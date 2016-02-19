Recent Advances in Mining and Processing of Low-Grade and Submarginal Mineral Deposits reviews advances in the mining and processing of low-grade and submarginal mineral deposits, taking into account the environmental considerations that increasingly are being regarded as a necessary prerequisite to acceptable mineral resources development. The focus is on marginal and sub-marginal ores, as well as ores of above normal cut-off grades which for some reason cannot be mined and/or processed economically at current technological or economic levels. This book is comprised of 12 chapters and begins with an overview of low-grade ore potential, followed by a discussion on the theoretical and practical aspects of in situ mining. Block cave-in place leaching, biological leaching of sulfide ores, and nuclear chemical mining of primary copper sulfides are also considered. Subsequent chapters explore the economics and safety of nuclear chemical copper mining; hydrometallurgy of low-grade copper ores; trends in process metallurgy; and environmental aspects of mining and processing low-grade and submarginal mineral deposits. This monograph should be of interest to mining officials and professionals.