Recent Soviet Psychology
1st Edition
Recent Soviet Psychology attempts to discuss previous approaches to Russian psychological literature on the part of English-speaking specialists, Russian attitudes to their own psychology, and the fields of interest of Russian psychology as represented in this compendium. This collection is divided into three sections. The main themes covered by these sections are physiology, speech, and education. In the section dealing with physiology, topics such as the typological properties and psychological manifestations of the nervous system are examined. Other topics in this section include conditioned reflex, sense of touch, image in touch, sensitivity, and sensory memory. The last two sections are devoted to discussing voluntary movements; study and investigation of speech, speech problems, and thought; and learning. This text will be invaluable to those interested in Soviet psychology, as well as to psychology students and experts.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Section 1: Physiology
Typological Properties of the Nervous System and Their Psychological Manifestations
Individual Differences in the Strength and Sensitivity of both Visual and Auditory Analyzers
Features of the Afferent Apparatus of the Conditioned Reflex and Their Importance for Psychology
The Dynamics of "Transfer" of Conditioned Reflex Connections from One Signal System to the Other
The Theory of the Sense of Touch
Some Theoretical Problems of the Image in Touch
Discriminative Sensitivity and Sensory Memory
Section 2: Speech
The Genesis of Voluntary Movements
Reflex Receptor Mechanisms
Application of Electromyography to the Study of Speech
Electro-physiological Investigation of Speech
Section 3: Education
Learning as a Problem in Psychology
Formation of Elementary Geometrical Concepts and Their Dependence on Directed Participation by the Pupils
The Origin and Development of the Conscious Control of Movements in Man
The Nature of the Contrast Illusion
Studies on Thought and Speech Problems by Psychologists of the Georgian S.S.R.
Author Index
Subject Index
