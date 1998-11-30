Recursive Model Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444500038, 9780080533698

Recursive Model Theory, Volume 1

1st Edition

Series Editors: Y.L. Ershov A. Nerode S.S. Goncharov J.B. Remmel
eBook ISBN: 9780080533698
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 30th November 1998
Page Count: 619
Table of Contents

Introduction to the Handbook of Recursive Mathematics (Yu.L. Ershov, S.S. Goncharov, A. Nerode, J.B. Remmel). Pure computable model theory (V.S. Harizanov). Elementary theories and their constructive models (Yu.L. Ershov, S.S. Goncharov). Isomorphic recursive structures (C.J. Ash). Computable classes of contructive models (V.P. Dobritsa). &Sgr;-Definability of algebraic structures (Yu.L. Ershov). Autostable models and algorithmic dimensions (S.S. Goncharov). Degrees of models (J.F. Knight). Groups of computable automorphisms (A.S. Morozov). Constructive models of finitely axiomatizable theories (M.G. Peretyat'kin). Complexity theoretic model theory and algebra (D. Cenzer, J.B. Remmel). A bibliography of recursive algebra and recursive model theory (I. Kalantari). A bibliography of recursive analysis and recursive topology (V. Brattka, I. Kalantari).

Details

No. of pages:
619
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1998
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080533698

About the Series Editors

Y.L. Ershov Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Sobolev Institute of Mathematics, Novosibirsk, Russia

A. Nerode Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Cornell University, Mathematical Sciences Institute, Ithaca, NY, USA

S.S. Goncharov Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Sobolev Institute of Mathematics, Novosibirsk, Russia

J.B. Remmel Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California at San Diego, La Jolla, CA, USA

