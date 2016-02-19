Receptors in the Human Nervous System
1st Edition
Receptors in the Human Nervous System is a synthesis of the results of receptor mapping by leaders in the field. In addition to a comprehensive discussion of the distribution and possible interactions of the receptors of different neuroactive substances, this book also contains an abundance of pictorial representations of receptor distributions. High-quality photographs of one receptor are often juxtaposed with photographs of the distribution of a different receptor or receptor subtype for the consideration of possible interactions between different systems. The book surveys the distribution of receptor subtypes for the classical monoamine transmitters (acetylcholine, adrenaline, noradrenaline and serotonin) as well as the distribution of receptors for the excitatory and inhibitory amino acids, (glutamate, GABA and benzodiazepines) as well as the opioid peptides, angiotensen and other neuropeptides. The distribution of multiple types of serotonin receptors is given in detail, and the codistribution of receptors in the cortex is discussed. The book is directed toward researchers in the field of chemical neuroanatomy, as well as pharmacologists, neurophysiologists, and neuroscientists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Perspectives on Receptor Autoradiography and Human Brain
Text
References
Chapter 2 Benzodiazepine, GABA and Glutamate Receptors in Cerebral Cortex, Hippocampus, Basal Ganglia, and Cerebellum
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 3 Acetylcholine, Serotonin and ß Adrenoceptors
Introduction
Methodology
Cholinergic Muscarinic Receptors
Serotonin Receptors
ß-Adrenergic Receptors
Discussion
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 4 Multiple Serotonin Receptors in the Human Brain
Labeling of 5-HT Receptors in the Brain for Autoradiography
Distribution of 5-HT Receptors in Human Brain
Conclusion and Future Trends
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 5 Distribution of Multiple Opioid Receptors in the Human Brain
Introduction
Technical Comments
Mu Opioid Receptors
Delta Opioid Receptors
Kappa Opioid Receptors
Conclusion
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 6 Angiotensin II Receptors in the Human Central Nervous System
Brain Renin-Angiotensin System
Experimental Methods
Distribution of Ang II Receptor Binding in the Human Brain
Discussion
Conclusion
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 7 Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme in the Human Brain
Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme in the Central Nervous System
Methods
Results
Discussion
Conclusion
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 8 Codistribution of Receptors in the Human Cerebral Cortex
Introduction
Material and Method
Receptor Codistribution in the Human Hippocampus
Receptor Codistribution in the Human Primary Visual Cortex
Receptor Codistribution in the Human Frontal Agranular Cortex
Receptor Codistribution in the Human Medial Temporal Gyrus
General Aspects of Receptor Codistributions in the Human Cortex
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 9 Receptors in the Human Spinal Cord
Benzodiazepine/GABAA Receptors
Opiate Receptors
Neurotensin Receptors
Cholinergic Receptors
Adenosine Receptors
Excitatory Amino Acid Receptors
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th July 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258621
About the Editor
F. A. O. Mendelsohn
George Paxinos
Professor George Paxinos, AO (BA, MA, PhD, DSc) completed his BA at The University of California at Berkeley, his PhD at McGill University, and spent a postdoctoral year at Yale University. He is the author of almost 50 books on the structure of the brain of humans and experimental animals, including The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, now in its 7th Edition, which is ranked by Thomson ISI as one of the 50 most cited items in the Web of Science. Dr. Paxinos paved the way for future neuroscience research by being the first to produce a three-dimensional (stereotaxic) framework for placement of electrodes and injections in the brain of experimental animals, which is now used as an international standard. He was a member of the first International Consortium for Brain Mapping, a UCLA based consortium that received the top ranking and was funded by the NIMH led Human Brain Project. Dr. Paxinos has been honored with more than nine distinguished awards throughout his years of research, including: The Warner Brown Memorial Prize (University of California at Berkeley, 1968), The Walter Burfitt Prize (1992), The Award for Excellence in Publishing in Medical Science (Assoc Amer Publishers, 1999), The Ramaciotti Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research (2001), The Alexander von Humbolt Foundation Prize (Germany 2004), and more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neuroscience Research Australia and The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia