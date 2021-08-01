The field of computational intelligence has grown tremendously over that past five years, thanks to evolving soft computing and artificial intelligent methodologies, tools and techniques for envisaging the essence of intelligence embedded in real life observations. Consequently, scientists have been able to explain and understand real life processes and practices which previously often remain unexplored by virtue of their underlying imprecision, uncertainties and redundancies, and the unavailability of appropriate methods for describing the incompleteness and vagueness of information represented. With the advent of the field of computational intelligence, researchers are now able to explore and unearth the intelligence, otherwise insurmountable, embedded in the systems under consideration. Computational Intelligence is now not limited to only specific computational fields, it has made inroads in signal processing, smart manufacturing, predictive control, robot navigation, smart cities, and sensor design to name a few.

Recent Trends in Computational Intelligence Enabled Research explores the use of this computational paradigm across a wide range of applied domains which handle meaningful information. Chapters investigate a broad spectrum of the applications of computational intelligence across different platforms and disciplines, expanding our knowledge base of various research initiatives in this direction. This volume aims to bring together researchers, engineers, developers and practitioners from academia and industry working in all major areas and interdisciplinary areas of computational intelligence, communication systems, computer networks, and soft computing.