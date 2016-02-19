Receptors in the Human Nervous System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124908307, 9781483258621

Receptors in the Human Nervous System

1st Edition

Editors: F. A. O. Mendelsohn George Paxinos
eBook ISBN: 9781483258621
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1991
Page Count: 272
Description

Receptors in the Human Nervous System is a synthesis of the results of receptor mapping by leaders in the field. In addition to a comprehensive discussion of the distribution and possible interactions of the receptors of different neuroactive substances, this book also contains an abundance of pictorial representations of receptor distributions. High-quality photographs of one receptor are often juxtaposed with photographs of the distribution of a different receptor or receptor subtype for the consideration of possible interactions between different systems. The book surveys the distribution of receptor subtypes for the classical monoamine transmitters (acetylcholine, adrenaline, noradrenaline and serotonin) as well as the distribution of receptors for the excitatory and inhibitory amino acids, (glutamate, GABA and benzodiazepines) as well as the opioid peptides, angiotensen and other neuropeptides. The distribution of multiple types of serotonin receptors is given in detail, and the codistribution of receptors in the cortex is discussed. The book is directed toward researchers in the field of chemical neuroanatomy, as well as pharmacologists, neurophysiologists, and neuroscientists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Perspectives on Receptor Autoradiography and Human Brain

Text

References

Chapter 2 Benzodiazepine, GABA and Glutamate Receptors in Cerebral Cortex, Hippocampus, Basal Ganglia, and Cerebellum

Introduction

Methods

Results

Discussion

Abbreviations

References

Chapter 3 Acetylcholine, Serotonin and ß Adrenoceptors

Introduction

Methodology

Cholinergic Muscarinic Receptors

Serotonin Receptors

ß-Adrenergic Receptors

Discussion

Abbreviations

References

Chapter 4 Multiple Serotonin Receptors in the Human Brain

Labeling of 5-HT Receptors in the Brain for Autoradiography

Distribution of 5-HT Receptors in Human Brain

Conclusion and Future Trends

Abbreviations

References

Chapter 5 Distribution of Multiple Opioid Receptors in the Human Brain

Introduction

Technical Comments

Mu Opioid Receptors

Delta Opioid Receptors

Kappa Opioid Receptors

Conclusion

Abbreviations

References

Chapter 6 Angiotensin II Receptors in the Human Central Nervous System

Brain Renin-Angiotensin System

Experimental Methods

Distribution of Ang II Receptor Binding in the Human Brain

Discussion

Conclusion

Abbreviations

References

Chapter 7 Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme in the Human Brain

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme in the Central Nervous System

Methods

Results

Discussion

Conclusion

Abbreviations

References

Chapter 8 Codistribution of Receptors in the Human Cerebral Cortex

Introduction

Material and Method

Receptor Codistribution in the Human Hippocampus

Receptor Codistribution in the Human Primary Visual Cortex

Receptor Codistribution in the Human Frontal Agranular Cortex

Receptor Codistribution in the Human Medial Temporal Gyrus

General Aspects of Receptor Codistributions in the Human Cortex

Abbreviations

References

Chapter 9 Receptors in the Human Spinal Cord

Benzodiazepine/GABAA Receptors

Opiate Receptors

Neurotensin Receptors

Cholinergic Receptors

Adenosine Receptors

Excitatory Amino Acid Receptors

References

Index

About the Editor

F. A. O. Mendelsohn

George Paxinos

George Paxinos

Professor George Paxinos, AO (BA, MA, PhD, DSc) completed his BA at The University of California at Berkeley, his PhD at McGill University, and spent a postdoctoral year at Yale University. He is the author of almost 50 books on the structure of the brain of humans and experimental animals, including The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, now in its 7th Edition, which is ranked by Thomson ISI as one of the 50 most cited items in the Web of Science. Dr. Paxinos paved the way for future neuroscience research by being the first to produce a three-dimensional (stereotaxic) framework for placement of electrodes and injections in the brain of experimental animals, which is now used as an international standard. He was a member of the first International Consortium for Brain Mapping, a UCLA based consortium that received the top ranking and was funded by the NIMH led Human Brain Project. Dr. Paxinos has been honored with more than nine distinguished awards throughout his years of research, including: The Warner Brown Memorial Prize (University of California at Berkeley, 1968), The Walter Burfitt Prize (1992), The Award for Excellence in Publishing in Medical Science (Assoc Amer Publishers, 1999), The Ramaciotti Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research (2001), The Alexander von Humbolt Foundation Prize (Germany 2004), and more.

Affiliations and Expertise

Neuroscience Research Australia and The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia

