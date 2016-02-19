Recent Progress in Hormone Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125711388, 9781483219585

Recent Progress in Hormone Research

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1981 Laurentian Hormone Conference

Editors: Roy O. Greep
eBook ISBN: 9781483219585
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1982
Description

Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 38 presents the proceedings of the 1981 Laurentian Hormone Conference.
The book presents papers on the preparation and properties of specific antibodies to receptor proteins; the effects of steroids on neural tissue and on patterns of behavior during development and in adult life; substance P and neurotensin; and the biological properties of the nuclear matrix. The text also includes papers on steroid hormone binding; the structure, expression, and evolution of growth hormone genes; glucocorticoid regulation of proopiomelanocortin gene expression in rodent pituitary; and molecular studies of genetic disorders affecting the expression of the human beta-globin gene. Papers on the role of nonsteroidal regulators in the control of oocyte and follicular maturation; insulin mediators and their control of metabolism through protein phosphorylation; the organization of the thyroid hormone receptor in chromatin; and the characteristics of the guanine nucleotide-binding regulatory component of adenylate cyclase are also encompassed.
The book will prove invaluable to endocrinologists, biochemists, and scientists involved in hormone research.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors and Discussants

Preface

Errata

1. Receptors Reconsidered: A 20-Year Perspective

2. Steroid Hormones: Humoral Signals Which Alter Brain Cell Properties and Functions

3. Substance P and Neurotensin

4. Biological Properties of the Nuclear Matrix: Steroid Hormone Binding

5. Structure, Expression, and Evolution of Growth Hormone Genes

6. Glucocorticoid Regulation of Proopiomelanocortin Gene Expression in Rodent Pituitary

7. Molecular Studies of Genetic Disorders Affecting the Expression of the Human ß-Globin Gene: A Model System for the Analysis of Inborn Errors of Metabolism

8. Müllerian-inhibiting Substance: An Update

9. The Role of Nonsteroidal Regulators in Control of Oocyte and Follicular Maturation

10. Characterization of the FSH-Suppressing Activity in Follicular Fluid

11. The Serum Transport of Steroid Hormones

12. Insulin Mediators and Their Control of Metabolism through Protein Phosphorylation

13. Organization of the Thyroid Hormone Receptor in Chromatin

14. Characteristics of the Guanine Nucleotide-Binding Regulatory Component of Adenylate Cyclase

Index

Details

No. of pages:
20
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219585

About the Editor

Roy O. Greep

