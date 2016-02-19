Recent Developments in Pig Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407003392, 9781483140919

Recent Developments in Pig Nutrition

1st Edition

Editors: D J A Cole W. Haresign
eBook ISBN: 9781483140919
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st March 1985
Page Count: 334
Description

Recent Developments in Pig Nutrition shows the updates in the nutrition and the evaluation of energy needs in raising and breeding pigs. The book covers the energy requirement of pigs; the effects of climatic variables on the nutrition and energy of pigs; and the prediction of energy content in pig feeds. The availability and importance of proteins and amino acids in pig feeds are also discussed. The text also explains the importance of vitamins and minerals in the diet of pigs; the nutritional needs of the different sexes of pigs and piglets; and the processing and evaluation of cereals for pig diets. The monograph is recommended for those in piggery business, who want to know more about the importance of pig nutrition and be updated with the different findings in the field. The book will also be good for animal nutritionists who concern themselves with pig feeds and for veterinarians who specialize in pigs.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1 Energy Requirements of Pigs

2 The Influence of Climatic Variables On Energy Metabolism and Associated Aspects of Productivity in the Pig

3 Climatic Environment and Practical Nutrition of the Growing Pig

4 Predicting the Energy Content of Pig Feeds

5 Amino Acid Nutrition of the Pig

6 Protein Requirements of Pigs

7 Amino Acid Availability in Pig Diets with Special Reference to Natural Proteins and Synthetic Amino Acids

8 Amino Acid Use by Growing Pigs

9 Mineral and Trace Element Requirements of Pigs

10 Factors Affecting the Need for Supplementary Vitamins in Pigs

11 Vitamin Responsive Conditions in Breeding Pigs

12 Sex Differences in the Nutrition and Growth of Pigs

13 Energy and Protein Nutrition of the Sow

14 The Use of Fat in Sow Diets

15 Local Hypersensitivity Response to Dietary Antigens in Early Weaned Pigs

16 The Nutrition of the Piglet

17 Processing and Preparation of Cereals for Pig Diets

18 Energy Evaluation of Cereals for Pig Diet

19 Cereal Replacer as Alternative Sources of Energy for Pigs

20 Oilseed Meals for Livestock Feeding

Index

About the Editor

D J A Cole

W. Haresign

Ratings and Reviews

