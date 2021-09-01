There have been many new developments since the first edition of this book was published back in 2015. These can be summarized as follows: integration of multiple properties into self-healing polymer materials, such as the shape memory effect and flame retardancy; beyond self-healing and the development of recyclable thermoset polymers; and the application of self-healing polymers in both 3D and 4D printing.

Recent Advances in Smart Self-healing Polymers and Composites, Second Edition provides a comprehensive introduction to the fascinating field of smart self-healing polymers and composites. All chapters are brought fully-up-to-date with the addition of six brand new contributions on the characterization of self-healing polymers, light-triggered self-healing, additive manufacturing, multifunctional thermoset polymers with self-healing ability, and recyclable thermoset polymers and 4D printing. It is written for a large readership including not only R & D researchers from diverse backgrounds such as chemistry, materials science, aerospace, physics, and biological science, but also for graduate student working on self-healing technologies as well as their newly developed applications.