Reference for Modern Instrumentation, Techniques, and Technology: Ultrasonic Instruments and Devices I, Volume 23
1st Edition
Ultrasonic Instruments and Devices I
Table of Contents
E.P. Papadakis, Preface. A.J. Gellman, E.P. Papadakis, N.J. Goldfine, S.R. Ringlee, W. Lord, S. Udpa, A. Ballato, and R. Stern, The Process of Technology Transfer and Commercialization: Several Essays on TT, Marketing, and Finance. A. Goldstein and R.L. Powis, Medical Ultrasonic Diagnostics. E.P. Papadakis, Nondestructive Testing. L.C. Lynnworth and V. Magori, Industrial Process Control Sensors and Systems. Subject Index.
Description
While research on ultrasonics has been covered in earlier volumes of the Physical Acoustics series, Volumes 23 and 24 demonstrate the successful commercialization of devices and instruments arising from research in this area. These volumes will assist in the process of bringing research output into the marketplace to the benefit of customers. The chapters are liberally illustrated with pictures of actual commercial objects which have been or are in use. Included are Medical Ultrasonic Diagnostics, Nondestructive Testing (NDT), Acoustic Emission, Process Control, Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices, Frequency Control Devices, Research Instruments, Transducers, and Ultrasonic Microscopes. Also contained in the text are six essays covering technology transfer and commercialization.
Readership
Researchers in physical and engineering acoustics and applications; researchers and advanced graduate students in solid state physics and materials science; engineers conducting acoustics and ultrasonics research.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 15th October 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124779235
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538907
About the Serial Editors
R. Thurston Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Bell Communications Research, Inc.
Allan Pierce Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Boston University, Massachusetts
About the Serial Volume Editors
Emmanuel Papadakis Serial Volume Editor
Emmanuel P. Papadakis received the Biennial Award of the Acoustical Society of America in 1968, was the 1997 Mehl Honor Lecturer for the American Society for the Nondestructive Testing (ASNT), and received the 1993 Tutorial Award from ASNT. He is a Fellow of ASNT, IEEE, and the Acoustical Society of America. He is President and Principal in Quality Systems Concepts, Inc., a firm in quality and NDT consulting. He received his Ph.D. in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1962) and the Master of Management (1979) from the University of Michigan. Papadakis holds nine patents. He was Associate Director of the Center for Nondestructive Evaluation at Iowa State University. Prior to that, he managed quality control research at the Ford Motor Company, leading a group that expanded its work from R&D in nondestructive testing to include product quality research with statistical systems and financial analyses of nondestructive testing, culminating in quality concepts for new vehicles. He served as Department Head of Physical Acoustics at Panametrics, Inc., where he managed government R&D, private consulting, product development, and transducer design. Before that, he was a member of the technical staff at Bell Telephone Laboratories, where he worked on sonic and ultrasonic devices and associated fundamental studies on materials, wave propagation, measurement methods, and nondestructive testing. He got his start in ultrasonics and NDT at the Watertown Arsenal during graduate work at MIT.Papadakis is the author of 140 papers, 10 book chapters, and several government reports. He has taught several short courses on SPC, Cost of Quality, and NDT. He is certified Level III by ASNT in UT, ET, MT, RT, and PT; has passed the exam for Lead Assessor for ISO-9000; and is certified by the RAB as a Quality Systems Provisional Auditor. He is Technical Editor of Materials Evaluation, an official journal of ASNT.
Affiliations and Expertise
Quality Systems Concepts, Inc., New Holland, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.