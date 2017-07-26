Recrystallization and Related Annealing Phenomena
3rd Edition
Description
Recrystallization and Related Annealing Phenomena, Third Edition, fulfills the information needs of materials scientists in both industry and academia. The subjects treated in the book are all active research areas, forming a major part of at least four regular international conference series. This new third edition ensures the reader has access to the latest findings, and is essential reading to those working in the forefront of research in universities and laboratories.
For those in industry, the book highlights applications of the research and technology, exploring, in particular, the significant progress made recently in key areas such as deformed state, including deformation to very large strains, the characterization of microstructures by electron backscatter diffraction, the modeling and simulation of annealing, and continuous recrystallization.
Key Features
- Includes over 50% of new, revised, and updated material, highlighting the significant recent literature results in grain growth in non-crystallizing systems, 3D characterization techniques, quantitative modeling techniques, and all-new appendices on texture and measurements
- Contains synthesized, detailed coverage from leading authors that bridge the gap between theory and practice
- Includes a critical level of synthesis and pedagogy with an authored rather than edited volume
Readership
Graduate through active materials scientists and materials engineers in industry involved in the characterization, modelling and thermal treatment of metals
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. The deformed state
3. Deformation textures
4. The structure and energy of grain boundaries
5. Mobility and migration of boundaries
6. Recovery after deformation
7. Recrystallization of single-phase alloys
8. Recrystallization of ordered materials
9. Recrystallization of Two-Phase Alloys
10.The growth and stability of cellular microstructures
11. Grain growth following recrystallization
12. Recrystallization textures
13. Hot deformation and dynamic restoration
14. Continuous recrystallization during and after large strain deformation
15. Control of recrystallization
18. Computer modeling and simulation of annealing
Appendix: Texture (NEW)
Appendix: The measurement of Recrystallization (NEW)
About the Author
Anthony Rollett
Prof. Rollett has been a Professor of Materials Science & Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) since 1995 and was the Department Head 1995-2000. Prior to CMU he worked for the University of California at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (1979-1995). He spent ten years in management with five years as a Group Leader (and then Deputy Division Director) at Los Alamos, followed by five years as Department Head at CMU (1995-2000). The main focus of his research is on the measurement and computational prediction of microstructural evolution especially in three dimensions. His interests include strength of materials, constitutive relations, microstructure, texture, anisotropy, grain growth, recrystallization, formability and stereology.
He was the Chair of the International Conference on Texture (ICOTOM-15), which was held on campus at CMU June, 2008 and is a member of its International Scientific Committee. From 2001-2013 he was the Chair of the International Committee of the conference on Grain Growth and Recrystallization that is held every three years; the next meeting will be in Pittsburgh in 2016. He was a co-Chair of the 13th International Conference on Aluminum and its Applications, which was held on campus at CMU in June 2012. He is a co-author of the texture analysis package popLA, and the polycrystal plasticity code, LApp; he is also a contributor to the Dream.3D software package and the well-known textbook Texture & Anisotropy edited by Kocks, Tomé and Wenk.
Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
Gregory S. Rohrer
Gregory S. Rohrer is the W.W. Mullins Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, the Head of the Materials Science and Engineering Department, and former Director of the NSF sponsored Materials Research Science and Engineering Center at Carnegie Mellon University. He received his bachelor's degree in Physics from Franklin and Marshall College in 1984 and his Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania in 1989. He is the author of over 240 publications and has received the following awards: National Science Foundation Young Investigator Award (1994), Roland B. Snow Award of the American Ceramic Society (1998), Ross Coffin Purdy Award of the American Ceramic Society (2002), Fellow of the American Ceramic Society (2003), the Richard M. Fulrath Award of the American Ceramic Society (2004), the Robert B. Sosman Award of the American Ceramic Society (2009), a Sapphire Prize from the Journal of Materials Science (2011), and the W. David Kingery Award of the American Ceramic Society (2014). Rohrer gave the Lawley lecture at Drexel University in 2005, the Winchell Lecture at Purdue University in 2007, and the GE Distinguished Lecture for MS&E at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2009. Rohrer is an Associate Editor of the Journal of the American Ceramic Society, was the chair of the Basic Science Division of the American Ceramic Society in 2005, and chaired the University Materials Council in 2011.
Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
John Humphreys
