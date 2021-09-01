Recent Advances in Smart Self-healing Polymers and Composites
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Overview of crack self-healing
2. Characterization of self-healing polymers
3. Modeling of self-healing composite materials
4. Solid-state healing of resins and composites
5. Microcapsule-based self-healing materials
6. Microvascular-based self-healing materials
7. Reversible chemical bond-based self-healing materials
8. Supramolecular network-based self-healing polymer materials
9. Light triggered self-healing
10. Self-healing coatings
11. Self-sensing and self-healing in composites
12. Rubber-like polymeric shape memory hybrids with repeatable heat-assisted, self-healing, and joule heating functions
13. Shape memory polymer-based self-healing composites
14. Self-healing materials with embedded shape memory polymer fibers and artificial muscle wires
15. Additive manufacturing of self-healing polymers and composites
16. Multifunctional thermoset polymers with self-healing ability
17. Recyclable thermoset polymers: Beyond self-healing
18. 4D printing of self-healing polymers
Description
There have been many new developments since the first edition of this book was published back in 2015. These can be summarized as follows: integration of multiple properties into self-healing polymer materials, such as the shape memory effect and flame retardancy; beyond self-healing and the development of recyclable thermoset polymers; and the application of self-healing polymers in both 3D and 4D printing.
Recent Advances in Smart Self-healing Polymers and Composites, Second Edition provides a comprehensive introduction to the fascinating field of smart self-healing polymers and composites. All chapters are brought fully-up-to-date with the addition of six brand new contributions on the characterization of self-healing polymers, light-triggered self-healing, additive manufacturing, multifunctional thermoset polymers with self-healing ability, and recyclable thermoset polymers and 4D printing. It is written for a large readership including not only R & D researchers from diverse backgrounds such as chemistry, materials science, aerospace, physics, and biological science, but also for graduate student working on self-healing technologies as well as their newly developed applications.
Key Features
- Features new chapters on characterization of self-healing polymers, light-triggered self-healing, additive manufacturing, multifunctional thermoset polymers with self-healing ability, recyclable thermoset polymers and 4D printing
- All chapters have been significantly updated from the previous edition
- Provides a grounding in all key areas of research to bring people up to speed with the latest developments
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers working in polymer science and engineering and composite materials for self-healing applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 540
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2022
- Published:
- 1st September 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128234723
About the Editors
Guoqiang Li
Dr. Guoqiang Li is the Major Morris S. & DeEtte A. Anderson Memorial LSU Alumni Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Louisiana State University, USA. He is also holder of the John W. Rhea Jr. Professorship in Engineering at the same university. His research interests include: Composite Joints; Grid Stiffened Composite Structures; Infrastructure Composites; Low/High Velocity Impact of Composite Structures; Mechanics of Composite Materials; Particulate-Filled Composites; Repair and Rehabilitation of Composite Structures; and Smart Self-Healing Composites.
Affiliations and Expertise
Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA, USA
Jizhou Fan
Dr. Jizhou Fan is an Associate Research Scientist at Louisiana State University, USA. He attained his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Louisiana State University in 2019. His main areas of research expertise are the mechanical and thermo-mechanical properties of polymers and composites and structural materials such as high strength epoxy, concrete additives, and concrete sealants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Research Associate, Louisiana State University, USA
Xiaming Feng
Dr. Xiaming Feng is a postdoctoral research associate in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA, USA. He attained his PhD from the University of Science and Technology of China, School of Safety Science and Engineering, Hefei, in 2015. His research expertise includes: nanocomposites, composites; materials- characterization; nanomaterials synthesis; polymeric materials; graphene-based materials; surface functionalization; TEM image analysis; FTIR analysis and TGA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Research Associate, Louisiana State University, USA
Harper Meng
Affiliations and Expertise
Southern University, Baton Rouge, LA, USA
