Reference for Modern Instrumentation, Techniques, and Technology: Ultrasonic Instruments and Devices II, Volume 24

Emmanuel P. Papadakis received the Biennial Award of the Acoustical Society of America in 1968, was the 1997 Mehl Honor Lecturer for the American Society for the Nondestructive Testing (ASNT), and received the 1993 Tutorial Award from ASNT. He is a Fellow of ASNT, IEEE, and the Acoustical Society of America. He is President and Principal in Quality Systems Concepts, Inc., a firm in quality and NDT consulting. He received his Ph.D. in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1962) and the Master of Management (1979) from the University of Michigan. Papadakis holds nine patents. He was Associate Director of the Center for Nondestructive Evaluation at Iowa State University. Prior to that, he managed quality control research at the Ford Motor Company, leading a group that expanded its work from R&D in nondestructive testing to include product quality research with statistical systems and financial analyses of nondestructive testing, culminating in quality concepts for new vehicles. He served as Department Head of Physical Acoustics at Panametrics, Inc., where he managed government R&D, private consulting, product development, and transducer design. Before that, he was a member of the technical staff at Bell Telephone Laboratories, where he worked on sonic and ultrasonic devices and associated fundamental studies on materials, wave propagation, measurement methods, and nondestructive testing. He got his start in ultrasonics and NDT at the Watertown Arsenal during graduate work at MIT.Papadakis is the author of 140 papers, 10 book chapters, and several government reports. He has taught several short courses on SPC, Cost of Quality, and NDT. He is certified Level III by ASNT in UT, ET, MT, RT, and PT; has passed the exam for Lead Assessor for ISO-9000; and is certified by the RAB as a Quality Systems Provisional Auditor. He is Technical Editor of Materials Evaluation, an official journal of ASNT.