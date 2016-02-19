Recent Soviet Psychology attempts to discuss previous approaches to Russian psychological literature on the part of English-speaking specialists, Russian attitudes to their own psychology, and the fields of interest of Russian psychology as represented in this compendium. This collection is divided into three sections. The main themes covered by these sections are physiology, speech, and education. In the section dealing with physiology, topics such as the typological properties and psychological manifestations of the nervous system are examined. Other topics in this section include conditioned reflex, sense of touch, image in touch, sensitivity, and sensory memory. The last two sections are devoted to discussing voluntary movements; study and investigation of speech, speech problems, and thought; and learning. This text will be invaluable to those interested in Soviet psychology, as well as to psychology students and experts.

Table of Contents



Preface

Introduction

Section 1: Physiology

Typological Properties of the Nervous System and Their Psychological Manifestations

Individual Differences in the Strength and Sensitivity of both Visual and Auditory Analyzers

Features of the Afferent Apparatus of the Conditioned Reflex and Their Importance for Psychology

The Dynamics of "Transfer" of Conditioned Reflex Connections from One Signal System to the Other

The Theory of the Sense of Touch

Some Theoretical Problems of the Image in Touch

Discriminative Sensitivity and Sensory Memory

Section 2: Speech

The Genesis of Voluntary Movements

Reflex Receptor Mechanisms

Application of Electromyography to the Study of Speech

Electro-physiological Investigation of Speech

Section 3: Education

Learning as a Problem in Psychology

Formation of Elementary Geometrical Concepts and Their Dependence on Directed Participation by the Pupils

The Origin and Development of the Conscious Control of Movements in Man

The Nature of the Contrast Illusion

Studies on Thought and Speech Problems by Psychologists of the Georgian S.S.R.

