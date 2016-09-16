Redefining Diversity and Dynamics of Natural Resources Management in Asia, Volume 2
Upland Natural Resources and Social Ecological Systems in Northern Vietnam
Description
Redefining Diversity and Dynamics of Natural Resources Management in Southeast Asia, Volumes 1-4 brings together scientific research and policy issues across various topographical areas in Asia to provide a comprehensive overview of the issues facing the region.
Upland Natural Resources and Social Ecological Systems in Northern Vietnam, Volume 2, provides chapters on natural resource management in northern Vietnam tied together by the concept that participatory local involvement is needed in all aspects of natural resource management. The volume examines planning for climate change, managing forestland, alleviating food shortages, living with biodiversity, and assessing the development projects and policies being implemented. Without the involvement of local communities, households, and ultimately individual people, the needed action will not be effectively taken.
Upland Natural Resources and Social Ecological Systems in Northern Vietnam, Volume 2, goes beyond just Northern Vietnam to address the issue of transboundary natural resource management—an issue that Vietnam is dealing with in its relations with northern neighbor, China, and western neighbor, Laos—as well as the transboundary water governance between Pakistan and India in south Asia, with the hope that some of the lessons learned may one day be useful in the case of Vietnam and its neighbors.
- Provides a multi-disciplinary case study into a complex environmental situation involving government institutions, planning, and practices, using northern Vietnam as the focus
- Covers the issues of natural resource management and biodiversity in depth using international case studies
- Provides examples of measuring the potential climate change impacts on food security in agricultural regions
- Examines topics such as planning for climate change, managing forestland, alleviating food shortages, living with biodiversity, and assessing development projects and policies
Environmental scientists, ecologists, NGOs, environmental economists, environmental consultants, government executives, development practitioners
- Words From Book Editors
- Context
- Volume 1
- Volume 2
- Volume 3
- Volume 4
- 1 Background
- 2 Objectives of These Volumes
- Foreword
- Preface
- I: Introduction
- Chapter 1: Toward Transforming the Approach to Natural Resource Management in Northern Vietnam
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Climate Change
- 1.3 Payment for Ecosystem Services
- 1.4 Land-Use Planning
- 1.5 Adaptive Livelihoods in Response to Change
- 1.6 Decentralization
- 1.7 New Ways of Thinking to Managing Complex Natural Resources Systems
- II: Climate Change
- Chapter 2: Responding to Climate Change in the Agriculture and Rural Development Sector in Vietnam
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Discussions and Implications
- 2.3 Recommendations
- Chapter 3: Assessing and Calculating a Climate Change Vulnerability Index for Agriculture Production in the Red River Delta, Vietnam
- Abstract
- 3.1 Background
- 3.2 Methodology
- 3.3 Results
- 3.4 Results of Pilot Assessment in Some Provinces in the Red River Delta, Vietnam
- 3.5 Discussion on Results
- 3.6 Conclusion
- III: Payment From Ecosystem Services
- Chapter 4: Cash-Based Versus Water-Based Payment for Environmental Services in the Uplands of Northern Vietnam: Potential Farmers’ Participation Using Farm Modeling
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Study Area
- 4.3 Data and Descriptive Statistics
- 4.4 Methodology
- 4.5 Results
- 4.6 Discussion and Conclusions
- Chapter 5: A Voluntary Model of Payment for Environmental Services: Lessons From Ba Be District, Bac Kan Province of Vietnam
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 The Study Area
- 5.3 Methods
- 5.4 Results and Discussions
- 5.5 Conclusion
- IV: Land-Use Planning
- Chapter 6: Land-Cover and Land-Use Transitions in Northern Vietnam From the Early 1990s to 2012
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Origin of the Changes in Land Use and Land Cover
- 6.3 Land-Use and Land-Cover Changes in Lowland Delta Areas
- 6.4 Land-Use and Land-Cover Changes in Midland and Upland Areas
- 6.5 Discussion and Conclusion
- Chapter 7: The Role of Land-Use Planning on Socioeconomic Development in Mai Chau District, Vietnam
- Abstract
- 7.1 Concepts of Land-Use Planning
- 7.2 Methods of LUP
- 7.3 Overview of LUP in Vietnam
- 7.4 Correlation Between LUP and Socioeconomic Development in Mai Chau District, Hoa Binh Province, Vietnam
- 7.5 Conclusions and Discussions
- V: Adaptive Livelihood in Response to Change
- Chapter 8: Coping Mechanisms of the Ethnic Minorities in Vietnam’s Uplands as Responses to Food Shortages
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Food Security Around the World
- 8.3 Methodology
- 8.4 Overview of the Study Area
- 8.5 Findings and Discussion
- 8.6 Conclusions and Recommendations
- Chapter 9: Home Gardens in the Composite Swiddening Farming System of the Da Bac Tay Ethnic Minority in Vietnam's Northern Mountain Region
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Materials and Methods
- 9.3 Results and Discussions
- 9.4 Conclusions and Recommendations
- Chapter 10: How Agricultural Research for Development Can Make a Change: Assessing Livelihood Impacts in the Northwest Highlands of Vietnam
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Research Methodology
- 10.3 Findings and Discussion
- 10.4 Conclusion
- Chapter 11: Changes in the Nature of the Cat Ba Forest Social-Ecological Systems
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Case Study Context and Methods
- 11.3 Changes in Social-Ecological Systems
- 11.4 Discussion and Conclusions
- VI: Decentralization
- Chapter 12: Decentralization in Forest Management in Vietnam’s Uplands: Case Studies of the Kho Mu and Thai Ethnic Community
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Case Studies Context
- 12.3 Methods
- 12.4 Main Findings
- 12.5 Discussion
- 12.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 13: Institutions for Governance of Transboundary Water Commons: The Case of the Indus Basin
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Transboundary Water Issues in the Indian Subcontinent
- 13.3 Dams’ Curse-Damn Curse!
- 13.4 Interprovincial Water Governance Issues
- 13.5 Sustainability of the Indus Basin Water Treaty vis-à-vis International Guidelines and Ostrom’s Design Principles
- 13.6 Application of Ostrom’s Design Principles for Transboundary Water Commons
- 13.7 Conclusions and the Way Forward
- VII: New Way of Thinking to Managing Complex Natural Resource System
- Chapter 14: A System Dynamics Approach for Integrated Natural Resources Management
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 System Dynamics
- 14.3 Applications of the System Dynamics Approach for Managing Natural Resources-Based Tourism on Cat Ba Island, Vietnam
- 14.4 Conclusions
- Chapter 15: Navigating Complexities and Management Prospects of Natural Resources in Northern Vietnam
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Major Natural Resources in Northern Vietnam
- 15.3 Resource System Dynamics in a Changing Economy
- 15.4 Major Disturbances to Resource Systems
- 15.5 Coping Strategies
- 15.6 Sustainability of These Coping Strategies
- 15.7 Recommendations
- Index
- 288
- English
- © Elsevier 2017
- 16th September 2016
- Elsevier
- 9780128104729
- 9780128054536
Ganesh Shivakoti
Ganesh Shivakoti is currently Visiting Professor at the University of Tokyo and he is also Adjunct Professor of Agricultural and Natural resources Management at the Asian Institute of Technology. Since receiving his PhD from Michigan State University and completing his Post-Doc at Indiana University, Dr Shivakoti has been extremely active in the field of resource management. He has earlier authored and edited several books published by Sage India, Edward Elgar, Chelthenham and ICS Press, California together with Nobel Laureate Elinor Ostrom. He is a member of many organizations, including IWRA, the South Asia Network on Development and Environmental Economics as well as South-East Asia Network on Sustainable Upland Natural Resources Management. He has 90 peer reviewed journal articles and has graduated 29 doctoral students from 14 countries of S and SE Asia.
Adjunct Professor, Agricultural and Natural resources Management, Asian Institute of Technology
Mai Thanh
Dr Thanh has almost 20 years’ experience in forestry, regional development planning and systems dynamic modelling working in Vietnam and in Australia. He has been published in journals, books as well as co-authored books on forest management and their impacts on local economies
Tran Vien
Dr Tran’s areas of specialization are in Agroecology and Human Ecology. Currently at Hanoi University of Agriculture where he is the Director for the Center for Agricultural Research and Ecological Studies (CARES). He’s published over 50 articles in Vietnamese and even more in English.
Director, Center for Agricultural Research and Ecological Studies, Hanoi University
Stephen Leisz
Dr Leistz, currently an Associate Professor at Colorado State University, received his PhD at the University of Copenhagen. He has worked in a variety of in Environmental Planning and Management in this region since 1999, and prior to that worked in spatial information technologies as well as local forestry initiatives in Africa. He has published over 30 articles and has contributed chapters to over 10 books.
Associate Professor, Colorado State University