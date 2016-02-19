Recent Progress in Surface Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199955, 9781483224985

Recent Progress in Surface Science

1st Edition

Volume 1

Editors: J. F. Danielli K. G. A. Pankhurst A. C. Riddiford
eBook ISBN: 9781483224985
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 426
Description

Recent Progress in Surface Science, Volume 1 reviews significant advances made in surface science during the period 1956-1961, as well as problems that are still unsolved. Topics covered range from surface viscosity and electrode processes to corrosion of metals, surface-active substances, and foams and free liquid films. The electrical double layer and electrokinetic phenomena are also examined, along with facilitated diffusion and the chemistry of the semiconductor surface.

Comprised of 11 chapters, this volume first deals with surface viscosity and general principles and applications of surface rheology, as well as the viscosity of various types of monolayers. The reader is then introduced to foams and free liquid films, with emphasis on the theory of foaming; the electrical double layer and electrokinetic phenomena; and electrode processes. Subsequent chapters explore the corrosion of metals; surface-active substances; surface chemistry of compound and organic semiconductors; and the mechanism of facilitated diffusion. The book also considers the morphology and dynamic aspects of cell contacts before concluding with an analysis of the formation and properties of bimolecular lipid membranes.

This book will be of interest to chemists and physicists.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 2

Surface Viscosity

I. Introduction

II. General Principles of Surface Rheology

III. Viscosity of Various Types of Monolayer

IV. Applications of Surface Rheology

V. Conclusions

Appendix

References

Foams and Free Liquid Films

I. Historical

II. Theory of Foaming

III. Modern Investigations of Free Liquid Films

IV. Miscellaneous Aspects of Foaming

References

The Electrical Double Layer and Electrokinetic Phenomena

I. Introduction

II. Developments in Double Layer Theory

III. Electrical Double Layers at the Air/ and Hydrocarbon/ Water Interfaces

IV. Double Layers at Silver Halide/Solution Interfaces

V. Electrokinetic Phenomena

Symbols

References

Electrode Processes

I. Introduction

II. Modern Measurement Techniques

III. Advances in Electrochemical Kinetic Theory

IV. The Electrolytic Hydrogen Reaction

References

Corrosion of Metals

I. Introduction

II. The Interpretation of Polarization Curves

III. Cathodic Protection

IV. Anodic Passivation and Protection

V. Non-Oxidizing Inhibitors

VI. Transport-Controlled Dissolution

References

Surface-Active Substances

I. Introduction

II. Surface-Active Agents

III. Problems and Prospects

IV. ConclusionFuture Prospects

References

The Chemistry of the Semiconductor Surface

I. Introduction

II. Atomically Clean Germanium and Silicon Surfaces

III. Catalysis

IV. Compound Semiconductors

V. Organic Semiconductors

References

Facilitated Diffusion

I. Introduction

II. Criteria for Identification of a Facilitated Diffusion System

III. Facilitated Diffusion Systems

IV. Properties of Facilitated Diffusion Systems

V. The Mechanism of Facilitated Diffusion

References

Cell Contacts

I. Introduction

II. Chemical and Physical Properties of the Cell Surface

III. The Morphology of Cell Contacts

IV. Adhesive and Repulsive Forces

V. Dynamic Aspects of Cell Contacts

References

The External Surface of the Cell and Intercellular Adhesion

I. Introduction

II. The Fine Structure of Cell Contacts

III. Amoeba Studies

IV. Tissue-Like Artefacts

V. Intercellular Contact and Tissue Construction

VI. Cellular Adhesion and Tumors

Summary

References

Formation and Properties of Bimolecular Lipid Membranes

I. Introduction: Cell Membranes and the Two Alternative Bilayer Units of the Neat Phase

II. Methods of Lipid Bilayer Formation

III. Properties of Bimolecular Lipid Membranes

IV. General Considerations of Bilayer Structure

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
426
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483224985

About the Editor

J. F. Danielli

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemical Pharmacology,School of Pharmacy,State University of New York at Buffalo,Buffalo, New York

K. G. A. Pankhurst

A. C. Riddiford

