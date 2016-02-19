Recent Progress in Hormone Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 1976 Laurentian Hormone Conference
Description
Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 33 covers the Proceedings of the 1976 Laurentian Hormone Conference. The book discusses the expanding significance of hypothalamic peptides; the LATS in Graves' disease; and the ontogenesis of hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid function and metabolism in human, sheep, and rat. The text also describes the antimullerian hormone; the evolution of gonadotropin structure and function; and the biosynthesis of parathyroid hormone. The carbon-13 nuclear magnetic resonance investigations of hormone structure and function; the regulation of vasopressin function in health and disease; and some considerations of the role of the antidiuretic hormone in water homeostasis are also considered.
The book further tackles the clinical significance of circulating proinsulin and C-peptide; glucagon and the A cells; and a newly recognized pancreatic polypeptide. The text then encompasses the steroid hormone actions in tissue culture cells and cell hybrids and their relation to human malignancies; and the role of hormones on digestive and urinary tract carcinogenesis. Endocrinologists, neuroendocrinologists, and oncologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors and Discussants
Preface
Obituary
1. The Expanding Significance of Hypothalamic Peptides, or, Is Endocrinology a Branch of Neuroendocrinology
2. LATS in Graves' Disease
3. Ontogenesis of Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Thyroid Function and Metabolism in Man, Sheep, and Rat
4. The Antimüherian Hormone
5. Evolution of Gonadotropin Structure and Function
6. Biosynthesis of Parathyroid Hormone
7. Carbon-13 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Investigations of Hormone Structure and Function
8. The Regulation of Vasopressin Function in Health and Disease
9. Some Considerations of the Role of Antidiuretic Hormone in Water Homeostasis
10. Clinical Significance of Circulating Proinsulin and C-Peptide
11. Glucagon and the A Cells
12. A Newly Recognized Pancreatic Polypeptide; Plasma Levels in Health and Disease
13. Steroid Hormone Actions in Tissue Culture Cells and Cell Hybrids-Their Relation to Human Malignancies
14. The Role of Hormones on Digestive and Urinary Tract Carcinogenesis
Subject Index
Cumulative Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 692
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th September 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219530