the World Population Plan of Action

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483190860

About the Author

Rafael M. Salas

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.