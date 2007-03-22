Recent Progress in Mesostructured Materials, Volume 165
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 5th International Mesostructured Materials Symposium (IMMS 2006) Shanghai, China, August 5-7, 2006
Table of Contents
I. Synthesis and structure of mesoporous materials
II. Characterization of mesoporous materials
III. Non-siliceous mesoporous materials
IV. Mesoporous carbons
V. Functional Mesoporous Materials
VI. Mesoporous zeolite-like materials
VII. Mesoporous films and morphology of mesoporous materials
VIII.Catalysis of mesoporous materials
IX. Applications of mesoporous materials
Description
Recent Progress in Mesostructured Materials is a selection of oral and poster communications presented during the 5th International Mesostructured Materials Symposium (5th IMMS2006). Authorized by International Mesostructured Material Association (IMMA) and hosted by the Fudan University, China. The scope of this involved field covers both traditional inorganic mesostructured molecular sieves and mesostructured materials like organic polymers, metals, organic-inorganic nanocomposites, and ordered mesoporous carbons, the hot topics in chemistry, crystallization, structure, liquid crystalline, catalysis and materials science. This symposium provided a forum for the presentation of the most novel development and knowledge in the science and technology of mesostructured materials. Papers presented cover a wide range of topics that include synthesis, structure determination, characterisation, modelling, and application in catalysis, adsorption, biochemistry and advanced material sciences.
Key Features
- This highly visual book is a must for readers looking to stay up-to-date on mesostructure science
- A selection of more than 200 oral and poster papers, covering research aspects/developing trends of mesostructured materials
- An important reference for those working in the material science, catalysis and biotechnology fields
Readership
For researchers in material science, chemistry, chemical engineering, fine and petro-chemicals, and biotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 956
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 22nd March 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080475288
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444521781
About the Editors
Dongyuan Zhao Editor
Fudan University, Shanghai 200433, P.R. China
Shilun Qiu Editor
Jilin University, Jilin 13023, P.R. China
Yi Tang Editor
Fudan University, Shanghai 200433, P.R. China
Chengzhong Yu Editor
Fudan University, Shanghai 200433, P.R. China