Recent Advances in Microbial Oxygen-Binding Proteins, Volume 67
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Preface
- Acknowledgement
Chapter One: Cytochromes c′: Structure, Reactivity and Relevance to Haem-Based Gas Sensing
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Occurrence
- 3 Proposed Functional Roles of Cytochromes c′
- 4 Structural Properties of Cytochromes c′
- 5 Spectroscopic Properties of Cytochromes c′
- 6 Structure–Reactivity Relationships in Cytochromes c′
- 7 Relevance of Cytochrome c′ to Other Proteins, Including Haem-Based Gas Sensors
- Acknowledgements
Chapter Two: Bridging Theory and Experiment to Address Structural Properties of Truncated Haemoglobins: Insights from Thermobifida fusca HbO
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 An Overview of Resonance Raman Spectroscopy of Haem Proteins
- 3 Computer Simulation Techniques
- 4 Thermobifida fusca Hb
- 5 Spectroscopy and Computer Simulation of Tf-trHb
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgements
Chapter Three: Structural Biology of Bacterial Haemophores
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 HasA-Type Haemophore Systems from Serratia marcescens, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Yersinia pestis
- 3 The HxuA–HxuB–HxuC Haemophore System of Haemophilus influenzae
- 4 The HmuY–HmuR Haemophore System of Porphyromonas gingivalis
- 5 The Isd Haemophore System of Staphylococcus aureus
- 6 The Isd, BslK, and Hal Haemophore Systems of Bacillus anthracis
- 7 The Hbp Haemophore System of Listeria monocytogenes
- 8 The Rv0203–MmpL11–MmpL3 Haemophore System of Mycobacterium tuberculosis
- 9 Conclusion and Perspectives
- Acknowledgements
Chapter Four: The Haemoglobins of Algae
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Distribution of Haemoglobins in Algae
- 3 The Structure of Algal Haemoglobins
- 4 The Chemistry of Algal Haemoglobins
- 5 Perspectives
- Acknowledgement
Chapter Five: The Challenging World of Biofilm Physiology
- Abstract
- 1 Biofilm Structure and Formation
- 2 Biofilm Resistance
- 3 Biofilm-Associated Infections
- 4 Biofilm Research and Its Challenges
Chapter Six: Avoid Excessive Oxygen Levels in Experiments with Organisms, Tissues and Cells
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods for Measuring O2
- 3 Gas Mixing
- 4 Conclusions
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
This latest volume in Advances in Microbial Physiology continues the long tradition of topical and important reviews in microbiology.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field of microbial physiology
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Microbiologists, biochemists, biotechnologists, and those interested in physiology, microbial biochemistry and its applications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 19th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128033326
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128032985
About the Serial Editors
Robert Poole Serial Editor
Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sheffield, UK