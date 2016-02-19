Recent Advances in Mining and Processing of Low-Grade and Submarginal Mineral Deposits
1st Edition
Centre for Natural Resources, Energy and Transport, United Nations, New York
Description
Recent Advances in Mining and Processing of Low-Grade and Submarginal Mineral Deposits reviews advances in the mining and processing of low-grade and submarginal mineral deposits, taking into account the environmental considerations that increasingly are being regarded as a necessary prerequisite to acceptable mineral resources development. The focus is on marginal and sub-marginal ores, as well as ores of above normal cut-off grades which for some reason cannot be mined and/or processed economically at current technological or economic levels. This book is comprised of 12 chapters and begins with an overview of low-grade ore potential, followed by a discussion on the theoretical and practical aspects of in situ mining. Block cave-in place leaching, biological leaching of sulfide ores, and nuclear chemical mining of primary copper sulfides are also considered. Subsequent chapters explore the economics and safety of nuclear chemical copper mining; hydrometallurgy of low-grade copper ores; trends in process metallurgy; and environmental aspects of mining and processing low-grade and submarginal mineral deposits. This monograph should be of interest to mining officials and professionals.
Table of Contents
Preface
Synopsis
Conclusions and Recommendations
Technical Reports by Participants
A Review of Low-Grade Ore Potential
In Situ Mining - Theoretical and Practical Aspects
Block Cave-In Place Leaching
Biological Leaching of Sulphide Ores
Nuclear Chemical Mining of Primary Copper Sulphides
Economics and Safety of Nuclear Chemical Copper Mining
Advances in Mineral Processing with Special Reference to Low-Grade or Submarginal Ore Deposits
Some Selected Advances in the Treatment of Low-Grade and Submarginal Mineral Deposits
Hydrometallurgical Processing of Low-Grade or Submarginal Materials
Progress in Hydrometallurgy of Low-Grade Copper Ores
Recent and Futuristic Trends in Process Metallurgy
Environmental Aspects of Mining and Processing Low-Grade and Submarginal Mineral Deposits
Summaries of Discussions
Low-Grade Ore Potential
Developments in Mining (in Situ Mining, Biological Leaching and Nuclear Solution Mining)
Advances in Mineral Processing
Advances in Hydrometallurgy
Advances in Pyrometallurgy
Environmental Aspects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155814