Recent Progress in Hormone Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125711302, 9781483219509

Recent Progress in Hormone Research

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1973 Laurentian Hormone Conference

Editors: Roy O. Greep
eBook ISBN: 9781483219509
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1974
Page Count: 688
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
39.89
39.89
39.89
45.59
39.89
39.89
45.59
93.95
65.77
65.77
65.77
75.16
65.77
65.77
75.16
70.95
49.66
49.66
49.66
56.76
49.66
49.66
56.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 30 presents the proceedings of the 1973 Laurentian Hormone Conference held at Mont Tremblant, Province of Quebec, Canada on August 26-31, 1973. The book presents papers on the regulation of the gonadotropins in primates, their neutralization by specific antibodies, and their role in oocyte maturation. The text also includes papers on the enzymatic interconversion of estrogens and on the concept of the mechanism of steroid hormone action. Papers on the thermogenic action of thyroid hormone related to active sodium transport are also considered. The book further tackles papers on the structure, heterogeneity, and activity of many of the lesser known hormones or hormone-like substances, such as the somatomedins A, B, and C, the epidermal growth factor, the insect hormones, parathyroid hormone, 1,25-dihydroxycholecalciferol, and prostaglandins. Endocrinologists and physiologists will find the text invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors and Discussants

Preface

1. On the Control of Gonadotropin Secretion in the Rhesus Monkey

2. Gonadotropins and Their Antibodies

3. Gonadotropin Action on Cultured Graafian Follicles: Induction of Maturation Division of the Mammalian Oocyte and Differentiation of the Luteal Cell

4. Human Placental 17/ß-Estradiol Dehydrogenase: Characterization and

5. The Lysosome as a Mediator of Hormone Action

6. Thyroid Thermogenesis and Active Sodium Transport

7. The Somatomedins: A Family of Insulinlike Hormones under Growth Hormone Control

8. MSH, Cyclic AMP, and Melanocyte Differentiation

9. Endocrine Action during Insect Growth

10. Emerging Concepts of the Nature of Circulating Parathyroid Hormones: Implications for Clinical Research

11. 1,25-Dihydroxycholecalciferol—A Hormonally Active Form of Vitamin D3

12. Prostaglandins and the Renal Antihypertensive and Natriuretic Endocrine Function

13. Part I. Epidermal Growth Factor: Chemical and Biological Characterization

Part II. Recent Studies on the Chemistry and Biology of Epidermal Growth Factor

14. Nerve Growth Factor and Insulin: Evidence of Similarities in Structure, Function, and Mechanism of Action

15. Heterogeneity of Peptide Hormones

16. Microtubule Proteins in the Nerve Growth Factor Mediated Response

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
688
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219509

About the Editor

Roy O. Greep

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.