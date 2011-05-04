Recent Advances in Electron Cryomicroscopy, Part B, Volume 82
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Single particle analysis at near atomic resolution
- Single particle Tomography
- Cellular tomography
- Correlative light-electron microscopy
- Future prospects
Hong Zhou
Michael Schmid
Andreas Hoenger
Dorit Hanein
Michael Rossmann
Description
Electron cryomicroscopy is a form of transmission electron microscopy (EM) in which the sample is studied at cryogenic temperatures (generally liquid nitrogen temperatures). Cryo-EM is developing popularity in structural biology. This volume from the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series is Part B and covers essential topics.
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, protein chemists, structural geneticists, and structural biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 4th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123865076
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123865083
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Vidya Venkataram
Steve Ludtke
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.