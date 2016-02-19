Developments in Geotectonics, 16: Recent Crustal Movements, 1979 covers the proceedings of the IUGG Interdisciplinary Symposium No. 9, ""Recent Crustal Movements"", held in Canberra, A.C.T., Australia on December 13-14, 1979. The book focuses on instruments and methods for the determination of crustal movements; methods of evaluating crustal movements; and interpretation of the crustal structure and crustal movements with the assistance of other geophysical data. The selection first offers information on the design and error characteristics of a fundamental global geodetic network; state and prospects of development of high-precision geodetic methods for studying crustal movements; and interferometric techniques for measuring horizontal earth crustal movements. The text then takes a look at the vertical crustal movements of the Carpatho-Balkan region and height changes and vertical crustal movements in Western German areas. Discussions focus on vertical movements map, instrumental improvements for the observation of vertical crustal movements, and map of height changes and vertical crustal movements. The text ponders on the episodic block motion and convergence along the Calaveras fault in central California and complete determination of local crustal deformation from geodetic observations. The selection is a valuable source of data for geologists and readers interested in crustal movements.

Table of Contents



Preface

List of Authors

1. Instruments and Methods

On the Design and Error Characteristics of a Fundamental Global Geodetic Network

The Present State and Prospects of Development of High-Precision Geodetic Methods for Studying Recent Crustal Movements

New Interferometric Techniques for Measuring Horizontal Earth Crustal Movements

Two-color Terrameter

2. Recent Crustal Movements of Tectonic or Human Origin

Recent Vertical Crustal Movements of the Carpatho-Balkan Region

Height Changes and Recent Vertical Crustal Movements in Western German Areas — Instrumental Improvements

Some Results Concerning Crustal Movements in Finland

Geodetic Results in Afar: The Rifting Episode of November 1978 in the Asal-Ghoubbet Rift

On the Compilation of the Map of Contemporary Vertical Crustal Movements in Canada

Episodic Block Motion and Convergence along the Calaveras Fault in Central California

Contemporary Doming of the Adirondack Mountains: Further Evidence from Releveling

Borehole Tilt Measurements: Aperiodic Crustal Tilt in an Aseismic Area

Complete Determination of Local Crustal Deformation from Geodetic Observations

Recent Crustal Movements in Switzerland and their Geophysical Interpretation

Vertical Crustal Movements in Indo-Gangetic Plains of Northern India as Determined from Scattered Relevelings

Study of Crustal Movements Across Shali Thrust in the Area of Shanan

Monitoring Regional Crustal Deformation with Geodetic Leveling Data

Trends in the Tilt of Qutb Minar

3. Recent Crustal Movements, Seismicity and Volcanism

Stress Pattern and Strain Release in the Alpine Foreland

Tectonic Strain and Drift

Instrumental Networks for Monitoring Short-Period Tectonic Motions in Seismic Zones

Interrelation Between the Display of Slow Crustal Movements and Seismicity in Central Asia

Recent Crustal Movements and Intra-Plate Earthquakes in India

Seismicity, Crustal Stresses and Recent Crustal Movements in Switzerland

Plio-Pleistocene Volcano-Tectonic Evolution of La Reforma Caldera, Baja California, Mexico

Seismicity and Recent Crustal Movements in France

4. Interpretation of Recent Crustal Movements

The Geotectonic Stress Field and Crustal Movements

Gravity and Height Variations Connected with the Current Rifting Episode in Northern Iceland

Crustal Movements and Geodynamics in Fennoscandia

Bouguer Anomalies and Crustal Structure in the Eastern Mediterranean

Bouguer Gravity Map of Indonesia

A Comparison of Computation Methods for Crustal Strains from Geodetic Measurements

On the Origin of Recent Vertical Crustal Movements of the East Asiatic Continent Island Systems

5. Methods of Evaluating Recent Crustal Movements

Multivariate Hypothesis Tests for Detecting Recent Crustal Movements

Mathematical Foundation of Non-Tectonic Effects in Geodetic Recent Crustal Movement Models

Statistical Tests for Detecting Movements in Repeatedly Measured Geodetic Networks

Statistical Evaluation of Relevelings

Best Invariant Covariance Component Estimators and their Application to the Generalized Multivariate Adjustment of Heterogeneous Deformation Observations (Abstr.)



