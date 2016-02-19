Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 30 presents the proceedings of the 1973 Laurentian Hormone Conference held at Mont Tremblant, Province of Quebec, Canada on August 26-31, 1973. The book presents papers on the regulation of the gonadotropins in primates, their neutralization by specific antibodies, and their role in oocyte maturation. The text also includes papers on the enzymatic interconversion of estrogens and on the concept of the mechanism of steroid hormone action. Papers on the thermogenic action of thyroid hormone related to active sodium transport are also considered. The book further tackles papers on the structure, heterogeneity, and activity of many of the lesser known hormones or hormone-like substances, such as the somatomedins A, B, and C, the epidermal growth factor, the insect hormones, parathyroid hormone, 1,25-dihydroxycholecalciferol, and prostaglandins. Endocrinologists and physiologists will find the text invaluable.