Recent Developments in Applied Microbiology and Biochemistry

1. Medical Microbiology and Biochemistry

i. Recent findings of Lactobacillus diversity and their functional role in vaginal ecosystems ii. Role of maternal microorganisms in the development of immune-system iii. Microbial proteomics and their importance in medical microbiology iv. Importance of Probiotics in cancer prevention and treatment v. Recent developments in the production of genetically engineered microbes for the prevention of obesity. vi. Emerging trends in the development of viral nanoparticles and virus-like particles and their therapeutic roles vii. Functional and protective role of Neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) against viral infections

2. Microbial biotechnology

i. Recent advances in the industrial production of L-Lysine by bacteria ii. Emerging trends in the industrial production of chemical products by microorganisms iii. Current trends in the production of Industrial Enzymes by Fungi iv. Current advances in the production of viral vaccines for aquaculture v. Comparative Biochemistry and Kinetics of Microbial lingo-cellulolytic enzymes vi. Future prospective of biodiesel production by microalgae vii. Genetic and metabolic engineering of microorganisms for the production of various food products

3. Soil and Agriculture microbiology

i. Effective role of microorganisms in livestock development ii. The status of research and application of biofertilizers and biopesticides: Global Scenario iii. Role of plant growth-promoting microorganisms as a tool for environmental sustainability iv. Progresses in the microbial-remediation strategies for pesticide and oil contaminated sites v. Phosphate-solubilizing microorganisms and their emerging role in sustainable agriculture vi. Use of microbes in the generation of genetically engineered plants for disease resistance

4. Environmental Microbiology

i. Recent approaches in the production of novel enzymes from environmental samples by enrichment culture and metagenomics approach ii. Developments in the treatment of municipal and industrial wastewater by microorganisms iii. Emerging trends of microorganism in the production of alternative energy iv. Present status and future perspectives of marine actinobacterial metabolites v. Ethical and legal issues in the production of genetically modified microorganisms in the environment

5. Methods in Microbiology

i. Status and recent developments in analytical methods for the detection of foodborne microorganism. ii. Recent progresses in the development of analytical methods for the analysis of microbial secondary metabolites iii. Emerging trends in Microbial fermentation technologies iv. The impact of Bioinformatics tools in the development of anti-microbial drugs and other agents v. Recent trends in the development of paper based diagnostic chips for the detection of human viruses