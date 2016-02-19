Recent Progress in Surface Science
1st Edition
Volume 1
Description
Recent Progress in Surface Science, Volume 1 reviews significant advances made in surface science during the period 1956-1961, as well as problems that are still unsolved. Topics covered range from surface viscosity and electrode processes to corrosion of metals, surface-active substances, and foams and free liquid films. The electrical double layer and electrokinetic phenomena are also examined, along with facilitated diffusion and the chemistry of the semiconductor surface.
Comprised of 11 chapters, this volume first deals with surface viscosity and general principles and applications of surface rheology, as well as the viscosity of various types of monolayers. The reader is then introduced to foams and free liquid films, with emphasis on the theory of foaming; the electrical double layer and electrokinetic phenomena; and electrode processes. Subsequent chapters explore the corrosion of metals; surface-active substances; surface chemistry of compound and organic semiconductors; and the mechanism of facilitated diffusion. The book also considers the morphology and dynamic aspects of cell contacts before concluding with an analysis of the formation and properties of bimolecular lipid membranes.
This book will be of interest to chemists and physicists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 2
Surface Viscosity
I. Introduction
II. General Principles of Surface Rheology
III. Viscosity of Various Types of Monolayer
IV. Applications of Surface Rheology
V. Conclusions
Appendix
References
Foams and Free Liquid Films
I. Historical
II. Theory of Foaming
III. Modern Investigations of Free Liquid Films
IV. Miscellaneous Aspects of Foaming
References
The Electrical Double Layer and Electrokinetic Phenomena
I. Introduction
II. Developments in Double Layer Theory
III. Electrical Double Layers at the Air/ and Hydrocarbon/ Water Interfaces
IV. Double Layers at Silver Halide/Solution Interfaces
V. Electrokinetic Phenomena
Symbols
References
Electrode Processes
I. Introduction
II. Modern Measurement Techniques
III. Advances in Electrochemical Kinetic Theory
IV. The Electrolytic Hydrogen Reaction
References
Corrosion of Metals
I. Introduction
II. The Interpretation of Polarization Curves
III. Cathodic Protection
IV. Anodic Passivation and Protection
V. Non-Oxidizing Inhibitors
VI. Transport-Controlled Dissolution
References
Surface-Active Substances
I. Introduction
II. Surface-Active Agents
III. Problems and Prospects
IV. ConclusionFuture Prospects
References
The Chemistry of the Semiconductor Surface
I. Introduction
II. Atomically Clean Germanium and Silicon Surfaces
III. Catalysis
IV. Compound Semiconductors
V. Organic Semiconductors
References
Facilitated Diffusion
I. Introduction
II. Criteria for Identification of a Facilitated Diffusion System
III. Facilitated Diffusion Systems
IV. Properties of Facilitated Diffusion Systems
V. The Mechanism of Facilitated Diffusion
References
Cell Contacts
I. Introduction
II. Chemical and Physical Properties of the Cell Surface
III. The Morphology of Cell Contacts
IV. Adhesive and Repulsive Forces
V. Dynamic Aspects of Cell Contacts
References
The External Surface of the Cell and Intercellular Adhesion
I. Introduction
II. The Fine Structure of Cell Contacts
III. Amoeba Studies
IV. Tissue-Like Artefacts
V. Intercellular Contact and Tissue Construction
VI. Cellular Adhesion and Tumors
Summary
References
Formation and Properties of Bimolecular Lipid Membranes
I. Introduction: Cell Membranes and the Two Alternative Bilayer Units of the Neat Phase
II. Methods of Lipid Bilayer Formation
III. Properties of Bimolecular Lipid Membranes
IV. General Considerations of Bilayer Structure
References
Author Index
Subject Index
