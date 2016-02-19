Recent Progress in Hormone Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125711333, 9781483219530

Recent Progress in Hormone Research

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1976 Laurentian Hormone Conference

Editors: Roy O. Greep
eBook ISBN: 9781483219530
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1977
Page Count: 692
Description

Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 33 covers the Proceedings of the 1976 Laurentian Hormone Conference. The book discusses the expanding significance of hypothalamic peptides; the LATS in Graves' disease; and the ontogenesis of hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid function and metabolism in human, sheep, and rat. The text also describes the antimullerian hormone; the evolution of gonadotropin structure and function; and the biosynthesis of parathyroid hormone. The carbon-13 nuclear magnetic resonance investigations of hormone structure and function; the regulation of vasopressin function in health and disease; and some considerations of the role of the antidiuretic hormone in water homeostasis are also considered.
The book further tackles the clinical significance of circulating proinsulin and C-peptide; glucagon and the A cells; and a newly recognized pancreatic polypeptide. The text then encompasses the steroid hormone actions in tissue culture cells and cell hybrids and their relation to human malignancies; and the role of hormones on digestive and urinary tract carcinogenesis. Endocrinologists, neuroendocrinologists, and oncologists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors and Discussants

Preface

Obituary

1. The Expanding Significance of Hypothalamic Peptides, or, Is Endocrinology a Branch of Neuroendocrinology

2. LATS in Graves' Disease

3. Ontogenesis of Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Thyroid Function and Metabolism in Man, Sheep, and Rat

4. The Antimüherian Hormone

5. Evolution of Gonadotropin Structure and Function

6. Biosynthesis of Parathyroid Hormone

7. Carbon-13 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Investigations of Hormone Structure and Function

8. The Regulation of Vasopressin Function in Health and Disease

9. Some Considerations of the Role of Antidiuretic Hormone in Water Homeostasis

10. Clinical Significance of Circulating Proinsulin and C-Peptide

11. Glucagon and the A Cells

12. A Newly Recognized Pancreatic Polypeptide; Plasma Levels in Health and Disease

13. Steroid Hormone Actions in Tissue Culture Cells and Cell Hybrids-Their Relation to Human Malignancies

14. The Role of Hormones on Digestive and Urinary Tract Carcinogenesis

Subject Index

Cumulative Index


