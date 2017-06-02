Redefining Capitalism in Global Economic Development

Section I Capitalism: Theories, Concepts and Behavior

1. The Individual

2. Inequality, Poverty, and Opportunity

3. Role of Government

4. Conceptual Differences between Economics, Welfare, and Politics

5. Capitalism and Socialism: Sustainability versus Popularity

6. Economic Relativity: The Ultimate of Capitalism?

Section II The Global Economy: Performance, Classification and Challenges: The World Divided

7. The Top Ten World Economies

8. The Five Groups of World Economies

9. The 2008 Crisis: The World’s Turning Point?

10. Perfecting Capitalism

11. Canada: Becoming a Model Economy?

Section III Capitalist Development: Asian Style

12. The Japan Economy: Successes and Challenges

13. East Asia: Flying Geese against Wind Current?

14. The Late Comers: ASEAN and China

15. The Political Economy Debates

Section IV The Frontier of Capitalism: China versus Hong Kong

16. Sun’s Three Principles, and Three Mistakes

17. The China Economy: The Missing Links

18. The Hong Kong Economy: The Pivot of China?

19. The Battle of Capitalism: Hong Kong Post-1997

Section V Conclusion

20. Why Nations Succeeded?

21. How Can Capitalist Economies Save the World?