Recent Advances in iPSC Disease Modeling, Volume 1
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. iPSCs for Modeling Lysosomal Storage Diseases
2. Sickle Cell Anemia: HBB Haplotypes; Clinical Heterogeneity; iPSC Modelling
3. iPSCs for Modeling mtDNA Diseases
4. iPSCs for Modeling Diamond Blackfan Anemia
5. Modeling Severe Congenital Neutropenia in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
6. iPSCs for Modeling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
7. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Modelling of Genetic Small Vessel Disease
8. The Contribution of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells to the Study of Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1
9. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) for Modeling of Bernard-Soulier Syndrome
10. iPSCs for Modelling Familial Hypercholesterolemia Type II A
11. iPSCs for Modeling Elastin-Associated Vasculopathy
12. iPSCs for Modeling of Sarcomeric Cardiomyopathies
13. Werner Syndrome iPS Cell, a Study of Pathologic Aging
Description
The series Advances in Stem Cell Biology is a timely and expansive collection of comprehensive information and new discoveries in the field of stem cell biology. Endogenous Stem Cells in Diseases, Volume 1 addresses how endogenous stem cells in different tissues are affected by various diseases.
The volume teaches the reader about the cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in the behavior of different stem cells, which is very important for the use of stem cells in cell therapy. The book will cover the functionality of stomatic stem cells (SSC) with aging and disease, as well. One noticeable gap in the endogenous neural stem cells in disease is the central nervous system (CNS) and this volume will also cover this important topic.
The volume is written for researchers and scientists in stem cell therapy, cell biology, regenerative medicine and organ transplantation; and is contributed by world-renowned authors in the field.
Key Features
- Provides overview of the fast-moving field of stem cell biology and function, regenerative medicine and therapeutics
- Covers the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, myocardial infarct, diabetes, obesity and more
- Contains two major sections describing cutting-edge research for understanding stem cell function and development of methods to bring stem cells from bench to bedside
Readership
Researchers and scientists in stem cell therapy, cell biology, regenerative medicine, and organ transplantation. Graduate and undergraduate students in the above fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128222270
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Alexander Birbrair
Dr. Alexander Birbrair received his bachelor’s biomedical degree from Santa Cruz State University in Brazil. He completed his PhD in Neuroscience, in the field of stem cell biology, at the Wake Forest School of Medicine under the mentorship of Osvaldo Delbono. Then, he joined as a postdoc in stem cell biology at Paul Frenette’s laboratory at Albert Einstein School of Medicine in New York. In 2016, he was appointed faculty at Federal University of Minas Gerais in Brazil, where he started his own lab. His laboratory is interested in understanding how the cellular components of different tissues function and control disease progression. His group explores the roles of specific cell populations in the tissue microenvironment by using state-of-the-art techniques. He has written several dozen journal articles, chapters in books and been an invited speaker at conferences and workshops worldwide; is on ed board for Stem Cell Reviews and Reports.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology, Columbia University, USA Department of Pathology, Federal University of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.