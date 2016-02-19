Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408041492, 9781483100296

Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition

1st Edition

Editors: W. Haresign D.J.A. Cole
eBook ISBN: 9781483100296
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th July 1989
Page Count: 306
Description

Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition 1989 focuses on the compositions of animal feeds. The book first discusses legislation and its implication for the feed compounder, including marketing of feeds, medicated feeds, and feed additives. The text highlights residues of veterinary drugs in animal products. Licensing of veterinary products; assessment of the safety of veterinary medicines; and development of performance-enhancing drugs are discussed. The book also looks at the vitamin requirements and allowances for poultry; effect of pellet quality on the performance of meat birds; and nutrition of rabbits. The text then discusses the prediction of the nutritive value of silage. History of silage energy evaluation; energy prediction and energy prediction relationships; and nutrient response based systems of rationing are described. The book focuses also on the effect of silage additives and wilting on animal performance; optimizing compound feed use in dairy cows with high intakes of silage; and nutrition of lambs. The text then looks at amino acid nutrition of pigs and poultry and etiology of diarrhea in pigs and pre-ruminants. The selection is vital for readers interested in conducting studies on the compositions of animal feeds.

Table of Contents


Preface

I Legislation

1 Present and Future Legislation and its Implication for the Feed Compounder

2 Residues of Veterinary Drugs in Animal Products

3 Impact of EEC Legislation and Removal of Trade Barriers on the UK Animal Feed Industry

II Poultry and Rabbit Nutrition

4 Vitamin Requirements and Allowances for Poultry

5 Effect of Pellet Quality on the Performance of Meat Birds

6 Nutrition of Rabbits

III Ruminant Nutrition

7 Predicting the Nutritive Value of Silage

8 Effect of Silage Additives and Wilting on Animal Performance

9 Optimizing Compound Feed Use in Dairy Cows with High Intakes of Silage

10 Nutrition of Intensively Reared Lambs

IV Non-Ruminant Nutrition

11 The Physiological Basis of Electrolytes in Animal Nutrition

12 Predicting Nutrient Responses of the Lactating Sow

13 Amino Acid Nutrition of Pigs and Poultry

14 Aetiology of Diarrhea in Pigs and Pre-Ruminant Valves

List of Participants

Index

About the Editor

W. Haresign

D.J.A. Cole

