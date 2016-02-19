Recent Developments in Pig Nutrition shows the updates in the nutrition and the evaluation of energy needs in raising and breeding pigs. The book covers the energy requirement of pigs; the effects of climatic variables on the nutrition and energy of pigs; and the prediction of energy content in pig feeds. The availability and importance of proteins and amino acids in pig feeds are also discussed. The text also explains the importance of vitamins and minerals in the diet of pigs; the nutritional needs of the different sexes of pigs and piglets; and the processing and evaluation of cereals for pig diets. The monograph is recommended for those in piggery business, who want to know more about the importance of pig nutrition and be updated with the different findings in the field. The book will also be good for animal nutritionists who concern themselves with pig feeds and for veterinarians who specialize in pigs.