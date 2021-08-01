Recent Trends in Computational Intelligence Enabled Research
1st Edition
Description
The field of computational intelligence has grown tremendously over that past five years, thanks to evolving soft computing and artificial intelligent methodologies, tools and techniques for envisaging the essence of intelligence embedded in real life observations. Consequently, scientists have been able to explain and understand real life processes and practices which previously often remain unexplored by virtue of their underlying imprecision, uncertainties and redundancies, and the unavailability of appropriate methods for describing the incompleteness and vagueness of information represented. With the advent of the field of computational intelligence, researchers are now able to explore and unearth the intelligence, otherwise insurmountable, embedded in the systems under consideration. Computational Intelligence is now not limited to only specific computational fields, it has made inroads in signal processing, smart manufacturing, predictive control, robot navigation, smart cities, and sensor design to name a few.
Recent Trends in Computational Intelligence Enabled Research explores the use of this computational paradigm across a wide range of applied domains which handle meaningful information. Chapters investigate a broad spectrum of the applications of computational intelligence across different platforms and disciplines, expanding our knowledge base of various research initiatives in this direction. This volume aims to bring together researchers, engineers, developers and practitioners from academia and industry working in all major areas and interdisciplinary areas of computational intelligence, communication systems, computer networks, and soft computing.
Key Features
- Provides insights into the theory, algorithms, implementation, and application of computational intelligence techniques
- Covers a wide range of applications of deep learning across various domains which are researching the applications of computational intelligence
- Investigates novel techniques and reviews the state-of-the-art in the areas of machine learning, computer vision, soft computing techniques
Readership
Researchers, professionals, and graduate students in computer science & engineering, bioinformatics, and electrical engineering
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Computational Intelligence
2. Review of Intelligence Enabled Research
3. Machine Intelligence
4. Deep Learning Techniques
5. Soft Computing Techniques
6. Pattern Recognition
7. Data Mining and Knowledge Discovery
8. Swarm Intelligence Fundamentals
9. Swarm-based Web Intelligence
10. Swarm-based Intelligence Control Systems
11. Control, Robotics, Automation and Vision
12. Modelling and Simulation Fundamentals
13. Knowledge-based Simulation
14. Simulation of Swarm Intelligent Systems
15. Signal Processing Fundamentals
16. Sensor Networks and Big Data Analytics
17. Communication, Networking and Information Engineering
18. Bioinformatics & Biomedical Engineering
19. Biomedical Imaging, Image Processing and Visualization
20. Biomedical Robotics
21. Computer-assisted Medical Diagnostic Systems
21. Biometrics and Biomeasurements
22. Innovative Intelligent Systems and Applications
23. Innovative Technologies in Medicine
24. Nanoscience and Advanced Computing
25. Adaptive Technologies for Sustainable Growth
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128228449
About the Editors
Siddhartha Bhattacharyya
Dr. Bhattacharyya [FIEI (I), FIETE, LFOSI, SMIEEE, SMACM, SMIETI, MIET(UK)] is Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Christ University, Bangalore. With over 20 years of experience in academics, he has authored/edited more than 50 books and more than 250 research publications in international journals and conference proceedings. His research interests include hybrid intelligence, pattern recognition, multimedia data processing, social networks and quantum computing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, CHRIST University, Bangalore, India
Paramartha Dutta
Dr. Paramartha Dutta did his Bachelors and Masters in Statistics from the Indian Statistical Institute, Calcutta in the years 1988 and 1990 respectively. He afterwards completed his Master of Technology in Computer science from the same Institute in the year 1993 and Doctor of Philosophy in Engineering from the Bengal Engineering and Science University, Shibpur in 2005 respectively. He has served in the capacity of research personnel in various projects funded by Govt. of India, which include DRDO, CSIR, Indian Statistical Institute, Calcutta etc. Dr. Dutta is now a Professor in the Department of Computer and system Sciences of the Visva Bharati University, West Bengal, India. Prior to this, he served Kalyani Government Engineering College and College of Engineering in West Bengal as full time faculty members. He has coauthored four books and has also one edited book to his credit. He has published
about hundred fifty papers in various journals and conference proceedings, both international and national. Presently, he is supervising four students for their Ph. D program registered with Visva Bharati University and West Bengal University of Technology. Dr. Dutta is a Life Fellow of the Optical Society of India (OSI), Computer Society of India (CSI), Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA), Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), Indian Unit of Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence (IUPRAI) - the Indian affiliate of the International Association for Pattern Recognition (IAPR), Senior Member of Associated Computing Machinery (ACM), IEEE Computer Society, USA and IACSIT.
Affiliations and Expertise
Visva Bharati University, West Bengal, India
Debabrata Samanta
Dr. Samanta is a Professional IEEE Member, a Life Member of the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE). He obtained his PhD in Computer Science and Engineering from the National Institute of Technology Durgapur, India, in the area of SAR Image Processing. His areas of interests are Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing and Image Processing. He is presently working as Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore, India. He is the owner of 16 Indian Patents. He has authored and co-authored over 129 papers in SCI / SCOPUS / SPRINGER / ELSEVIER Journals and IEEE / Springer /Elsevier Conference proceedings in areas of Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing and Image Processing. He received the “Scholastic Award” at the 2nd International conference on Computer Science and IT application, CSIT-2011, Delhi, India. He has published 10 books and he has authored or co-authored two Elsevier and five Springer book chapters. He is a Convener, Keynote speaker, Technical Programme Committee (TPC) member for various conferences/workshops etc. He was an invited speaker at several Institutions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, CHRIST University, Bangalore, India
Anirban Mukherjee
Dr. Anirban Mukherjee did his Bachelors in Civil Engineering in 1994 from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. While in service he achieved a professional Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM) in 1998 and completed his PhD on ‘Automatic Diagram Drawing based on Natural Language Text Understanding’ from Indian Institute of Engineering, Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur in 2014. Serving RCC Institute of Information Technology (RCCIIT), Kolkata since inception (in 1999), he is currently an Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Engineering Science & Management at RCCIIT. Before joining RCCIIT he served as an Engineer in the Scientific & Technical Application Group in erstwhile RCC, Calcutta for 6 years. His research interest includes Computer Graphics, Computational Intelligence, Optimization and Assistive Technology. He has co-authored two UG engineering textbooks: one on ‘Computer Graphics and Multimedia’ and another on ‘Engineering Mechanics’. He has also co-authored more than 18 books on Computer Graphics/Multimedia for distance learning courses BBA/MBA/BCA/MCA/B.Sc (Comp. Sc.)/M.Sc (IT) of different Universities of India. He has international journal, book chapters and conference papers to his credit. He is on the editorial board of the International Journal of Ambient Computing and Intelligence (IJACI).
Affiliations and Expertise
RCC Institute of Information Technology, Kolkata, India
Indrajit Pan
Dr. Indrajit Pan, Associate Professor, Department of Information Technology, RCC Institute of Information Technology, Kolkata, India
Affiliations and Expertise
RCC Institute of Information Technology, Kolkata, India
