Recognition of Carbohydrates in Biological Systems, Part B: Specific Applications, Volume 363
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Carbohydrate-Binding Proteins Glycoproteins and Glycolipids Polysaccharids Enzymes and Cells
Description
Recognition of carbohydrates in biological systems has been gaining more and more attention in recent years. Although methodology for studying recognition has been developing, there is no volume that covers the wide area of methodology of carbohydrate recognition. This volume, Recognition of Carbohydrates in Biological Systems, Part B: Specific Applications, and its companion, Volume 362, present state-of-the-art methodologies, as well as the most recent biological observations in this area.
Key Features
- Covers carbohydrate-binding proteins
- Discusses glycoproteins and glycolipids
- Polysaccharides, enzymes and cells are also covered
Readership
Biochemists, Cell Biologists, Biophysicists, Molecular Biologists, Microbiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 625
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 10th October 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080497068
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121822668
About the Serial Volume Editors
Y. Lee Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA
Reiko Lee Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.