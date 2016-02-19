Receptors and Hormone Action
1st Edition
Volume II
Description
Receptors and Hormone Action, Volume II, is part of a multivolume series that summarizes advances in the field of hormone action. The articles contained in these books are oriented toward a description of basic methodologies and model systems used in the exploration of the molecular bases of hormone action, and are aimed at a broad spectrum of readers including those who have not yet worked in the field as well as those who have considerable expertise in one or another aspect of hormone action. The book opens with a chapter on the relationship between steroid hormone-receptor binding and biologic response. This is followed by separate chapters on conformational forms of the estrogen receptor; the relationship of early responses of the cell to estrogen to DNA synthesis; the role of receptors in the anabolic action of androgens; and biology of progesterone receptors. Subsequent chapters deal with the molecular structure and analysis of progesterone receptors; the regulation of gene expression by glucocorticoid hormones; studies of the aldosterone receptor in the adrenalectomized rat kidney; and existence of gonadal steroid receptors in brain and pituitary tissue.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 The Biology and Pharmacology of Estrogen Receptor Binding: Relationship to Uterine Growth
I. Introduction
II. Relationship between Receptor Binding and Uterine Growth
III. Nuclear Receptor Binding and RNA Polymerase Activity
IV. Nuclear Retention and the Agonistic-Antagonistic Properties of Estriol
V. Nuclear Retention and Replenishment of Estrogen Receptor and Hormone Antagonism
VI. Long-Term Nuclear Retention and Acceptor Sites
VII. Conclusion
References
2 Conformational Forms of the Estrogen Receptor
I. Introduction
II. Transformation of the Rat Uterine Estrogen Receptor
III. Kinetic Analysis of the Relationship of the 4 S to the 5 S Estrogen Receptor
IV. Molecular Properties of the Estrogen Receptor from the Human Uterus
V. Conformational Models of the Estrogen Receptor
VI. Conclusion
References
3 Nuclear Estrogen Receptor and DNA Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Estrogen and the Cell Cycle
III. Dynamics of DNA Synthesis in Response to Sequential Injections of Estrogen
IV. Antimitotic Effects of Estrogen
V. Conclusions
References
4 The Role of Receptors in the Anabolic Action of Androgens
I. Introduction
II. Metabolism of Androgens by Mouse Kidney
III. Androgen Receptors in Mouse Kidney
IV. Androgen Receptors in Mice with Testicular Feminization (tfm)
V. Effects of Androgen Receptors on RNA Polymerase and Chromatin Template Activation
VI. Role of Androgen Receptors in the A jtion of Progestins on Mouse Kidney
VII. Effects of Androgens on Kidney Growth
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
5 Androgen Receptors and Biologic Responses: A Survey
I. Introduction
II. General Model for the Mechanism of Action of Androgens
III. Desirable Trends in Future Research
IV. Summary
References
6 Androgen Receptor Interactions in Target Cells: Biochemical Evaluation
I. Evidence for Existence of Androgen Receptors
II. Identification and Characterization of Androgen Receptors
III. Specificities in Androgen-Receptor Interactions
IV. Cell Nucleus and Chromatin Binding of Androgen Receptor
V. Interaction of Androgen Receptors with Other Cellular Components
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
7 Biology of Progesterone Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Progesterone Action in the Hamster
III. Progesterone Uptake In Vivo
IV. Methods for Cytosol Progesterone Receptor
V. Progesterone Receptor Distribution in Different Tissues
VI. Regulation of Progesterone Receptor Levels
VII. Progesterone Receptor Synthesis In Vitro
References
8 Molecular Structure and Analysis of Progesterone Receptors
I. Introduction
II. The Progesterone Receptor Protein
III. Effects of Progesterone in Vivo on Chromatin Gene Transcription
IV. Effects of Purified Progesterone-Receptor Complexes In Vitro on Chromatin Gene Transcription
V. A Proposed Model for Steroid Hormone Regulation of Gene Transcription
References
9 Studies on the Cytoplasmic Glucocorticoid Receptor and Its Nuclear Interaction in Mediating Induction of Tryptophan Oxygenase Messenger RNA in Liver and Hepatoma
I. Introduction
II. Glucocorticoid Receptor
III. Metabolic Effects of Glucocorticoids
IV. Control of Specific Species of mRNA by Glucocorticoids
V. Glucocorticoidal Control of the mRNA for Tryptophan Oxygenase in Hepatomas
VI. Interaction of the Receptor with Nuclear Components
VII. Conclusions
References
10 Regulation of Gene Expression by Glucocorticoid Hormones: Studies of Receptors and Responses in Cultured Cells
I. Introduction
II. Glucocorticoid Hormone Receptors
III. The Domain of Response to Glucocorticoid Hormones
IV. Agonists, Partial Agonists, and Antagonists: Comparisons of Actions in Various Systems
V. Structure-Activity Relations: Nature of the Receptor-Binding Site
VI. Mechanism of Agonist and Antagonist Steroid Action: Allosteric Model for Steroid Hormone Action
VII. Activation of the Receptor-Glucocorticoid Complex
VIII. Return of the Receptor to the Cytosol: The First Step in Deinduction
IX. Nuclear Binding of Receptor-Glucocorticoid Complexes
X. Genetic Approaches to the Study of Glucocorticoid Hormone Action
XI. Regulation of mRNA by Glucocorticoid Hormones
XII. Deinduction of the Glucocorticoid Response: Posttranscriptional Control of Tyrosine Aminotransferase
XIII. Mechanism of Glucocorticoid Receptor Action: Parallels with Cyclic AMP Action in Bacteria
XIV. Summary
References
11 Glucocorticoid Regulation of Mammary Tumor Virus Gene Expression
I. Introduction: Defining the Problems
II. Mammary Tumor Virus Genes in Murine Cells
III. MTV RNA Induction Is a Receptor-Mediated Primary Hormone Response
IV. Dexamethasone Stimulates the Rate of MTV RNA Synthesis
V. Glucocorticoid-Responsive MTV Genes Are Mobile
VI. MTV-Infected HTC Cells Contain Unintegrated Viral DNA
VII. MTV Infection Alters Host Gene Response to Glucocorticoids
VIII. Discussion
References
12 Biology of Mineralocorticoid Receptors
I. Introduction
II. General Presence of [3H]Aldosterone in Target Cells
III. Properties of the Cytosol Aldosterone Receptor
IV. Properties of the Nuclear Aldosterone Receptor
V. Evidence for a Receptor-Mediated Response
References
13 Gonadal Steroid Receptors in Neuroendocrine Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Estradiol
III. Testosterone
IV. Progesterone
V. Steroid Receptors and Sexual Differentiation of the Brain
VI. Conclusion
References
14 Hormones and Their Receptors in Breast Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Prolactin
III. Estrogen
IV. Progesterone
V. Glucocorticoids
VI. Androgens
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
15 Steroid-Binding Serum Globulins: Recent Results
I. Introduction
II. Progesterone-Binding Globulin of the Pregnant Guinea Pig
III. Kinetics of Steroid-Protein Interactions
IV. On the Chemical Nature of the Binding Site
References
16 Progesterone-Binding Proteins in Plasma and the Reproductive Tract
I. Progesterone-Binding Plasma Proteins
II. Progesterone Receptors
III. Female Genital Tract Secretory Proteins
IV. Discussion
References
17 Androgen-Binding Proteins of the Male Rat Reproductive Tract
I. Introduction
II. Androgen-Binding Protein (ABP)
III. 9 S Androgen- and Progesterone-Binding Protein
IV. Androgen Receptor
V. Concluding Remarks
References
18 Vitamin 0 Receptors and Biologic Responses
I. Introduction
II. Receptors for Vitamin D
III. Receptors for 25-(OH)D
IV. Receptors for 1,25-(OH)2Da
V. Summary
References
19 Cellular-Binding Protein for Compounds with Vitamin A Activity
I. Introduction
II. The Vitamin A-Deficient Animal
III. Vitamin A Acid (Retinoic Acid)
IV. Fate of Vitamin A-Active Compounds in Vivo
V. Vitamin A and Cellular Differentiation
VI. Cellular Retinol-Binding Protein (CRBP)
VII. Cellular Retinoic Acid-Binding Protein (CRABP)
VIII. Properties of the Cellular-Binding Proteins
IX. Other Vitamin A-Binding Proteins
X. Cellular-Binding Proteins and Cancer
XI. Conclusions
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 618
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483262710
About the Editor
Bert W. O'Malley
Lutz Birnbaumer
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.