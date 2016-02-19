Recent Crustal Movements, 1979
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IUGG Interdisciplinary Symposium No. 9, Recent Crustal Movements, Canberra, A.C.T., Australia, December 13—14, 1979
Description
Developments in Geotectonics, 16: Recent Crustal Movements, 1979 covers the proceedings of the IUGG Interdisciplinary Symposium No. 9, ""Recent Crustal Movements"", held in Canberra, A.C.T., Australia on December 13-14, 1979. The book focuses on instruments and methods for the determination of crustal movements; methods of evaluating crustal movements; and interpretation of the crustal structure and crustal movements with the assistance of other geophysical data.
The selection first offers information on the design and error characteristics of a fundamental global geodetic network; state and prospects of development of high-precision geodetic methods for studying crustal movements; and interferometric techniques for measuring horizontal earth crustal movements.
The text then takes a look at the vertical crustal movements of the Carpatho-Balkan region and height changes and vertical crustal movements in Western German areas. Discussions focus on vertical movements map, instrumental improvements for the observation of vertical crustal movements, and map of height changes and vertical crustal movements. The text ponders on the episodic block motion and convergence along the Calaveras fault in central California and complete determination of local crustal deformation from geodetic observations.
The selection is a valuable source of data for geologists and readers interested in crustal movements.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Authors
1. Instruments and Methods
On the Design and Error Characteristics of a Fundamental Global Geodetic Network
The Present State and Prospects of Development of High-Precision Geodetic Methods for Studying Recent Crustal Movements
New Interferometric Techniques for Measuring Horizontal Earth Crustal Movements
Two-color Terrameter
2. Recent Crustal Movements of Tectonic or Human Origin
Recent Vertical Crustal Movements of the Carpatho-Balkan Region
Height Changes and Recent Vertical Crustal Movements in Western German Areas — Instrumental Improvements
Some Results Concerning Crustal Movements in Finland
Geodetic Results in Afar: The Rifting Episode of November 1978 in the Asal-Ghoubbet Rift
On the Compilation of the Map of Contemporary Vertical Crustal Movements in Canada
Episodic Block Motion and Convergence along the Calaveras Fault in Central California
Contemporary Doming of the Adirondack Mountains: Further Evidence from Releveling
Borehole Tilt Measurements: Aperiodic Crustal Tilt in an Aseismic Area
Complete Determination of Local Crustal Deformation from Geodetic Observations
Recent Crustal Movements in Switzerland and their Geophysical Interpretation
Vertical Crustal Movements in Indo-Gangetic Plains of Northern India as Determined from Scattered Relevelings
Study of Crustal Movements Across Shali Thrust in the Area of Shanan
Monitoring Regional Crustal Deformation with Geodetic Leveling Data
Trends in the Tilt of Qutb Minar
3. Recent Crustal Movements, Seismicity and Volcanism
Stress Pattern and Strain Release in the Alpine Foreland
Tectonic Strain and Drift
Instrumental Networks for Monitoring Short-Period Tectonic Motions in Seismic Zones
Interrelation Between the Display of Slow Crustal Movements and Seismicity in Central Asia
Recent Crustal Movements and Intra-Plate Earthquakes in India
Seismicity, Crustal Stresses and Recent Crustal Movements in Switzerland
Plio-Pleistocene Volcano-Tectonic Evolution of La Reforma Caldera, Baja California, Mexico
Seismicity and Recent Crustal Movements in France
4. Interpretation of Recent Crustal Movements
The Geotectonic Stress Field and Crustal Movements
Gravity and Height Variations Connected with the Current Rifting Episode in Northern Iceland
Crustal Movements and Geodynamics in Fennoscandia
Bouguer Anomalies and Crustal Structure in the Eastern Mediterranean
Bouguer Gravity Map of Indonesia
A Comparison of Computation Methods for Crustal Strains from Geodetic Measurements
On the Origin of Recent Vertical Crustal Movements of the East Asiatic Continent Island Systems
5. Methods of Evaluating Recent Crustal Movements
Multivariate Hypothesis Tests for Detecting Recent Crustal Movements
Mathematical Foundation of Non-Tectonic Effects in Geodetic Recent Crustal Movement Models
Statistical Tests for Detecting Movements in Repeatedly Measured Geodetic Networks
Statistical Evaluation of Relevelings
Best Invariant Covariance Component Estimators and their Application to the Generalized Multivariate Adjustment of Heterogeneous Deformation Observations (Abstr.)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275437
About the Editor
P. Vyskočil
