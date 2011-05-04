COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Recent Advances in Electron Cryomicroscopy, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123865076, 9780123865083

Recent Advances in Electron Cryomicroscopy, Part B, Volume 82

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Vidya Venkataram Steve Ludtke
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123865076
eBook ISBN: 9780123865083
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th May 2011
Page Count: 144
Table of Contents

  1. Single particle analysis at near atomic resolution

    2. Hong Zhou

  2. Single particle Tomography

    3. Michael Schmid

  3. Cellular tomography

    4. Andreas Hoenger

  4. Correlative light-electron microscopy

    5. Dorit Hanein

  5. Future prospects

Michael Rossmann

Description

Electron cryomicroscopy is a form of transmission electron microscopy (EM) in which the sample is studied at cryogenic temperatures (generally liquid nitrogen temperatures). Cryo-EM is developing popularity in structural biology. This volume from the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series is Part B and covers essential topics.

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, protein chemists, structural geneticists, and structural biologists

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
4th May 2011
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123865076
eBook ISBN:
9780123865083

