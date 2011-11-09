Records Management and Knowledge Mobilisation
1st Edition
A Handbook for Regulation, Innovation and Transformation
Chapter 1: Managing records and growing knowledge: an interactive strategy
Records management in a turbulent world
The turbulent world of records management
What is knowledge mobilisation?
Connecting records management and knowledge mobilisation
Part 1: Principles
Chapter 2: The changing role of government: transformation
The changing economic environment
The changing policy environment
The changing delivery environment
Accountability and legitimacy
Key principles of transformatory government
Chapter 3: Concepts, codes and meanings: bridging knowledge and records
Distinguishing records, information and knowledge
Reconciling structured records and fluid knowledge
Key principles
Chapter 4: Records, knowledge and action: an interacting design model
Mapping the landscape of records and functions
Mapping the landscape of knowledge and outcomes
Dimensions of an integrated map
Continuum model of recordkeeping
Developing a global representation
Mapping the territory: design views
Scaling the maps: a design method
Key principles
Chapter 5: Regulation and institutions: rules, roles and frames
The role of institutions
Records management as an internal regulator
Records management as a self-reinforcing system
Regulating knowledge
Key principles for an integrated knowledge, records and governance approach
Chapter 6: Innovation and change: ideas, networks and communities
Drivers for change
Innovation in the public sector
Producing new knowledge
Mobilising knowledge and records to lower the barriers
Working with invention: creating a disturbance
Working with diffusion: priming social networks
Knowledge governance
Key principles
Part 2: Practices
Chapter 7: Bridging policy and delivery with knowledge: the case for intervention
Where does policy come from?
Evidence-based policy-making
Developing a knowledge strategy
Chapter 8: Achieving added value: efficiency, effectiveness and public value
What do we mean by value?
The economic case for records management
Distinguishing economy, efficiency and effectiveness
Creating public value
Chapter 9: Planning a knowledge-based intervention: strategy, tools, analysis
Aim, context and structure
Knowledge analysis
Business and stakeholder analysis
Chapter 10: Fomenting knowledge development: plans, techniques, architecture
Fostering knowledge-sharing and learning initiatives
Networking knowledge initiatives
Building collaborative knowledge architecture
Chapter 11: Reframing records management: towards knowledge governance
Structural change in the public sector
A strategic role for knowledge governance
References
Index
This book argues that records management can contribute to public sector reform and transformation in the new climate of austerity, without losing its essential characteristics. Over the last 15 years, records management has prospered, tackling problems of electronic information and building a strong case for information governance based on a model of regulation and management control. The public sector environment is now changing rapidly, with more emphasis on efficiency, flexibility and innovation, devolving control, loosening regulation, and cutting budgets. By linking practical ideas about the use and management of knowledge, the author will draw on insights from the study of policy-making and programme delivery to show how managing the relationship between records and knowledge, their creation and use, can not only make an important contribution to public sector innovation in itself, but also reconcile the demands of regulation through a wider concept of the governance of knowledge as well as information.
- Draws on practical real-world examples
- Focuses on how records management can respond to the challenges of transformation in this period of public sector retrenchment, as yet little discussed elsewhere
- Integrates concepts from records and knowledge management in a coherent applied framework, and locates this within the context of policy-making and delivery, to achieve positive benefits
Those responsible for managing records, information and knowledge; Related senior managers responsible for corporate governance and change management from within the public sector and collaborating organizations
This publication is of interest for its analysis of public sector transformation, particularly in the UK, but also elsewhere. While likely to be of immediate applicability to those in government, this book contains insights on taking a strategic approach [to] communicating the value of recordkeeping skills in a changed world., Archives and Manuscripts
Stephen Harries Author
Stephen Harries is a consultant in knowledge and information management in the public sector. Previously, he led the National Archives initiative to develop electronic records management across government; and at the UK Office of Government Commerce, worked on promoting efficiency, reform, and improvements in project and programme delivery. He has a long background in information management, including 10 years as a university lecturer. Harries is also qualified in public policy management, information systems design and information science.
Critical Information, UK