Recent Progress in Surface Science, Volume 1 reviews significant advances made in surface science during the period 1956-1961, as well as problems that are still unsolved. Topics covered range from surface viscosity and electrode processes to corrosion of metals, surface-active substances, and foams and free liquid films. The electrical double layer and electrokinetic phenomena are also examined, along with facilitated diffusion and the chemistry of the semiconductor surface.

Comprised of 11 chapters, this volume first deals with surface viscosity and general principles and applications of surface rheology, as well as the viscosity of various types of monolayers. The reader is then introduced to foams and free liquid films, with emphasis on the theory of foaming; the electrical double layer and electrokinetic phenomena; and electrode processes. Subsequent chapters explore the corrosion of metals; surface-active substances; surface chemistry of compound and organic semiconductors; and the mechanism of facilitated diffusion. The book also considers the morphology and dynamic aspects of cell contacts before concluding with an analysis of the formation and properties of bimolecular lipid membranes.

This book will be of interest to chemists and physicists.