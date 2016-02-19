Redbrick University: A Guide for Parents, Sixth-Formers and Students provides constructive criticism of the Redbrick University. This book serves as a guide to young students on the attractions of university life as well as the difficulties ahead.

Organized into 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the predicaments faced by students in their initial months in the university. This text then describes the important observation that a university teacher needs to improve his or her status regularly within the university, and, in order to merit academic promotion, he or she must produce a substantial amount of original research. Other chapters consider the relative values of the different types of accommodation available to young students. The final chapter presents the various classifications of the societies and clubs at the university, including sport, recreation, cultural, political, and religious societies.

This book is a valuable resource for teachers, parents and students.