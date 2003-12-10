Recent Advances in Psychology and Aging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444514950, 9780080522784

Recent Advances in Psychology and Aging, Volume 15

1st Edition

Editors: P. Costa I.C. Siegler
eBook ISBN: 9780080522784
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444514950
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 10th December 2003
Page Count: 268
Table of Contents

  1. Recent advances in psychology and aging: Introduction (P. Costa Jr, I. Siegler). 2. Aging and the seven sins of memory (D.L. Schacter). 3. Age-related changes in visual attention (D.J. Madden). 4. Studies of aging, hypertension and cognitive functioning: With contributions from the Maine-Syracuse Study (M.F. Elias). 5. A life-span view of emotional functioning in adulthood and old age (L.L. Carstensen). 6. Personality and self-esteem development across the life span (K. Trzesniewski). 7. The evolving concept of subjective well-being: The multifaceted nature of happiness (E.F. Diener).

Recent Events in the Psychology of Aging documents the successful integration of aging into the mainstream of psychology. Leading psychologists present overviews of the key issues and research findings on mainstream topics. These include cognitive neuroscience, visual attention, learning, memory and cognition, as well as personality and happiness. The intersection of aging content with mainstream psychology is also prominent in the areas of emotions, personality, and social psychology as seen in the chapters on subjective well-being, emotional development, self-esteem and personality trajectories.

The seven chapters of this book offer information on such topics as: the seven sins of memory, categorizing the common breakdowns of memory in everyday life and the special breakdown of sins that increase with aging; problems with attention and learning; and offers answers to questions such as do emotions get blunted with age; do older people focus more on positive feelings; and the age old question of whether older people are happier than younger people is given in the chapter on the evolving concept of subjective well-being and the multifaceted nature of happiness. Questions about what occurs to one's self-esteem and personality are also masterfully discussed and the answers may be surprising. The concluding seventh chapter provides a cultural lens on the biopsychosocial study of aging.

No. of pages:
268
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080522784
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444514950

P. Costa Editor

Laboratory of Personality and Cognition, Intramural Research Program, National Institute on Aging, National Institutes of Health, Baltimore, MD, USA

I.C. Siegler Editor

Behavioral Medicine Research Center, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA

