Recent Trends in Social Learning Theory
1st Edition
Description
Recent Trends in Social Learning Theory offers a convenient overview of the state of social learning theory.
This book is organized into six chapters. Chapter 1 provides a detailed discussion of the social learning theory, followed by an analysis of the theoretical views on the social reinforcement issue in Chapter 2. The contiguity theory of modeling and important role played by symbolic coding processes in imitation are described in Chapter 3. Chapter 4 elaborates the developmental analysis of imitation, while Chapter 5 outlines an empirical and theoretical overview of the status of punishment and its role in the development of self-control in children. The last chapter summarizes the contributions compiled in this text.
This publication is recommended for students and professionals in child development and social and clinical psychology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Overview
Text
References
Chapter 2. Some Contextual Determinants of Stimulus Potency
Introduction
Some Contextual Qualifiers
Maintenance Conditions as Stimulus Contexts
Context and Stimulus Directionality
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Modeling Theory: Some Traditions, Trends, and Disputes
Operant Conditioning Analysis
Social Learning Analysis
Attentional Processes
Retention Processes
Motor Reproduction Processes
Motivational and Reinforcement Processes
The Modeling Process and Form in which Response Information Is Transmitted
Alternative Explanations of Nonreinforced Modeling
References
Chapter 4. Imitation: Arguments for a Developmental Approach
First Imitations
Generalized Imitation
Development during Childhood
References
Chapter 5. Punishment and "Reasoning" in the Development of Self-Control
Socialization and Self-Control
Timing and Intensity of Punishment
Reasoning
Interactions
Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. A Developmental Memoir of "Social Learning Theory"
Introduction
Experiments on Punishment Learning
Response-Learning Theory
Generalized Imitation
Theories of Modelling
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 124
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265865