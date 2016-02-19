The Red Sea is a unique and fragile environment. All but landlocked between Africa and Arabia, its peculiar oceanographic conditions, its geographical position and its geological history all conspire to make it particularly vulnerable to the side-effects of human civilization. In places, it is already a key environment under threat. What makes the Red Sea unique? What are the threats to this environment? Where should future research be directed? These are just three of the major questions addressed by the scientists contributing to this book.