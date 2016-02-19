Recent Crustal Movements, 1982, Volume 20

Table of Contents



Preface

List of Authors

1. New Results in Recent Crustal Movement Studies at Local or Regional Scale

Geodetic Control of Neotectonics in Venezuela

The Geodynamic Polygon of Santiago de Cuba: A Scientific and Socio-Economic Perspective (Abstr.)

Releveling Evidence for Crustal Deformation in the United States (Abstr.)

Recomputation of Vertical Crustal Motions Near Palmdale, California, 1959-1975

Multiwavelength EDM Measurements in Southern California (Abstr.)

Strain Accumulation Along the San Andreas Fault System East of San Francisco Bay, California

Finite Element Analysis of Strain Patterns from Geodetic Observations Across a Plate Margin

Tectonic Motions and Systematic Errors in Leveling and Trilateration Data for California

Recent Crustal Movement Determined from Repeat Surveying — Results from Southeastern and Southwestern Australia (Abstr.)

Crustal Movement from Satellite Observations in the Australian Region

Horizontal Deformations on the Border of the Bohemian Massif as Determined by Repeated EDM Measurements (Abstr.)

Land Uplift and its Implications on the Geoid in Fennoscandia

Vertical Crustal Movements in the Kuril Islands from Geologic-Geomorphological and Tidal Data

A Precise Geodetic Survey in Japan (Abstr.)

Recent and Present-Day Subduction and Collision Along the Northern Tip of the Philippine Sea Plate (Abstr.)

Horizontal Crustal Movements in the Kanto-Tokai District, Japan, as Deduced from Geodetic Data

Crustal Movement in the Tokai District, Japan

Anomalous Crustal Uplift in the Northeastern Part of the Izu Peninsula, Central Honshu, Japan

2. Crustal Deformations Associated with Volcanism

A Model for the 1975-1976 Tolbachik Eruption, Kamchatka, as Deduced from Geodetic Data (Abstr.)

Ground Deformations Associated with the 1977-1978 Eruption of Usu Volcano, Japan (Abstr.)

3. Crustal Deformations Associated with Seismic Activity

Recent Crustal Movements and Seismicity in the Western Coastal Region of Peninsular India (Abstr.)

Observability of Crustal Deformations due to a Foreslip on a Hypothesized Earthquake Fault (Abstr.)

Vertical Movements in Connection with Earthquakes in Finland (Abstr.)

Gravity Variation Before and After the Tangshan Earthquake (Abstr.)

Local Gravity Variations Before and After the Tangshan Earthquake (M = 7.8) and the Dilatation Process

On the Results of Geodetic Observations of Seismic Effects (Abstr.)

Strain Effects Near Palmdale Associated with the San Fernando Earthquake (1971) (Abstr.)

Research on the Vertical Movements of the Crust Associated with Earthquake Swarms in Japan

Secular and Earthquake-Related Vertical Crustal Movements in Japan as Deduced from Tidal Records (1951-1981)

Study on Coseismic and Postseismic Crustal Movements Associated with the 1923 Kanto Earthquake

Crustal Strain, Crustal Stress and Microearthquake Activity in the Northeastern Japan Arc

Abnormal Ground Strain Changes Observed at Erimo Before and After the 1973 Earthquake Off the Nemuro Peninsula

Anomalous Crustal Uplift and Crustal Structure in the Matsushiro and the Izu Peninsula Earthquake Swarm

4. Error Analysis; Computations; Methods of Measurements

Determination of Vertical Recent Crustal Movements by Levelling and Gravity Data

Application of Least-Squares Collocation to Gravity and Height Variations Associated with a Recent Rifting Process

Dynamic Adjustment of Repeatedly Observed Levelling Networks Used in Crustal Vertical Deformation Monitoring

Quasi-Stable Adjustment of Monitoring Networks (Abstr.)

Error Analysis and Adjustment Synthesis of the Two Main Strategies in Vertical Geokinetic Networks Data Processing (Abstr.)

An Attempt to Determine Areas with Homogeneous Vertical Soil Movement (Abstr.)

On the Strain Analysis of Tectonic Movements Using Fault Crossing Geodetic Surveys

The Estimate of the Stress Tensor on the Earth's Surface (Abstr.)

Determining the Cause of Crustal Deformation from Observations of Crustal Tilt and Extensions

On the Cause of Long-Period Crustal Movement

Vertical Geodesy without Slope Dependent Errors — A Proposed Hydrostatic Pressure Level Using Water at 4°C

Systematic Errors of Levelling in Mountains (Abstr.)