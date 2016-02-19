Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 38 presents the proceedings of the 1981 Laurentian Hormone Conference.

The book presents papers on the preparation and properties of specific antibodies to receptor proteins; the effects of steroids on neural tissue and on patterns of behavior during development and in adult life; substance P and neurotensin; and the biological properties of the nuclear matrix. The text also includes papers on steroid hormone binding; the structure, expression, and evolution of growth hormone genes; glucocorticoid regulation of proopiomelanocortin gene expression in rodent pituitary; and molecular studies of genetic disorders affecting the expression of the human beta-globin gene. Papers on the role of nonsteroidal regulators in the control of oocyte and follicular maturation; insulin mediators and their control of metabolism through protein phosphorylation; the organization of the thyroid hormone receptor in chromatin; and the characteristics of the guanine nucleotide-binding regulatory component of adenylate cyclase are also encompassed.

The book will prove invaluable to endocrinologists, biochemists, and scientists involved in hormone research.