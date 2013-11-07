Recent Advances in Magnetic Insulators - From Spintronics to Microwave Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124081307, 9780124080713

Recent Advances in Magnetic Insulators - From Spintronics to Microwave Applications, Volume 64

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Mingzhong Wu Axel Hoffmann
eBook ISBN: 9780124080713
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124081307
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th November 2013
Page Count: 408
Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. Spin-Wave Spin Current in Magnetic Insulators

Abstract

1 Introduction: Concept of Spin-Wave Spin Current

2 Electric and Magnetic Signals Interconversion in Magnetic Insulators

3 Spin Seebeck Effect in Magnetic Insulators

4 Summary and Perspectives

References

Chapter Two. Spin-Wave Excitation in Magnetic Insulator Thin Films by Spin-Transfer Torque

Abstract

1 Introduction and Background

2 Spin-Current-Induced Magnetization Dynamics

3 Dispersion, Amplification, and Dissipation of Spin Waves in Magnetic Insulators

4 Discussion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Three. Charge, Spin, and Heat Transport in the Proximity of Metal/Ferromagnet Interface

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Transverse Spin Seebeck Effect

3 Longitudinal Spin Seebeck Effect

4 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Four. Control of Pure Spin Current by Magnon Tunneling and Three-Magnon Splitting in Insulating Yttrium Iron Garnet Films

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Tunneling of Magnons in Yttrium Iron Garnet (YIG)

3 Amplification of Spin Currents Due to Magnon–Magnon Interaction

4 Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Five. Spin Pumping and Spin Currents in Magnetic Insulators

Abstract

1 Spin Current Generation

2 Spin Currents and Magnetization Damping

3 Electrical Detection of Spin Currents Generated via Spin Pumping

4 Spin Currents and the Spin-Mixing Conductance Concept

References

Chapter Six. Yttrium Iron Garnet Nano Films: Epitaxial Growth, Spin-Pumping Efficiency, and Pt-Capping-Caused Damping

Abstract

1 Structure and Magnetic Properties of YIG materials

2 Growth of YIG Nano Films

3 Surface Imperfection-Caused Damping in YIG Nano Films

4 Spin Pumping at YIG/Normal Metal Interfaces

5 Damping Enhancement in YIG Nano Films Due to Pt Capping Layers

6 Summary

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Seven. Nonlinear Spin Waves in Magnetic Films and Structures: Physics and Devices

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 SW in Magnetic Films and Magnetic-Film-Based Waveguides

3 Solitonic Spin-Wave Phenomena

4 Nonlinear Spin-Wave Devices

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Eight. Ferrites for RF Passive Devices

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Dynamic Properties of Ferrites

3 Roles of Ferrites in RF Antennas

4 Fundamentals of Ferrite Inductors

5 Nonreciprocal Ferrite Circulators and Isolators

6 Summary

Acknowledgement

References

Chapter Nine. Impact of Structural and Magnetic Anisotropies on Microwave Ferrites

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Ferrite Magnetism

3 The Effect of Cation Substitution upon Magnetic Anisotropy

4 Impact of Crystallographic Texture to Microwave and Millimeter Wave Applications

5 The Effect of Crystallographic Texture upon DC and rf Magnetic Properties

6 Outlook and Future Needs

References

Chapter Ten. Dielectric Resonance in Ferrites for Sub-THz Signal-Processing Devices

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Dielectric Resonance

3 Dielectric Resonance Based W-Band Devices

4 Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

This volume of Solid State Physics provides a broad review on recent advances in the field of magnetic insulators, ranging from new spin effects to thin film growth and high-frequency applications. It covers both theoretical and experimental progress. The topics include the use of magnetic insulators to produce and transfer spin currents, the excitation of spin waves in magnetic insulators by spin transfer torque, interplay between the spin and heat transports in magnetic insulator/normal metal heterostructures, nonlinear spin waves in thin films, development of high-quality nanometer thick films, and applications of magnetic insulators in rf, microwave, and terahertz devices, among others. The volume not only presents introductions and tutorials for those just entering the field, but also provides comprehensive yet timely summaries to specialists in the field.

Solid-state physics is the branch of physics primarily devoted to the study of matter in its solid phase, especially at the atomic level. This prestigious series presents timely and state-of-the-art reviews pertaining to all aspects of solid-state physics.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Solid state physicists

About the Serial Volume Editors

Mingzhong Wu Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado State University, USA

Axel Hoffmann Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Argonne National Laboratory, USA

