Recent Progress in Hormone Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 1973 Laurentian Hormone Conference
Description
Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 30 presents the proceedings of the 1973 Laurentian Hormone Conference held at Mont Tremblant, Province of Quebec, Canada on August 26-31, 1973. The book presents papers on the regulation of the gonadotropins in primates, their neutralization by specific antibodies, and their role in oocyte maturation. The text also includes papers on the enzymatic interconversion of estrogens and on the concept of the mechanism of steroid hormone action. Papers on the thermogenic action of thyroid hormone related to active sodium transport are also considered. The book further tackles papers on the structure, heterogeneity, and activity of many of the lesser known hormones or hormone-like substances, such as the somatomedins A, B, and C, the epidermal growth factor, the insect hormones, parathyroid hormone, 1,25-dihydroxycholecalciferol, and prostaglandins. Endocrinologists and physiologists will find the text invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors and Discussants
Preface
1. On the Control of Gonadotropin Secretion in the Rhesus Monkey
2. Gonadotropins and Their Antibodies
3. Gonadotropin Action on Cultured Graafian Follicles: Induction of Maturation Division of the Mammalian Oocyte and Differentiation of the Luteal Cell
4. Human Placental 17/ß-Estradiol Dehydrogenase: Characterization and
5. The Lysosome as a Mediator of Hormone Action
6. Thyroid Thermogenesis and Active Sodium Transport
7. The Somatomedins: A Family of Insulinlike Hormones under Growth Hormone Control
8. MSH, Cyclic AMP, and Melanocyte Differentiation
9. Endocrine Action during Insect Growth
10. Emerging Concepts of the Nature of Circulating Parathyroid Hormones: Implications for Clinical Research
11. 1,25-Dihydroxycholecalciferol—A Hormonally Active Form of Vitamin D3
12. Prostaglandins and the Renal Antihypertensive and Natriuretic Endocrine Function
13. Part I. Epidermal Growth Factor: Chemical and Biological Characterization
Part II. Recent Studies on the Chemistry and Biology of Epidermal Growth Factor
14. Nerve Growth Factor and Insulin: Evidence of Similarities in Structure, Function, and Mechanism of Action
15. Heterogeneity of Peptide Hormones
16. Microtubule Proteins in the Nerve Growth Factor Mediated Response
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th July 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219509