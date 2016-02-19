Recent Advances in Mining and Processing of Low-Grade and Submarginal Mineral Deposits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080210513, 9781483155814

Recent Advances in Mining and Processing of Low-Grade and Submarginal Mineral Deposits

1st Edition

Centre for Natural Resources, Energy and Transport, United Nations, New York

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483155814
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 200
Description

Recent Advances in Mining and Processing of Low-Grade and Submarginal Mineral Deposits reviews advances in the mining and processing of low-grade and submarginal mineral deposits, taking into account the environmental considerations that increasingly are being regarded as a necessary prerequisite to acceptable mineral resources development. The focus is on marginal and sub-marginal ores, as well as ores of above normal cut-off grades which for some reason cannot be mined and/or processed economically at current technological or economic levels. This book is comprised of 12 chapters and begins with an overview of low-grade ore potential, followed by a discussion on the theoretical and practical aspects of in situ mining. Block cave-in place leaching, biological leaching of sulfide ores, and nuclear chemical mining of primary copper sulfides are also considered. Subsequent chapters explore the economics and safety of nuclear chemical copper mining; hydrometallurgy of low-grade copper ores; trends in process metallurgy; and environmental aspects of mining and processing low-grade and submarginal mineral deposits. This monograph should be of interest to mining officials and professionals.

Table of Contents


Preface

Synopsis

Conclusions and Recommendations

Technical Reports by Participants

A Review of Low-Grade Ore Potential

In Situ Mining - Theoretical and Practical Aspects

Block Cave-In Place Leaching

Biological Leaching of Sulphide Ores

Nuclear Chemical Mining of Primary Copper Sulphides

Economics and Safety of Nuclear Chemical Copper Mining

Advances in Mineral Processing with Special Reference to Low-Grade or Submarginal Ore Deposits

Some Selected Advances in the Treatment of Low-Grade and Submarginal Mineral Deposits

Hydrometallurgical Processing of Low-Grade or Submarginal Materials

Progress in Hydrometallurgy of Low-Grade Copper Ores

Recent and Futuristic Trends in Process Metallurgy

Environmental Aspects of Mining and Processing Low-Grade and Submarginal Mineral Deposits

Summaries of Discussions

Low-Grade Ore Potential

Developments in Mining (in Situ Mining, Biological Leaching and Nuclear Solution Mining)

Advances in Mineral Processing

Advances in Hydrometallurgy

Advances in Pyrometallurgy

Environmental Aspects

About the Author

Sam Stuart

