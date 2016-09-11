Redefining Diversity and Dynamics of Natural Resources Management in Asia, Volume 1
1st Edition
Sustainable Natural Resources Management in Dynamic Asia
Description
Redefining Diversity and Dynamics of Natural Resources Management in Asia, Volumes 1-4 brings together scientific research and policy issues across various topographical area in Asia to provide a comprehensive overview of the issues facing the region.
Sustainable Natural Resources Management in Dynamic Southeast Asia, Volume 1, pulls together regional experts in the field to look specifically at sustainability issues across the region, to see what has been implemented, what the impacts have been, and what other options are available. In the race to be a developed region, many Southeast Asian countries have foregone natural resources through haphazard use. As a result, the people are faced with numerous environmental challenges, particularly deforestation and forest degradation, biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation, reduction in soil quality, and decreases in the quantity of available water.
Community-based forest management is the involvement of local communities in the protection, conservation and management of public forests to prevent degradation through sustainable practices while still responding to the basic social and economic needs of local populations. When the people who depend on forest resources for their livelihoods are jointly responsible for managing and protecting them, they tend to do so in a more sustainable manner by focusing on the long-term benefits rather than the immediate short-term gains. However, when tenure rights are weak, unclear, or insecure, or offer limited benefits, people are incited in extracting more immediate benefits, resulting in suboptimal forest management and the reduction of carbon stocks.
Key Features
- Features case studies that cover issues such as rising levels of deforestation, forest degradation, regional food security, ecosystem degradation, biodiversity loss, conflicts over natural resource use, water management issues, and impacts on local communities
- Includes contributions from local researchers who are dealing with these issues first hand, and on a daily basis
- Includes a comparative review on REDD+ implementation in different communities
- Focuses on sustainability issues across the region
Readership
Environmental scientists, ecologists, NGOs, environmental economists, environmental consultants, government executives
Table of Contents
- Words From Book Editors
- Context
- Volume 1
- Volume 2
- Volume 3
- Volume 4
- 1 Background
- 2 Objectives of these Volumes
- Foreword
- Preface
- Section I: Introduction and Conceptual Background
- Chapter 1: Challenges of Sustainable Natural Resources Management in Dynamic Asia
- Abstract
- 1.1 Background
- 1.2 Impacts of Economic and Financial Crises on Natural Resource Management in Asia
- 1.3 Decentralization and the Need for Collaborative Natural Resources Management
- 1.4 Carbon Governance and GHG Emission Reduction Mechanisms: Need for Community Participation
- 1.5 Ford Foundation Initiatives for Academic Collaboration
- 1.6 Issues Related to Natural Resource and Its Management in Asia
- 1.7 Brief Outline and Summary of Issues Addressed in the Volume
- Chapter 2: Theoretical Advances in Community-Based Natural Resources Management: Ostrom and Beyond
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Ostrom’s Work on Collective Action and Governance of Common Pool Resources
- 2.3 Situating Ostrom in Relation to Advances on Collective Action Theory
- 2.4 Expanding Ostrom’s Approach: Deliberative Governance and Critical Action Research
- 2.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 3: Governing the Commons Through Understanding of Institutional Diversity: An Agenda for Application of Ostrom’s Framework in Managing Natural Resources in Asia
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Theoretical Contribution
- 3.3 Empirical Applications of the Frameworks
- 3.4 Further Applications/Agendas
- Section II: Theoretical Issues
- Chapter 4: Challenges of Polycentric Water Governance in Southeast Asia: Awkward Facts, Missing Mechanisms, and Working with Institutional Diversity
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Awkward Facts
- 4.3 Missing Mechanisms
- 4.4 Working With Institutional Diversity
- 4.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Modeling Effect of Conservation and Livelihood Policies on Community Land Use and Management in Yogyakarta
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Land-Use Change Modeling
- 5.3 Land-Use Projection by 2030
- 5.4 Summary
- Chapter 6: Social Insecurity, Natural Resources, and Legal Complexity
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 The Problems: Social and Legal Insecurity, Unsustainable Resource Use
- 6.3 Debates
- 6.4 Conclusions
- Section III: Learning From The Field Cases/Issues
- Chapter 7: High Resolution of Three-Dimensional Dataset for Aboveground Biomass Estimation in Tropical Rainforests
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Estimating Aboveground Biomass Using a Combination of Remote Sensing Data Sets and Ground Samples
- 7.3 Case Study of Estimating Forest Biomass in Tropical Montane Forest
- 7.4 Results
- 7.5 Discussion on Biomass Estimation
- 7.6 Regional Implications (for an Effective Temporal and Spatial Biomass Estimation Method from a Regional Perspective)
- Chapter 8: Integrating Social Entrepreneurship in the Design Principles of Long-Enduring Irrigation Management Institutions: A Lesson From the Karya Mandiri Irrigation System in West Sumatra, Indonesia
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 From a Social to a Social Entrepreneurship Orientation: A Perspective in Understanding Factors Affecting the Long-Enduring Irrigation Institutions
- 8.3 The Karya Mandiri Irrigation System (KMIS): Evolution and Endurance of Irrigation Management Institutions
- 8.4 Conclusion and Lessons Learned
- Chapter 9: Land Rights and Land Reform Issues for Effective Natural Resources Management in Indonesia
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Problems in Forest and Land Governance in Indonesia
- 9.3 Poverty and Land Conflict
- 9.4 Rate of Deforestation 1995, 2000, 2005, and 2015
- 9.5 The Evolutionary Theory of Land Rights (ETLR) Trap
- 9.6 New Policies Trend Related to Access to Forestry and Land Reform
- 9.7 Challenges and Opportunities
- Chapter 10: Dynamics and Effectiveness of the Multistakeholder Forum in Promoting Sustainable Forest Fire Management Practices in South Sumatra, Indonesia
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Methods
- 10.3 Results and Discussion
- 10.4 Conclusions and Policy Recommendations
- Chapter 11: Collaborative Governance of Forest Resources in Indonesia: Giving Over Managerial Authority to Decision Makers on the Sites
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Ineffective Forest Governance
- 11.3 Demand of Forest Collaborative Forest Governance
- 11.4 Potentials of Forest Management Units
- 11.5 Challenges of Forest Management Units in Implementing Collaborative Forest Government
- 11.6 Closing Remarks
- Chapter 12: Coastal Water Pollution and Its Potential Mitigation by Vegetated Wetlands: An Overview of Issues in Southeast Asia
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 12.1 Introduction: Values of Coastal Ecosystems Under Pollution Exposure
- 12.2 Wastewater Pollution Hazards Affecting the Coastal Environment
- 12.3 Pollution Impacts on Tropical Coastal Ecosystems in Southeast Asia
- 12.4 Uses of Natural and Constructed Wetlands as Wastewater Filter
- 12.5 Are Mangroves Efficient Coastal Wastewater Pollution Filters?
- 12.6 Concluding Remarks: Pollution, Mangroves, and Responsibility
- Chapter 13: Scaling the Costs of Natural Ecosystem Degradation and Biodiversity Losses in Aceh Province, Sumatra
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction: The Endangered Natural Heritage of Aceh Province
- 13.2 Historical Perspectives on Environmental Issues
- 13.3 A Brief Review of Aceh’s Natural Riches: Ecosystems and Biodiversity
- 13.4 An Economic Appraisal of Aceh’s Natural Riches
- 13.5 Environmental Degradation: Important Fields for Active Engagement in Research and Management
- 13.6 Closing Remarks: Natural Assets for Future Generations
- Chapter 14: Targeting Deforestation Through Local Forest Governance in Indonesia and Vietnam
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Trends of Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Indonesia and Vietnam
- 14.3 History and Concepts of CBFM in Indonesia
- 14.4 CBFM in Vietnam
- 14.5 Assessment of CBFM Capacity Towards Forest Conservation and Livelihood Improvement
- 14.6 Conclusion
- Section IV: Looking Forward
- Chapter 15: Prospect of Sustainable Peatland Agriculture for Supporting Food Security and Mitigating Green House Gas Emission in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Brief Overview of Study Methodology
- 15.3 Result and Discussion
- 15.4 Conclusion
- Chapter 16: Decentralization of Forest Management, Local Institutional Capacity, and Its Effect on Access of Local People to Forest Resources: The Case of West Sumatra, Indonesia
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Decentralization, Local Institution, and Livelihood
- 16.3 Research Method
- 16.4 Study Site Overview
- 16.5 Decentralization Process in Indonesia and Restoration of the Nagari
- 16.6 Household Access to Forest Resources
- 16.7 Conclusion
- 16.8 Policy Implication
- Chapter 17: Can Uplanders and Lowlanders Share Land and Water Services? (A Case Study in Central Java Indonesia)
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Study Area
- 17.3 Methodology
- 17.4 Results
- 17.5 Discussion
- 17.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 18: The Role of Information Provision on Public GAP Standard Adoption: The Case of Rice Farmers in the Central Plains of Thailand
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Rice Q-GAP in Thailand
- 18.3 Data and Methods
- 18.4 Results
- 18.5 Conclusion and Policy Implications
- Chapter 19: A Multiple Case Study on Analyzing Policy and Their Practice Linkages: Implications to REDD+
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Methods
- 19.3 Existing Forestry Policies in Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam in relation to REDD +
- 19.4 Governance Comparison for REDD + Implications
- 19.5 Policy Practice Gaps
- 19.6 Conclusion
- Section V: Concluding Section
- Chapter 20: Managing Dynamic Natural Resources in 21st Century in Asia
- Abstract
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 Issues Concerning Natural Resources in Asia
- 20.3 Ecosystem Degradation and Biodiversity Losses
- 20.4 Conflicts
- 20.5 Unsustainable Use of Natural Resources
- 20.6 Rights, Social Security, and Legal Complexity
- 20.7 Integrated Natural Resource Management
- 20.8 Recommendations
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 11th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128104705
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128054543
About the Editor
Ganesh Shivakoti
Ganesh Shivakoti is currently Visiting Professor at the University of Tokyo and he is also Adjunct Professor of Agricultural and Natural resources Management at the Asian Institute of Technology. Since receiving his PhD from Michigan State University and completing his Post-Doc at Indiana University, Dr Shivakoti has been extremely active in the field of resource management. He has earlier authored and edited several books published by Sage India, Edward Elgar, Chelthenham and ICS Press, California together with Nobel Laureate Elinor Ostrom. He is a member of many organizations, including IWRA, the South Asia Network on Development and Environmental Economics as well as South-East Asia Network on Sustainable Upland Natural Resources Management. He has 90 peer reviewed journal articles and has graduated 29 doctoral students from 14 countries of S and SE Asia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Agricultural and Natural resources Management, Asian Institute of Technology
Ujjwal Pradhan
Ujjwal Pradhan has been the Regional Coordinator for Southeast Asia for World Agroforestry Centre. He is responsible for leading scientific teams, mobilizing resources and building partnerships, as well as managerial oversight and reporting for the Centre’s operations in Indonesia, The Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and China. Ujjwal previously worked for the Ford Foundation as a Program Officer; in the field of environment and development in Indonesia, and in water resources development and policy as well as environmental justice in India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Regional Coordinator, World Agroforestry Centre
Helmi Helmi
Professor Helmi is Professor at Andalas University, Padang, West Sumatra, Indonesia. Since before receiving his PhD in Agrarian Development and Public Policy from the Department of Agriculture Economics at Wye College, University of London, Dr Helmi’s work has focused on the intersection of local needs, development and natural resources, including a tenor at Vice Director for the Center for Irrigation, Land and Water resources and Development Studies. He actively promotes development and management of natural resources with local populations. He has published over 22 papers on the subject.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Andalas University, Padang, West Sumatra