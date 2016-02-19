Redbrick University - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080132303, 9781483138947

Redbrick University

1st Edition

A Guide for Parents, Sixth-Formers and Students

Authors: J. A. Brennan
eBook ISBN: 9781483138947
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 104
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Redbrick University: A Guide for Parents, Sixth-Formers and Students provides constructive criticism of the Redbrick University. This book serves as a guide to young students on the attractions of university life as well as the difficulties ahead.

Organized into 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the predicaments faced by students in their initial months in the university. This text then describes the important observation that a university teacher needs to improve his or her status regularly within the university, and, in order to merit academic promotion, he or she must produce a substantial amount of original research. Other chapters consider the relative values of the different types of accommodation available to young students. The final chapter presents the various classifications of the societies and clubs at the university, including sport, recreation, cultural, political, and religious societies.

This book is a valuable resource for teachers, parents and students.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter 1. The Arrival

Chapter 2. The Staff

Chapter 3. The Work

Chapter 4. The Students' Union. What is it?

Chapter 5. The Students' Union. What Does it Do?

Chapter 6. The Student and Religion

Chapter 7. The Student and Society

Chapter 8. The Student and Sex

Chapter 9. Where to Live

Chapter 10. The End?

Chapter 11. University Glossary

Index


Details

No. of pages:
104
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483138947

About the Author

J. A. Brennan

