Recent Developments in Pig Nutrition shows the updates in the nutrition and the evaluation of energy needs in raising and breeding pigs. The book covers the energy requirement of pigs; the effects of climatic variables on the nutrition and energy of pigs; and the prediction of energy content in pig feeds. The availability and importance of proteins and amino acids in pig feeds are also discussed. The text also explains the importance of vitamins and minerals in the diet of pigs; the nutritional needs of the different sexes of pigs and piglets; and the processing and evaluation of cereals for pig diets. The monograph is recommended for those in piggery business, who want to know more about the importance of pig nutrition and be updated with the different findings in the field. The book will also be good for animal nutritionists who concern themselves with pig feeds and for veterinarians who specialize in pigs.
Introduction
1 Energy Requirements of Pigs
2 The Influence of Climatic Variables On Energy Metabolism and Associated Aspects of Productivity in the Pig
3 Climatic Environment and Practical Nutrition of the Growing Pig
4 Predicting the Energy Content of Pig Feeds
5 Amino Acid Nutrition of the Pig
6 Protein Requirements of Pigs
7 Amino Acid Availability in Pig Diets with Special Reference to Natural Proteins and Synthetic Amino Acids
8 Amino Acid Use by Growing Pigs
9 Mineral and Trace Element Requirements of Pigs
10 Factors Affecting the Need for Supplementary Vitamins in Pigs
11 Vitamin Responsive Conditions in Breeding Pigs
12 Sex Differences in the Nutrition and Growth of Pigs
13 Energy and Protein Nutrition of the Sow
14 The Use of Fat in Sow Diets
15 Local Hypersensitivity Response to Dietary Antigens in Early Weaned Pigs
16 The Nutrition of the Piglet
17 Processing and Preparation of Cereals for Pig Diets
18 Energy Evaluation of Cereals for Pig Diet
19 Cereal Replacer as Alternative Sources of Energy for Pigs
20 Oilseed Meals for Livestock Feeding
