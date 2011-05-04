Recent Advances in Electron Cryomicroscopy, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123865076, 9780123865083

Recent Advances in Electron Cryomicroscopy, Part B, Volume 82

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: B.V Venkataram Prasad Steve Ludtke
eBook ISBN: 9780123865083
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123865076
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th May 2011
Page Count: 144
Table of Contents

  1. Single particle analysis at near atomic resolution

    2. Hong Zhou

  2. Single particle Tomography

    3. Michael Schmid

  3. Cellular tomography

    4. Andreas Hoenger

  4. Correlative light-electron microscopy

    5. Dorit Hanein

  5. Future prospects

Michael Rossmann

Description

Electron cryomicroscopy is a form of transmission electron microscopy (EM) in which the sample is studied at cryogenic temperatures (generally liquid nitrogen temperatures). Cryo-EM is developing popularity in structural biology. This volume from the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series is Part B and covers essential topics.

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, protein chemists, structural geneticists, and structural biologists

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123865083
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123865076

