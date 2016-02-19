Recent Trends in Social Learning Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125450508, 9781483265865

Recent Trends in Social Learning Theory

1st Edition

Editors: Ross D. Parke
eBook ISBN: 9781483265865
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 124
Description

Recent Trends in Social Learning Theory offers a convenient overview of the state of social learning theory.

This book is organized into six chapters. Chapter 1 provides a detailed discussion of the social learning theory, followed by an analysis of the theoretical views on the social reinforcement issue in Chapter 2. The contiguity theory of modeling and important role played by symbolic coding processes in imitation are described in Chapter 3. Chapter 4 elaborates the developmental analysis of imitation, while Chapter 5 outlines an empirical and theoretical overview of the status of punishment and its role in the development of self-control in children. The last chapter summarizes the contributions compiled in this text.

This publication is recommended for students and professionals in child development and social and clinical psychology.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Overview

Text

References

Chapter 2. Some Contextual Determinants of Stimulus Potency

Introduction

Some Contextual Qualifiers

Maintenance Conditions as Stimulus Contexts

Context and Stimulus Directionality

Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. Modeling Theory: Some Traditions, Trends, and Disputes

Operant Conditioning Analysis

Social Learning Analysis

Attentional Processes

Retention Processes

Motor Reproduction Processes

Motivational and Reinforcement Processes

The Modeling Process and Form in which Response Information Is Transmitted

Alternative Explanations of Nonreinforced Modeling

References

Chapter 4. Imitation: Arguments for a Developmental Approach

First Imitations

Generalized Imitation

Development during Childhood

References

Chapter 5. Punishment and "Reasoning" in the Development of Self-Control

Socialization and Self-Control

Timing and Intensity of Punishment

Reasoning

Interactions

Conclusions

References

Chapter 6. A Developmental Memoir of "Social Learning Theory"

Introduction

Experiments on Punishment Learning

Response-Learning Theory

Generalized Imitation

Theories of Modelling

References

Author Index

Subject Index

