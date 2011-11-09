Records Management and Knowledge Mobilisation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346531, 9781780632865

Records Management and Knowledge Mobilisation

1st Edition

A Handbook for Regulation, Innovation and Transformation

Authors: Stephen Harries
eBook ISBN: 9781780632865
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346531
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 9th November 2011
Page Count: 290
Table of Contents

List of figures and tables

Acknowledgements

About the author

Chapter 1: Managing records and growing knowledge: an interactive strategy

Abstract:

Records management in a turbulent world

The turbulent world of records management

What is knowledge mobilisation?

Connecting records management and knowledge mobilisation

Part 1: Principles

Chapter 2: The changing role of government: transformation

Abstract:

The changing economic environment

The changing policy environment

The changing delivery environment

Accountability and legitimacy

Key principles of transformatory government

Chapter 3: Concepts, codes and meanings: bridging knowledge and records

Abstract:

Distinguishing records, information and knowledge

Reconciling structured records and fluid knowledge

Key principles

Chapter 4: Records, knowledge and action: an interacting design model

Abstract:

Mapping the landscape of records and functions

Mapping the landscape of knowledge and outcomes

Dimensions of an integrated map

Continuum model of recordkeeping

Developing a global representation

Mapping the territory: design views

Scaling the maps: a design method

Key principles

Chapter 5: Regulation and institutions: rules, roles and frames

Abstract:

The role of institutions

Records management as an internal regulator

Records management as a self-reinforcing system

Regulating knowledge

Key principles for an integrated knowledge, records and governance approach

Chapter 6: Innovation and change: ideas, networks and communities

Abstract:

Drivers for change

Innovation in the public sector

Producing new knowledge

Mobilising knowledge and records to lower the barriers

Working with invention: creating a disturbance

Working with diffusion: priming social networks

Knowledge governance

Key principles

Part 2: Practices

Chapter 7: Bridging policy and delivery with knowledge: the case for intervention

Abstract:

Where does policy come from?

Evidence-based policy-making

Developing a knowledge strategy

Chapter 8: Achieving added value: efficiency, effectiveness and public value

Abstract:

What do we mean by value?

The economic case for records management

Distinguishing economy, efficiency and effectiveness

Creating public value

Chapter 9: Planning a knowledge-based intervention: strategy, tools, analysis

Abstract:

Aim, context and structure

Knowledge analysis

Business and stakeholder analysis

Chapter 10: Fomenting knowledge development: plans, techniques, architecture

Abstract:

Fostering knowledge-sharing and learning initiatives

Networking knowledge initiatives

Building collaborative knowledge architecture

Chapter 11: Reframing records management: towards knowledge governance

Abstract:

Structural change in the public sector

A strategic role for knowledge governance

References

Index

Description

This book argues that records management can contribute to public sector reform and transformation in the new climate of austerity, without losing its essential characteristics. Over the last 15 years, records management has prospered, tackling problems of electronic information and building a strong case for information governance based on a model of regulation and management control. The public sector environment is now changing rapidly, with more emphasis on efficiency, flexibility and innovation, devolving control, loosening regulation, and cutting budgets. By linking practical ideas about the use and management of knowledge, the author will draw on insights from the study of policy-making and programme delivery to show how managing the relationship between records and knowledge, their creation and use, can not only make an important contribution to public sector innovation in itself, but also reconcile the demands of regulation through a wider concept of the governance of knowledge as well as information.

Key Features

  • Draws on practical real-world examples
  • Focuses on how records management can respond to the challenges of transformation in this period of public sector retrenchment, as yet little discussed elsewhere
  • Integrates concepts from records and knowledge management in a coherent applied framework, and locates this within the context of policy-making and delivery, to achieve positive benefits

Readership

Those responsible for managing records, information and knowledge; Related senior managers responsible for corporate governance and change management from within the public sector and collaborating organizations

Details

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632865
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346531

This publication is of interest for its analysis of public sector transformation, particularly in the UK, but also elsewhere. While likely to be of immediate applicability to those in government, this book contains insights on taking a strategic approach [to] communicating the value of recordkeeping skills in a changed world., Archives and Manuscripts

About the Authors

Stephen Harries Author

Stephen Harries is a consultant in knowledge and information management in the public sector. Previously, he led the National Archives initiative to develop electronic records management across government; and at the UK Office of Government Commerce, worked on promoting efficiency, reform, and improvements in project and programme delivery. He has a long background in information management, including 10 years as a university lecturer. Harries is also qualified in public policy management, information systems design and information science.

Affiliations and Expertise

Critical Information, UK

