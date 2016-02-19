Recent Progress in Hormone Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125711272, 9781483219486

Recent Progress in Hormone Research

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1970 Laurentian Hormone Conference

Editors: E. B. Astwood
eBook ISBN: 9781483219486
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1971
Page Count: 684
Description

Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 27 covers the proceedings of the 1970 Laurentian Hormone Conference held in Mont Tremblant, Quebec, Canada on August 29-September 4, 1970.
The book discusses the x-ray analysis and the structure of insulin; spontaneous hyperglycemia and/or obesity in laboratory rodents; and the biological properties of the growth hormone-like factor from the plerocercoid of Spirometra mansonoides. The text also describes studies on human chorionic gonadotropin; studies on the structure of thyrotropin and its relationship to luteinizing hormone; and ultimobranchial follicles in the thyroid glands of rats and mice. The use of antibodies for characterization of gonadotropins and steroids; the biosynthesis of pregnenolone; and the metabolism and protein binding of sex steroids in target organs are also considered.
The book further tackles the regulation of gene expression in Escherichia coli by cyclic AMP; the mechanism of action of ACTH; and the role of vitamin D and its relationship to parathyroid hormone and calcitonin. The text then encompasses the production and secretion of testicular steroids; the factors affecting the secretion of steroids from the transplanted ovary in the sheep; and the pilot gland approach to the study of insulin secretory dynamics. The analysis of the response to ACTH by rat adrenal in a flowing system is also looked into. Biochemists, physiologists, pathologists, endocrinologists, people working in laboratories of cancer research, chemical crystallography, and molecular biophysics will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. X-Ray Analysis and the Structure of Insulin

2. Spontaneous Hyperglycemia and/or Obesity in Laboratory Rodents: An Example of the Possible Usefulness of Animal Disease Models with Both Genetic and Environmental Components

3. Biological Properties of the Growth Hormonelike Factor from the Plerocercoid of Spirometra mansonoides

4. Studies of Human Chorionic Gonadotropin

5. Studies on the Structure of Thyrotropin: Its Relationship to Luteinizing Hormone

6. Ultimobranchial Follicles in the Thyroid Glands of Rats and Mice

7. Use of Antibodies for Characterization of Gonadotropins and Steroids

8. Biosynthesis of Pregnenolone

9. Metabolism and Protein Binding of Sex Steroids in Target Organs: An Approach to the Mechanism of Hormone Action

10. Regulation of Gene Expression in Escherichia coli by Cyclic AMP

11. On the Mechanism of Action of ACTH

12. The Role of Vitamin D and Its Relationship to Parathyroid Hormone and Calcitonin

13. Production and Secretion of Testicular Steroids

14. Factors Affecting the Secretion of Steroids from the Transplanted Ovary in the Sheep

15. The Pilot Gland Approach to the Study of Insulin Secretory Dynamics

16. Analysis of the Response to ACTH by Rat Adrenal in a Flowing System

Author Index

Subject Index


