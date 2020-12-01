Recent Advances in iPSC Disease Modeling, Volume 1

The series Advances in Stem Cell Biology is a timely and expansive collection of comprehensive information and new discoveries in the field of stem cell biology. Endogenous Stem Cells in Diseases, Volume 1 addresses how endogenous stem cells in different tissues are affected by various diseases.

The volume teaches the reader about the cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in the behavior of different stem cells, which is very important for the use of stem cells in cell therapy. The book will cover the functionality of stomatic stem cells (SSC) with aging and disease, as well. One noticeable gap in the endogenous neural stem cells in disease is the central nervous system (CNS) and this volume will also cover this important topic.

The volume is written for researchers and scientists in stem cell therapy, cell biology, regenerative medicine and organ transplantation; and is contributed by world-renowned authors in the field.