Recent Advances in Electron Cryomicroscopy, Part B, Volume 82
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: B.V Venkataram Prasad Steve Ludtke
eBook ISBN: 9780123865083
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123865076
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th May 2011
Page Count: 144
Table of Contents
- Single particle analysis at near atomic resolution
- Single particle Tomography
- Cellular tomography
- Correlative light-electron microscopy
- Future prospects
Hong Zhou
Michael Schmid
Andreas Hoenger
Dorit Hanein
Michael Rossmann
Description
Electron cryomicroscopy is a form of transmission electron microscopy (EM) in which the sample is studied at cryogenic temperatures (generally liquid nitrogen temperatures). Cryo-EM is developing popularity in structural biology. This volume from the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series is Part B and covers essential topics.
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, protein chemists, structural geneticists, and structural biologists
Details
B.V Venkataram Prasad Serial Volume Editor
Steve Ludtke Serial Volume Editor
