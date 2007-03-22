Recent Progress in Mesostructured Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444521781, 9780080475288

Recent Progress in Mesostructured Materials, Volume 165

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 5th International Mesostructured Materials Symposium (IMMS 2006) Shanghai, China, August 5-7, 2006

Editors: Dongyuan Zhao Shilun Qiu Yi Tang Chengzhong Yu
eBook ISBN: 9780080475288
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444521781
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 22nd March 2007
Page Count: 956
Table of Contents

I. Synthesis and structure of mesoporous materials
II. Characterization of mesoporous materials
III. Non-siliceous mesoporous materials
IV. Mesoporous carbons
V. Functional Mesoporous Materials
VI. Mesoporous zeolite-like materials
VII. Mesoporous films and morphology of mesoporous materials
VIII.Catalysis of mesoporous materials
IX. Applications of mesoporous materials

Description

Recent Progress in Mesostructured Materials is a selection of oral and poster communications presented during the 5th International Mesostructured Materials Symposium (5th IMMS2006). Authorized by International Mesostructured Material Association (IMMA) and hosted by the Fudan University, China. The scope of this involved field covers both traditional inorganic mesostructured molecular sieves and mesostructured materials like organic polymers, metals, organic-inorganic nanocomposites, and ordered mesoporous carbons, the hot topics in chemistry, crystallization, structure, liquid crystalline, catalysis and materials science. This symposium provided a forum for the presentation of the most novel development and knowledge in the science and technology of mesostructured materials. Papers presented cover a wide range of topics that include synthesis, structure determination, characterisation, modelling, and application in catalysis, adsorption, biochemistry and advanced material sciences.

Key Features

  • This highly visual book is a must for readers looking to stay up-to-date on mesostructure science
  • A selection of more than 200 oral and poster papers, covering research aspects/developing trends of mesostructured materials
  • An important reference for those working in the material science, catalysis and biotechnology fields

Readership

For researchers in material science, chemistry, chemical engineering, fine and petro-chemicals, and biotechnology

Details

No. of pages:
956
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080475288
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444521781

About the Editors

Dongyuan Zhao Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fudan University, Shanghai 200433, P.R. China

Shilun Qiu Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Jilin University, Jilin 13023, P.R. China

Yi Tang Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fudan University, Shanghai 200433, P.R. China

Chengzhong Yu Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fudan University, Shanghai 200433, P.R. China

