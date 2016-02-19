Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 33 covers the Proceedings of the 1976 Laurentian Hormone Conference. The book discusses the expanding significance of hypothalamic peptides; the LATS in Graves' disease; and the ontogenesis of hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid function and metabolism in human, sheep, and rat. The text also describes the antimullerian hormone; the evolution of gonadotropin structure and function; and the biosynthesis of parathyroid hormone. The carbon-13 nuclear magnetic resonance investigations of hormone structure and function; the regulation of vasopressin function in health and disease; and some considerations of the role of the antidiuretic hormone in water homeostasis are also considered.

The book further tackles the clinical significance of circulating proinsulin and C-peptide; glucagon and the A cells; and a newly recognized pancreatic polypeptide. The text then encompasses the steroid hormone actions in tissue culture cells and cell hybrids and their relation to human malignancies; and the role of hormones on digestive and urinary tract carcinogenesis. Endocrinologists, neuroendocrinologists, and oncologists will find the book invaluable.