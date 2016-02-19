Reflections on Population

Table of Contents



Dedication

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

I. Thinking about Population, 1984

II. Fertility, Status of Women and the Family

Introduction

Excerpts from Statements

On the Matter of Fertility Transition

On the Matter of Family Planning in Fertility Transition

On the Matter of Human Rights Aspects of Family Planning

On the Matter of Population and the Role and Status of Women

On the Matter of the Family as an Institution

On the Matter of Family Size

Issues for the Future

III. Morbidity and Mortality

Introduction

Excerpts from Statements

On the Matter of Mortality

On the Matter of Health

Issues for the Future

IV. Population Distribution, Internal and International Migration

Introduction

Excerpts from Statements

On the Matter of Migration

On the Matter of Urbanization

Issues for the Future

V. Population Growth and Structure

Introduction

Excerpts from Statements

On the Matter of Population Structure

On the Matter of the Aging

On the Matter of Environment, Resources and Population

On the Matter of Poverty, Employment and Population

On the Matter of Food and Population

Issues for the Future

VI. Promotion of Knowledge and Implementation of Policies and Programs

Introduction

Excerpts from Statements

On the Matter of Countries Achieving Self-reliance

On the Matter of Basic Data Collection and Analysis

On the Matter of Research and Training

On the Matter of Population Education and Communication

On the Matter of Integration of Population Policies with Development Planning

Issues for the Future

VII. International Co-operation and the Role of UNFPA

Introduction

Excerpts from Statements

On International Co-operation in Population Matters

On the Role of the UNFPA

Issues for the Future

VIII. By the Year 2000 and Beyond

IX. The Mexico City Conference

References

Appendix A. Recommendations for the Further Implementation of the World Population Plan of Action and Mexico City Declaration on Population and Development

Appendix B. World Population Plan of Action

Appendix C. Reports on the State of World Population 1980 - 1984

Appendix D. Selected Statements

The World Population Crisis

Population in Asia: The Cresting Wave

Population Problems and International Co-operation

The Population Wave

UNFPA and the Arab World

Population - Common Problems, Common Interests

National Growth, National Strength

Appendix E. List of Major Statements since January 1979

Index

Special Index to Concepts in the World Population Plan of Action and the Recommendations for the Further Implementation of the World Population Plan of Action