Recognition of Carbohydrates in Biological Systems, Part B: Specific Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121822668, 9780080497068

Recognition of Carbohydrates in Biological Systems, Part B: Specific Applications, Volume 363

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Y. Lee Reiko Lee
eBook ISBN: 9780080497068
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121822668
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th October 2003
Page Count: 625
Table of Contents

Carbohydrate-Binding Proteins Glycoproteins and Glycolipids Polysaccharids Enzymes and Cells

Description

Recognition of carbohydrates in biological systems has been gaining more and more attention in recent years. Although methodology for studying recognition has been developing, there is no volume that covers the wide area of methodology of carbohydrate recognition. This volume, Recognition of Carbohydrates in Biological Systems, Part B: Specific Applications, and its companion, Volume 362, present state-of-the-art methodologies, as well as the most recent biological observations in this area.

Key Features

  • Covers carbohydrate-binding proteins
  • Discusses glycoproteins and glycolipids
  • Polysaccharides, enzymes and cells are also covered

Readership

Biochemists, Cell Biologists, Biophysicists, Molecular Biologists, Microbiologists

Details

No. of pages:
625
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080497068
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121822668

About the Serial Volume Editors

Y. Lee Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA

Reiko Lee Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.

