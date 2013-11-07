Recent Advances in Magnetic Insulators - From Spintronics to Microwave Applications, Volume 64
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Spin-Wave Spin Current in Magnetic Insulators
Abstract
1 Introduction: Concept of Spin-Wave Spin Current
2 Electric and Magnetic Signals Interconversion in Magnetic Insulators
3 Spin Seebeck Effect in Magnetic Insulators
4 Summary and Perspectives
References
Chapter Two. Spin-Wave Excitation in Magnetic Insulator Thin Films by Spin-Transfer Torque
Abstract
1 Introduction and Background
2 Spin-Current-Induced Magnetization Dynamics
3 Dispersion, Amplification, and Dissipation of Spin Waves in Magnetic Insulators
4 Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Three. Charge, Spin, and Heat Transport in the Proximity of Metal/Ferromagnet Interface
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Transverse Spin Seebeck Effect
3 Longitudinal Spin Seebeck Effect
4 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Four. Control of Pure Spin Current by Magnon Tunneling and Three-Magnon Splitting in Insulating Yttrium Iron Garnet Films
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Tunneling of Magnons in Yttrium Iron Garnet (YIG)
3 Amplification of Spin Currents Due to Magnon–Magnon Interaction
4 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Five. Spin Pumping and Spin Currents in Magnetic Insulators
Abstract
1 Spin Current Generation
2 Spin Currents and Magnetization Damping
3 Electrical Detection of Spin Currents Generated via Spin Pumping
4 Spin Currents and the Spin-Mixing Conductance Concept
References
Chapter Six. Yttrium Iron Garnet Nano Films: Epitaxial Growth, Spin-Pumping Efficiency, and Pt-Capping-Caused Damping
Abstract
1 Structure and Magnetic Properties of YIG materials
2 Growth of YIG Nano Films
3 Surface Imperfection-Caused Damping in YIG Nano Films
4 Spin Pumping at YIG/Normal Metal Interfaces
5 Damping Enhancement in YIG Nano Films Due to Pt Capping Layers
6 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Seven. Nonlinear Spin Waves in Magnetic Films and Structures: Physics and Devices
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 SW in Magnetic Films and Magnetic-Film-Based Waveguides
3 Solitonic Spin-Wave Phenomena
4 Nonlinear Spin-Wave Devices
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Eight. Ferrites for RF Passive Devices
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Dynamic Properties of Ferrites
3 Roles of Ferrites in RF Antennas
4 Fundamentals of Ferrite Inductors
5 Nonreciprocal Ferrite Circulators and Isolators
6 Summary
Acknowledgement
References
Chapter Nine. Impact of Structural and Magnetic Anisotropies on Microwave Ferrites
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Ferrite Magnetism
3 The Effect of Cation Substitution upon Magnetic Anisotropy
4 Impact of Crystallographic Texture to Microwave and Millimeter Wave Applications
5 The Effect of Crystallographic Texture upon DC and rf Magnetic Properties
6 Outlook and Future Needs
References
Chapter Ten. Dielectric Resonance in Ferrites for Sub-THz Signal-Processing Devices
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Dielectric Resonance
3 Dielectric Resonance Based W-Band Devices
4 Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
This volume of Solid State Physics provides a broad review on recent advances in the field of magnetic insulators, ranging from new spin effects to thin film growth and high-frequency applications. It covers both theoretical and experimental progress. The topics include the use of magnetic insulators to produce and transfer spin currents, the excitation of spin waves in magnetic insulators by spin transfer torque, interplay between the spin and heat transports in magnetic insulator/normal metal heterostructures, nonlinear spin waves in thin films, development of high-quality nanometer thick films, and applications of magnetic insulators in rf, microwave, and terahertz devices, among others. The volume not only presents introductions and tutorials for those just entering the field, but also provides comprehensive yet timely summaries to specialists in the field.
Solid-state physics is the branch of physics primarily devoted to the study of matter in its solid phase, especially at the atomic level. This prestigious series presents timely and state-of-the-art reviews pertaining to all aspects of solid-state physics.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Mingzhong Wu Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State University, USA
Axel Hoffmann Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Argonne National Laboratory, USA